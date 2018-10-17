17/10/2018 22:23:17

Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Related content
01 Oct - 
Mueller Water Products Unveils New Brand Identity at Wa..
19 Sep - 
Mueller Water Products to Present at D.A. Davidson’s 17..
17 Aug - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2018 on Monday, November 5, 2018, after the market closes.

Scott Hall, president and chief executive officer of Mueller Water Products, and other members of the Company's leadership team will discuss the financial results during a conference call on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on Mueller Water Products’ website, www.muellerwaterproducts.com, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. For more information about Mueller Water Products, visit www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("MWP"), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, Jones®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

Investor Contact:

Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact:

Yolanda Kokayi

770-206-4131

ykokayi@muellerwp.com

 

MUELLER_MWP_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:23 MWA
Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
01 Oct MWA
Mueller Water Products Unveils New Brand Identity at Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference
19 Sep MWA
Mueller Water Products to Present at D.A. Davidson’s 17th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference
17 Aug AR
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antero Resources, Orchid Island Capital, Primo Water, Ducommun, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, and COUPA SOFTWARE — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
06 Aug MWA
Mueller Water Products Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results
26 Jul MWA
Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend
18 Jul MWA
Mueller Water Products Names Steven S. Heinrichs Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary
17 Jul MWA
Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
05 Jul MWA
Mueller Water Products to Showcase Largest Leak Detection Programme at Singapore International Water Week
08 Jun MWA
Mueller Water Products to Exhibit at American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Exhibition

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
2
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver
5
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud

Related stock quotes

Mueller Water Products 11.05 -1.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:48
Meridian Bioscience to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
22:48
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP ALNY MGTI CPB CHGG ADNT TRVN SFIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
22:45
Euronet Enters New One Billion Dollar Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility
22:43
Edtechx Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Full Over-Allotment Option
22:30
Apergy Wins Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award
22:28
Smithfield Foods Donates $50,000 to North Carolina FFA to Fund Facility Upgrades
22:26
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance
22:25
Black & Veatch Announces Results of First-Ever Feasibility Study of a Hyperloop in the United States, Confirms Commercial Viability of Virgin Hyperloop One Technology
22:23
Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 23:08:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-18 00:08:24 - 2018-10-17 23:08:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY