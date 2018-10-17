17/10/2018 06:34:25

MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):

Related content
06:35 - 
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHea..
30 Aug - 
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results
30 Aug - 
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results

Press release 

Regulated information 

16 October 2018, 7.00 p.m. CET

HERSTAL, BELGIUM

and IRVINE, CA - October 16, 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), announced that it received on October 12, 2018 the following notification of significant shareholdings in accordance with the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act").

BNP Paribas Asset Management NV (acting as a parent undertaking or a controlling person) notified MDxHealth of the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights in MDxHealth, as a result of which, as at October [·], 2018, its participation in MDxHealth decreased below the threshold of 3% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth.

It follows from the notification that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS as at October [·], 2018 owns 1,791,038 shares of MDxHealth, representing 2.99% of the 59,939,289 currently outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Previously, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA had notified that it owned 1,974,076 shares of MDxHealth.

The notification specifies that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS are subsidiaries controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA as parent undertaking, that BNP Paribas Asset Management SA is controlled by BNP Paribas SA as parent undertaking, and that BNP Paribas SA benefits from the exemption to aggregate its participations with those of its investment company subsidiaries in accordance with Article 21, §2 of the Belgian Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 regarding the disclosure of important participations. The notification states further that the subsidiaries are investment companies that exercise the voting rights in a discretionary manner.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (https://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealthfacebook.com/mdxhealth 

and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information: 

Jean-Marc Roelandt CFO                              Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown

MDxHealth                                                      Consilium Strategic Communications

US: +1 949 812 6979                                      UK: +44 20 3709 5700

BE: +32 4 257 70 21              

info@mdxhealth.com                                     mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication

Leon Melens

NL: +31 6 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

12.10.18_PR_Transparency BNP Paribas EN

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MDxHealth (R) via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:35 E:MDXH
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):
06:34 E:MDXH
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):
30 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results
30 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results
28 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Cost-effective in Four European Countries
28 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Cost-effective in Four European Countries
28 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Cost-effective in Four European Countries
28 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Cost-effective in Four European Countries
10 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R) : MDxHealth Notice of Interim Results 2018
10 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R) : MDxHealth Notice of Interim Results 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
resTORbio Announces Additional RTB101 Phase 2b Data Demonstrating Decreased Incidence of Laboratory-Confirmed RTIs with Severe Symptoms, Total Infections and UTIs
3
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
4
Partnerize Named Best Performance Marketing Technology at the 2018 International Performance Marketing Awards
5
MobiledgeX Joins the Telecom Infra Project’s EDGE APPLICATION DEVELOPER Project GROUP

Related stock quotes

Mdxhealth 2.570 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:24
Notice of Significant Shareholder
07:00
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
07:00
Royal Dutch Touring Club ANWB Selects Pratt & Whitney Canada Engines for EMS Fleet Renewal
07:00
S&P Global Ratings Affirms Sammons Financial Group’s A+ Rating
06:35
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):
06:34
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):
06:31
Nicox Third Quarter 2018 Business Update and Financial Highlights
06:30
DANONE : Strong momentum in Essential Dairy & Plant-Based and Waters offsets Early Life Nutrition contraction in China
06:30
Nicox Third Quarter 2018 Business Update and Financial Highlights

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 07:41:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-17 08:41:44 - 2018-10-17 07:41:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY