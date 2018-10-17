17/10/2018 15:03:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 17

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

 

The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/10/2018) of £60.23m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/10/2018) of £45.25m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/10/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*217.03p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 212.48p
Ordinary share price207.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(4.62)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share103.31p14500000
ZDP share price106.50p
Premium to NAV3.09%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 16/10/2018

