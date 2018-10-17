17/10/2018 19:01:56

Long-Time DISYS Employee Arthur Levitt Promoted to VP

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC recently announced its promotion of its long-time sales leader, Arthur Levitt to Vice President of Strategic Accounts and MSP Alliances.

DISYS, a managed services and staffing firm based in McLean, Va, has more than 40 offices world-wide and is an industry leader in providing cutting-edge staffing and services to companies of all sizes who wish to stay competitive in today’s growing industry markets.

Levitt has been with DISYS for nearly 10 years as the driving force behind securing more than 200 new client relationships with Fortune 500 national and global clients.

As part of keeping pace with the rapidly evolving staffing landscape, Levitt has led the creation and expansion of the Strategic Accounts and MSP Alliance teams and in 2016, chartered DISYS’ Centralized Delivery Team. This new business unit has positioned DISYS as a leader in the always competitive managed service labor space. Now, in 2018, the team has grown to include more than 120 team members globally including two locations in Chennai and Noida, India.

“Arthur has been and will continue to be a significant force within DISYS as the company continues to develop new ways to serve its growing client base,” said Maruf Ahmed, COO. “It is a proud moment when we are able to reward such hard work with a position well-deserved and so vital to our organization’s continued success.”

In the past 4 years under Mr. Levitt’s leadership, DISYS has become a Top or Preferred Partner in 6 of the largest MSPs and the list of strategic enterprise customers the organization supports continues to grow.

“There are numerous opportunities for DISYS to edge itself out among its competitors in the staffing space,” Mr. Levitt said. “Finding unique and meaningful ways to position us within the space is a constant goal and we have put together a team of people who share this common goal.

“I am thrilled to work within a company that recognizes my contributions and I will continue to evangelize the ‘DISYS Difference’ within organizations who can benefit from our innovative approaches and outstanding customer service.”

For additional information about Mr. Levitt’s contributions and his career, view his bio on DISYS.com’s Leadership page.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 33 offices worldwide specializing in Managed Staffing Services, Agile Services, Application Development Services, Business Intelligence Services, Cloud Enablement Services, and Enterprise Resource Planning. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit https://disys.com.

For Additional Information and Media Requests:

Deanna M. Murray

Manager, Content & Marketing Initiatives

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

(o) 703.659.4878 | (c) 571.337.0191

deanna.murray@disys.com

 

 

