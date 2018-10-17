17/10/2018 18:02:01

MediXall.com Announces Appointment of Ambassador Ned L. Siegel to its Board of Directors

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB: MDXL), creator of MediXall.com, a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ambassador Ned L. Siegel as a non-executive director. Ned L. Siegel is a former U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas who brings more than 30 years of business and government experience to MediXall Group and will assist the Company with its strategic development and financing needs.

“We are honored to add Ambassador Ned L. Siegel, who has an impressive record of service and successes within both the government and private sectors, to our board,” said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall. “We are extremely proud of what we accomplished over the last several years and with the response, we are now getting from the Investment and Healthcare Community. Ambassador Siegel’s business success speaks for itself and his reputation throughout commercial and government circles is second-to-none. We are confident that Ambassador Siegel’s broad relationships and expertise will be invaluable to MediXall and our customers, as we continue to take our business to the next level and continue to tell the MediXall story more widely.”

In 1997, Ambassador Siegel founded The Siegel Group, Inc., an international business management advisory firm, specializing in real estate, energy, utilities, infrastructure, financial services, oil & gas, and technology with its primary focus on the United States, Israel, the Caribbean, and Latin America markets. The firm has an unprecedented track record of acquiring and developing successful master plan residential communities, corporate office developments, industrial parks, and retail centers.

After demonstrating his success in the private sector, Ambassador Siegel was appointed by Florida Governor Jeb Bush to serve as a Member of the Board of Directors of Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI), the state's primary organization promoting statewide economic development through its public-private partnership. He served in this role for several years before being appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), a development agency of the U.S Government to help U.S. businesses invest overseas. OPIC's mission is to foster economic development in new and emerging markets, complement the private sector in managing the risks associated with foreign direct investment, and support U.S Foreign Policy. Subsequently, Ambassador Siegel was again honored by President Bush and appointed to serve with Ambassador John R. Bolton at the United Nations in New York as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Mission and Representative of the United States to the 61st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In October 2007, President George W. Bush once more sought out the service of Ambassador Siegel, appointing him to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas where Ned served as the Chief of Mission and was responsible for all operations of the U.S. Embassy Nassau. His responsibilities included oversight and management of over 200 U.S. Department of State employees located in five separate locations throughout the Bahamas, representing seven different government agencies.

"I have known the management team of MediXall & TBG Holdings for many years and appreciate both their business acumen and their commitment to social causes. I am committed to the success of this company and look forward to working alongside the MediXall Team to accomplish our mission of delivering a new standard of price transparency and digital convenience for healthcare consumers," commented Ambassador Siegel.

About MediXall.com

Medixall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes scheduling an appointment for specific healthcare services as simple and easy as booking a flight and hotel. The online experience was designed to mirror e-commerce and online booking sites found in other markets, with it centered on providing consumers with ratings/reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. With MediXall.com, consumers can search and compare most medical, dental and wellness services based on all-in cash price, location/distance, ratings, & availability, and select the best value according to their personal preferences. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “MDXL.” The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

