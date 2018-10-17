17/10/2018 11:37:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 15

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

plc at close of business on 16 October 2018 were:

189.62p Capital only (undiluted)

194.20p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 41,500 ordinary shares on 08 October 2018,

the Company has 24,059,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,874,264 shares

in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception

of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors'

valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct. The

portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at 16 October 2018 represents 0.16%

of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

