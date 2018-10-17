17/10/2018 15:01:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 17

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

VALUATION AS AT 16 OCTOBER 2018

The unaudited fully diluted net asset value per share (including income and excluding shares held in treasury) was 506.0p as at 16 October 2018.

For enquiries:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc 0161 242 2899

M&L Capital Management Ltd 0207 584 5733

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

 

