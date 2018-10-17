17/10/2018 09:53:00

Notice of Half Year Results

Related content
01 Oct - 
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Oct - 
Voting Rights and Capital
25 Sep - 
EGM Results

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of Half Year Results

PR Newswire

London, October 17

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

17 October 2018

JZ Capital Partners Limited (“JZCP”), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, intends to announce its half year results for the six-month period ended 31 August 2018 on Thursday, 8 November 2018.

There will be an analyst and investor conference call to discuss JZCP’s recent financial performance and portfolio developments at 2:00pm (London) / 9:00am (New York).

Those analysts and investors wishing to dial into the call are asked to register by contacting Lucy Mckeone on +44 (0)20 3727 1561 or Lucy.Mckeone@fticonsulting.com

Ends

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Lucy Mckeone                                                        +44 (0)20 3727 1143 / 3727 1561

FTI Consulting

David Zalaznick                                                                          +1 212 485 9410

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Sam Walden                                                                             +44 (0) 1481 745385

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

 

About JZ Capital Partners

JZ Capital Partners (“JZCP”) is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:53 E:JZCP
Notice of Half Year Results
01 Oct E:JZCP
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Oct E:JZCP
Voting Rights and Capital
25 Sep E:JZCP
EGM Results
21 Sep E:JZCP
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep E:JZCP
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Sep E:JZCP
Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announcement
13 Sep E:JZCP
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Sep E:JZCP
Update on sale of Water Treatment Industries
04 Sep E:JZCP
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
resTORbio Announces Additional RTB101 Phase 2b Data Demonstrating Decreased Incidence of Laboratory-Confirmed RTIs with Severe Symptoms, Total Infections and UTIs
3
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
4
DMG Blockchain Announces Global Supply Chain Management Platform for Cannabis
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

JZ Capital Partners Limi.. 463.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:32
Response to Today's Media Reports in Tanzania
10:22
Regarding non-competitive auctions
10:20
Exchange announcement on the results of government debt securities primary placement auctions
10:12
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
10:05
Profit warning: Consti Group's operating result for July-September 2018 negative
10:00
Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Iowa
09:53
Notice of Half Year Results
09:47
DroppTV's Ai Shoppable Media Platform Partners with StarsIn, the Premium Digital Media Platform that connects fans and brands directly with stars and celebrities!
09:41
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 10:48:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-17 11:48:56 - 2018-10-17 10:48:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY