17/10/2018 13:34:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
16 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Oct - 
Holding(s) in Company
12 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 17

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

 

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAV

DATE

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.3450B61ND55 (UK)17 October 2018

Date: 17 October 2018           

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:34 E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Oct E:AJG
Holding(s) in Company
12 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Oct E:AJG
Monthly Factsheet
11 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Oct E:AJG
28 Sept 2018 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice
08 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
5
GrowLife, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Renowned Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Equipment Supplier EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc.

Related stock quotes

Atlantis Japan Growth Fu.. 213.50 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:49
Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
13:48
One Horizon Group and Shareholder Zhanming Wu Execute Settlement Agreement Resolving All Litigation
13:46
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
13:45
Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Fluocinonide Cream USP, 0.05%
13:45
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within New York, KB Home, Sangamo Therapeutics, INTL FCStone, Maiden, and MobileIron — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:45
Cemtrex Announces Settlement of Class Action Securities Lawsuit & Derivative Actions
13:40
Listing of bond loan issued by Rikshem AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (614/18)
13:40
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Gogo, Jagged Peak Energy, Everbridge, Roku, Corium International, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
13:35
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Matthews International, AC Immune SA, Entercom Communications, Sunrun, Axcelis Technologies, and Advanced Disposal Services — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 14:05:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-17 15:05:15 - 2018-10-17 14:05:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY