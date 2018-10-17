17/10/2018 09:33:00

Monthly Fact Sheet

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

PR Newswire

London, October 17

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

17 October 2018

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2018

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 170 8732

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
24
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
resTORbio Announces Additional RTB101 Phase 2b Data Demonstrating Decreased Incidence of Laboratory-Confirmed RTIs with Severe Symptoms, Total Infections and UTIs
3
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
4
DMG Blockchain Announces Global Supply Chain Management Platform for Cannabis
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:32
Response to Today's Media Reports in Tanzania
10:22
Regarding non-competitive auctions
10:20
Exchange announcement on the results of government debt securities primary placement auctions
10:12
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
10:05
Profit warning: Consti Group's operating result for July-September 2018 negative
10:00
Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Iowa
09:53
Notice of Half Year Results
09:47
DroppTV's Ai Shoppable Media Platform Partners with StarsIn, the Premium Digital Media Platform that connects fans and brands directly with stars and celebrities!
09:41
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 10:49:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-17 11:49:13 - 2018-10-17 10:49:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY