MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):

Press release

Regulated information

16 October 2018, 7.00 p.m. CET

HERSTAL, BELGIUM

and IRVINE, CA - October 16, 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), announced that it received on October 12, 2018 the following notification of significant shareholdings in accordance with the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act").

BNP Paribas Asset Management NV (acting as a parent undertaking or a controlling person) notified MDxHealth of the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights in MDxHealth, as a result of which, as at October [·], 2018, its participation in MDxHealth decreased below the threshold of 3% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth.

It follows from the notification that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS as at October [·], 2018 owns 1,791,038 shares of MDxHealth, representing 2.99% of the 59,939,289 currently outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Previously, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA had notified that it owned 1,974,076 shares of MDxHealth.

The notification specifies that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS are subsidiaries controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA as parent undertaking, that BNP Paribas Asset Management SA is controlled by BNP Paribas SA as parent undertaking, and that BNP Paribas SA benefits from the exemption to aggregate its participations with those of its investment company subsidiaries in accordance with Article 21, §2 of the Belgian Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 regarding the disclosure of important participations. The notification states further that the subsidiaries are investment companies that exercise the voting rights in a discretionary manner.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (https://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

