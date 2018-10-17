Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports $8.3 Million in Net Income Available to Common Stockholders for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (“Old Line Bancshares” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OLBK), the parent company of Old Line Bank (the “Bank”), reports net income available to common stockholders increased $6.1 million, or 282.07%, to $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $2.2 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2017. Earnings were $0.49 per basic and $0.48 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $0.18 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the same 2017 period is primarily the result of increases of $8.4 million in net interest income and $654 thousand in non-interest income, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in non-interest expense. Net income included $2.3 million ($1.5 million net of taxes) in merger-related expenses (or $0.09 per basic and diluted common share) in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Bay Bancorp, Inc. (“BYBK”), the former parent company of Bay Bank, FSB, in April 2018.

The Company incurred merger expenses during the periods ended both September 30, 2018 and 2017; excluding the merger-related expenses, adjusted operating earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, would have been $9.7 million, or $0.58 per basic and $0.57 diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $5.1 million or $0.42 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2017, a 92.25% increase over the same three month period last year.

Our efficiency ratio was 60.17% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 78.52% for the same three month period last year. Excluding the merger-related expenses incurred during the three month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, the adjusted efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) improved to 51.93% for the 2018 period compared to 57.21% for the 2017 period.

Net income available to common stockholders was $17.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $10.1 million for the same period last year, an increase of $6.9 million, or 68.76%. Earnings were $1.12 per basic and $1.10 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $0.90 per basic and $0.88 per diluted common share for the same period last year. The increase in net income is primarily the result of increases of $21.0 million, or 46.76%, in net interest income and $1.8 million in non-interest income, partially offset by a $14.6 million increase in non-interest expenses. Included in net income for the 2018 period was $9.4 million ($7.6 million net of taxes, or $0.50 per basic and common share) for merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of BYBK as discussed above.

Excluding the merger-related expenses incurred during the nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, adjusted operating earnings (which is a non-GAAP financial measure) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 would have been $24.7 million or $1.62 per basic and $1.60 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted operating earnings of $13.0 million or $1.15 per basic and $1.13 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, a 89.86% increase for the 2018 period over the same nine month period last year.

Our efficiency ratio was 66.15% and 66.81%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Excluding the merger-related expenses incurred during the nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, the adjusted efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) improved to 53.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from 59.18% for the same nine month period last year.

Net interest income increased during each of the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same periods last year primarily as a result of increases in interest income on loans, partially offset by increases in interest expense. Non-interest expense increased for the three month periods ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expense. Non-interest expense increased for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 primarily as a result of a $5.4 million increase in merger-related expenses as well as increases in salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expense. Salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses increased as a result of the additional staff and the new branches that we acquired upon our acquisitions of DCB Bancshares, Inc. (“DCBB”), the former parent company of Damascus Community Bank, in July 2017 and BYBK in April 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of approximately $2.9 billion, net loans of approximately $2.4 billion and deposits of approximately $2.2 billion.

Net loans held for investment at September 30, 2018 increased $688.2 million, or 40.57%, compared to December 31, 2017. Net loans held for investment includes loans that were acquired in the BYBK acquisition of approximately $494 million at September 30, 2018.

Loans held for sale decreased approximately $25.2 million during the third quarter as we sold $21.6 million in loans that we previously identified as troubled loans acquired in the BYBK acquisition. This disposal was accomplished through brokered sale transactions. Due to the sale of these loans shortly after acquisition, no gain or loss was recorded.

James W. Cornelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Line Bancshares, stated: “Our quarterly results signify forward momentum indicating positive trends in our balance sheet, revenue growth and operating efficiency. Excluding the $2.3 million in merger-related expenses, net income would have been $9.8 million, the return on average assets would have been 1.32% and the efficiency ratio would have been 51.93% for the quarter. We are confident in our ability to improve our performance ratios by continuing to build our loan portfolio while managing expenses.”

HIGHLIGHTS

:

Net loans held for investment increased $36.8 million and $688.2 million, respectively, during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018, to $2.4 billion at September 30, 2018 from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2017 and $2.3 billion at June 30, 2018.

Average gross loans increased $796.6 million, or 49.78%, and $653.9 million, or 44.33%, respectively, during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018, to $2.4 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively, from $1.6 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2017.

The net interest margin during the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.81% compared to 3.71% for the same period in 2017. Total yield on interest earning assets increased to 4.69% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to 4.37% for the same period last year.

The net interest margin during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.79% compared to 3.68% for the same period in 2017. Total yield on interest earning assets increased to 4.60% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to 4.34% for the same period last year.

The third quarter return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average equity (“ROAE”) were 1.12% and 8.89%, respectively, compared to ROAA and ROAE of 0.43% and 4.26%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2017. Excluding the merger-related expenses (non-GAAP), ROAA and ROAE would have been 1.32% and 10.47%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018 and 1.01% and 9.98% for the third quarter of 2017.

ROAA and ROAE were 0.87% and 7.31%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to ROAA and ROAE of 0.73% and 7.52%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Excluding the merger-related expenses (non-GAAP), ROAA and ROAE would have been 1.26% and 10.59%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 0.94% and 9.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

The adjusted (non-GAAP) efficiency ratio was 51.93% and 53.39%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 57.21% and 59.18% for the same periods of 2017.

Total assets increased $825.4 million, or 39.20%, since December 31, 2017, primarily due to increases of $688.2 million in loans held for investment, $69.3 million in goodwill, $15.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $25.9 million in bank owned life insurance.

Total deposits grew by $589.3 million, or 35.65%, since December 31, 2017.

We ended the third quarter of 2018 with a book value of $21.20 per common share and a tangible book value of $14.70 per common share compared to $16.61 and $14.10, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

We maintained appropriate levels of liquidity and by all regulatory measures remained “well capitalized.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Compared to September 30, 2017

Average interest earning assets increased $808.0 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The average yield on such assets was 4.69% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 4.37% for the comparable 2017 period. The increase in the average yield is primarily the result of higher yields on our loans held for investment. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $591.5 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, primarily as a result of the deposits we acquired in the BYBK acquisition. The average rate paid on such liabilities increased to 1.20% for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to 0.89% for the same period in 2017 due to higher rates paid on both interest bearing deposits and borrowings.

The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2018 increased to 3.81% from 3.71% the third quarter of 2017. The net interest margin increased due to an improvement in asset yields in addition to an increase in non-interest bearing deposits as a source of funding, partially offset by the increase in interest expense, primarily due to the interest paid on our borrowed funds. The net interest margin during the third quarter of 2018 was also affected by the amount of accretion on acquired loans. Accretion increased due to a higher amount of early payoffs on acquired loans with fair value marks during the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The fair value accretion/amortization is recorded on pay-downs recognized during the quarter, which contributed 14 basis points for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to seven basis points for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Net interest income increased $8.4 million, or 51.08%, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, almost entirely due to an increase in loan interest income resulting from increases in both the average balance of and yields on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Interest expense increased due to increases in both the average balance of and average interest rates on our deposits and borrowings.

The provision for loan losses increased $172 thousand for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 due to the organic growth in the loan portfolio.

Non-interest income increased $654 thousand, or 30.40%, for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, primarily as a result of income of $712 thousand from our new point of sale (“POS”) sponsorship program and increases of $223 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) partially offset by a decrease of $296 thousand in other fees and commissions. The increase in earnings on BOLI is due to the $16.3 million of BOLI acquired in the BYBK acquisition and $8.5 million in new BOLI policies purchased since September 30, 2017.

Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million, or 13.81%, for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, primarily as a result of increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing, core deposit amortization and other operating expenses, partially offset by a decrease in merger and integration expense. We incurred $2.3 million in merger and integration expenses during the 2018 period due to the BYBK acquisition compared to $4.0 million in merger and integration expenses for the 2017 period as a result of the DCBB acquisition. Salaries and benefits increased $2.1 million primarily as a result of the additional staff, and occupancy and equipment expenses increased $521 thousand primarily as a result of the new branches, that we acquired in the DCBB and BYBK acquisitions. The $216 thousand increase in data processing expenses resulted from additional customer transactions due to growth. Core deposit amortization increased $391 thousand as a result of the higher premiums resulting from the deposits we acquired in the DCBB and BYBK acquisitions. Other operating expenses increased $749 thousand due to increases in standard operating costs, such as telephone, office supplies, software expense, and marketing and advertising.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Compared to September 30, 2017

Average interest earning assets increased $672.2 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The average yield on such assets was 4.60% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 4.34% for the comparable 2017 period. The increase in the yield on interest earning assets is the result of a higher yield on our loans held for investment and our investment portfolio. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $456.8 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The average rate paid on such liabilities increased to 1.11% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to 0.87% for the same period in 2017, due to higher rates paid on both interest earning deposits and borrowings.

The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased to 3.79% from 3.68% in the same period last year. The net interest margin increased due to an improvement in asset yields in addition to an increase in non-interest bearing deposits as a source of funding, partially offset by the increase in interest expense, primarily due to the interest paid on our borrowed funds. The net interest margin during 2018 was also affected by the amount of accretion on acquired loans. Accretion increased due to a higher amount of early payoffs on acquired loans with fair value marks during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The fair value accretion/amortization is recorded on pay-downs recognized during the periods, which contributed 13 basis points for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to eight basis points for same nine month period last year.

Net interest income increased $21.0 million, or 46.76%, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, almost entirely due to an increase in loan interest income resulting from increases in both the average balance of and yields on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Interest expense increased due to increases in both the average balance of and average interest rates on our deposits and borrowings.

The provision for loan losses increased $380 thousand for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 due to organic growth in the loan portfolio.

Non-interest income increased $1.8 million, or 29.77%, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, primarily as a result of income of $1.4 million from our new POS sponsorship program and increases of $414 thousand in earnings on BOLI and $639 thousand in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $498 thousand in income on marketable loans. The increase in earnings on BOLI is due to the $16.3 million of BOLI acquired in the BYBK acquisition and $8.5 million in new BOLI policies purchased since September 30, 2017. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts is the result of increased income on bank debit cards due to the higher deposit base primarily as a result of the DCBB and BYBK acquisitions. The decrease in income on marketable loans is the result of a decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans that we sold in the secondary market compared to the same period of 2017.

Non-interest expense increased $14.6 million, or 42.90%, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, primarily as a result of increases in merger and integration expense, salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing, core deposit amortization and other operating expenses. We incurred $9.4 million in merger and integration expenses during the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 due to the BYBK acquisition compared to $4.0 million in merger and integration expenses due to the DCBB acquisition during the nine month period last year. Salaries and benefits increased $4.9 million primarily as a result of the additional staff, and occupancy and equipment expenses increased $1.4 million primarily as a result of the new branches, that we acquired in the DCBB and BYBK acquisitions. The $810 thousand increase in data processing expenses resulted from additional customer transactions due to growth. Core deposit amortization increased $865 thousand as a result of the higher premiums resulting from the deposits we acquired in the DCBB and BYBK acquisitions. Other operating expenses increased $1.4 million during the 2018 period due to increases in standard operating costs.

Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. The Bank has 37 branches located in its primary market area of the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's, and Baltimore City. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers; to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (1) September 30, 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 45,774,719 $ 61,684,888 $ 85,617,226 $ 33,562,652 $ 33,063,210 Interest bearing accounts 3,522,685 3,845,419 2,687,988 1,354,870 1,017,257 Federal funds sold 1,008,801 928,337 200,366 256,589 383,737 Total cash and cash equivalents 50,306,205 66,458,644 88,505,580 35,174,111 34,464,204 Investment securities available for sale 216,358,059 209,941,534 210,353,788 218,352,558 213,664,342 Loans held for sale 8,829,777 34,037,532 3,934,086 4,404,294 2,729,060 Loans held for invesment, less allowance for loan losses of $6,980,050 and $5,920,586 for September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 2,384,579,814 2,347,821,496 1,756,576,833 1,696,361,431 1,666,505,168 Equity securities at cost 13,063,250 14,854,746 7,782,847 8,977,747 7,277,746 Premises and equipment 43,060,727 43,719,013 40,991,968 41,173,810 42,074,857 Accrued interest receivable 8,072,826 7,715,123 5,310,151 5,476,230 4,946,823 Deferred income taxes 11,385,296 10,978,998 8,547,392 7,317,096 7,774,629 Bank owned life insurance 67,490,846 67,062,920 41,849,569 41,612,496 41,360,871 Annuity plan 6,298,627 6,276,320 5,981,809 5,981,809 - Other real estate owned 1,469,166 2,357,947 1,799,598 2,003,998 2,003,998 Goodwill 94,403,635 94,403,635 25,083,675 25,083,675 25,083,675 Core deposit intangible 16,024,950 16,688,635 5,985,657 6,297,970 6,615,238 Other assets 9,675,019 11,059,118 8,008,664 7,396,227 6,738,435 Total assets $ 2,931,018,197 $ 2,933,375,661 $ 2,210,711,617 $ 2,105,613,452 $ 2,061,239,046 Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 581,339,177 $ 603,257,708 $ 572,119,981 $ 451,803,052 $ 436,645,881 Interest bearing 1,660,902,293 1,604,420,214 1,213,584,463 1,201,100,317 1,217,988,749 Total deposits 2,242,241,470 2,207,677,922 1,785,704,444 1,652,903,369 1,654,634,630 Short term borrowings 272,534,890 314,676,164 161,477,872 192,611,971 152,179,112 Long term borrowings 38,304,981 38,238,670 38,172,653 38,106,930 38,040,618 Accrued interest payable 1,643,666 1,827,605 1,105,830 1,471,954 867,884 Supplemental executive retirement plan 6,123,518 6,057,063 5,975,159 5,893,255 5,823,391 Income taxes payable - - 4,182,749 2,157,375 864,260 Other liabilities 9,989,481 10,553,800 3,700,120 4,741,412 5,489,031 Total liabilities 2,570,838,006 2,579,031,224 2,000,318,827 1,897,886,266 1,857,898,926 Stockholders' equity Common stock 169,889 169,889 125,667 125,083 124,675 Additional paid-in capital 293,139,653 292,836,679 149,691,736 148,882,865 148,351,881 Retained earnings 74,167,389 67,601,752 66,573,919 61,054,487 56,198,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,296 , 740 ) (6,263,883 ) (5,998,532 ) (2,335,249 ) (1,334,544 ) Total stockholders' equity 360,180,191 354,344,437 210,392,790 207,727,186 203,340,120 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,931,018,197 $ 2,933,375,661 $ 2,210,711,617 $ 2,105,613,452 $ 2,061,239,046 Shares of basic common stock outstanding 16,988,883 16,988,883 12,566,696 12,508,332 12,467,518 (1) Financial information at December 31, 2017 has been derived from audited financial statements.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 29,056,813 $ 26,448,728 $ 19,700,762 $ 18,979,170 $ 18,022,324 $ 75,206,303 $ 49,153,228 Investment securities and other 1,696,512 1,719,989 1,623,577 1,452,644 1,469,478 5,040,078 4,027,679 Total interest income 30,753,325 28,168,717 21,324,339 20,431,814 19,491,802 80,246,381 53,180,907 Interest expense Deposits 4,098,787 3,146,235 2,306,733 2,146,390 1,926,590 9,551,755 5,174,641 Borrowed funds 1,768,532 1,714,250 1,334,831 1,057,846 1,092,736 4,817,613 3,119,756 Total interest expense 5,867,319 4,860,485 3,641,564 3,204,236 3,019,326 14,369,368 8,294,397 Net interest income 24,886,006 23,308,232 17,682,775 17,227,578 16,472,476 65,877,013 44,886,510 Provision for loan losses 307,870 532,257 394,896 100,000 135,701 1,235,023 855,108 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,578,136 22,775,975 17,287,879 17,127,578 16,336,775 64,641,990 44,031,402 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 728,550 722,879 576,584 593,641 542,909 2,028,013 1,389,340 POS sponsorship program 711,577 673,502 - - - 1,385,079 - Gain on sales or calls of investment securities - - - - - - 35,258 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 520,785 461,056 292,936 306,355 297,656 1,274,777 861,112 Gains (losses) on disposal of assets (1,100 ) - 14,366 (46,400 ) 7,469 13,266 120,063 Loss on write down of stock (91,498 ) (60,998 ) - - - (152,496 ) - Gain on sale of loans - - - - - - 94,714 Income on marketable loans 411,850 511,879 418,472 479,588 482,641 1,342,201 1,840,218 Other fees and commissions 525,171 879,733 492,663 465,697 820,696 1,897,567 1,661,019 Total non-interest income 2,805,335 3,188,051 1,795,021 1,798,881 2,151,371 7,788,407 6,001,724 Non-interest expense Salaries & employee benefits 7,491,736 7,201,335 5,485,450 5,267,469 5,365,890 20,178,521 15,284,056 Severance expense - - - - - - - Occupancy & equipment 2,349,691 2,242,640 1,980,401 1,936,420 1,828,593 6,572,732 5,137,276 Data processing 659,926 702,182 609,639 510,073 443,453 1,971,747 1,161,647 Merger and integration 2,282,705 7,121,802 - - 3,985,514 9,404,507 3,985,514 Core deposit amortization 663,685 540,737 312,313 317,268 272,354 1,516,735 651,612 (Gains) losses on sales of other real estate owned 26,266 41,956 12,516 - 4,100 80,738 (13,589 ) OREO expense (99,957 ) 27,995 184,994 45,224 200,959 113,032 256,170 Other operating 3,288,286 3,198,759 2,406,646 2,664,559 2,539,590 8,893,691 7,639,348 Total non-interest expense 16,662,338 21,077,406 10,991,959 10,741,013 14,640,453 48,731,703 34,102,034 Income before income taxes 10,721,133 4,886,620 8,090,941 8,185,446 3,847,693 23,698,694 15,931,092 Income tax expense 2,456,304 2,160,787 2,025,759 2,328,011 1,684,505 6,642,850 5,824,713 Net income available to common stockholders $ 8,264,829 $ 2,725,833 $ 6,065,182 $ 5,857,435 $ 2,163,188 $ 17,055,844 $ 10,106,379 Earnings per basic share $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.18 $ 1.12 $ 0.90 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.18 $ 1.10 $ 0.88 Adjusted per basic share (non-GAAP) $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ - $ - $ 0.42 $ 1.62 $ 1.15 Adjusted per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ - $ - $ 0.42 $ 1.60 $ 1.13 Dividend per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Average number of basic shares 16,988,883 16,249,625 12,544,266 12,483,692 11,969,536 15,277,219 11,286,215 Average number of dilutive shares 17,187,837 16,464,580 12,743,282 12,696,087 12,172,868 15,485,452 11,496,659 Return on Average Assets 1.12 % 0.39 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 0.43 % 0.87 % 0.73 % Return on Average Equity 8.89 % 3.13 % 11.36 % 11.09 % 4.26 % 7.31 % 7.52 % Operating Efficiency (1) 60.17 % 79.55 % 56.43 % 56.45 % 78.52 % 66.15 % 66.81 % (1) Operating efficiency is derived by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

As the magnitude of merger-related expenses during the periods set forth below distorts the operational results of the Company, we present in the GAAP reconciliation below and in the accompanying text certain performance measures excluding the effect of the merger-related expenses during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. We believe this information is important to enable stockholders and other interested parties to assess the adjusted operational performance of the Company.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures (Unaudited) Three Months ended September 30, 2018 Nine Months ended September 30, 2018 Three Months ended September 30, 2017 Nine Months ended September 30, 2017 Net Income (GAAP) $ 8,264,829 $ 17,055,844 $ 2,163,187 $ 10,106,379 Merger-related expenses, net of tax 1,474,623 7,643,988 2,902,912 2,902,912 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 9,739,452 $ 24,699,832 $ 5,066,099 $ 13,009,291 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,264,829 $ 17,055,844 $ 2,163,187 $ 10,106,379 Merger-related expenses, net of tax 1,474,623 7,643,988 2,902,912 2,902,912 Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 9,739,452 $ 24,699,832 $ 5,066,099 $ 13,009,291 Earnings per weighted average common shares, basic (GAAP) $ 0.49 $ 1.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.90 Merger-related expenses, net of tax 0.09 0.50 0.24 0.25 Operating earnings per weighted average common share basic (non GAAP) $ 0.58 $ 1.62 $ 0.42 $ 1.15 Earnings per weighted average common shares, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.48 $ 1.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.88 Meger-related expenses, net of tax 0.09 0.50 0.24 0.25 Operating earnings per weighted average common share basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 1.60 $ 0.42 $ 1.13 Summary Operating Results (non-GAAP) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 16,662,338 $ 48,731,703 $ 14,640,453 $ 34,102,034 Merger-related expenses, gross 2,282,705 9,404,507 3,985,514 3,985,514 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 18,945,043 $ 58,136,210 10,654,939 30,116,520 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.93 % 53.39 % 57.21 % 59.18 % Operating noninterest expense as a % of average assets (annualized) 1.94 % 2.01 % 2.12 % 2.19 % Return on average assets Net income $ 8,264,829 $ 17,055,844 $ 2,163,187 $ 10,106,379 Merger-related expenses, net of tax 1,474,623 7,643,988 2,902,912 2,902,912 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 9,739,452 $ 24,699,832 $ 5,066,099 $ 13,009,291 Adjusted Return of Average Assets Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.12 0.87 0.43 0.73 Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax 0.20 0.39 0.58 0.21 Adjusted return on average assets 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.01 % 0.94 % Return on average common equity Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,264,829 $ 17,055,844 $ 2,163,187 $ 10,106,379 Merger-related expenses, net of tax 1,474,623 7,643,988 2,902,912 2,902,912 Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 9,739,452 $ 24,699,832 $ 5,066,099 $ 13,009,291 Adjusted Return on Average Equity Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.89 7.31 4.26 7.52 Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax 1.58 3.28 5.72 2.16 Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 10.47 % 10.59 % 9.98 % 9.68 %

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries Average Balances, Interest and Yields 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate Assets: Int. Bearing Deposits $ 4,765,138 1.52 % $ 8,795,004 1.53 % $ 2,003,369 1.47 % $ 1,751,234 1.30 % $ 2,388,171 1.25 % Investment Securities (2) 233,633,128 3.09 % 235,854,989 3.19 % 229,456,764 3.15 % 225,504,844 3.04 % 223,733,565 3.07 % Loans 2,397,054,094 4.84 % 2,261,479,332 4.72 % 1,720,721,476 4.69 % 1,674,725,155 4.56 % 1,600,429,497 4.54 % Allowance for Loan Losses (6,885,911 ) (6,363,239 ) (5,973,556 ) (5,893,906 ) (5,956,956 ) Total Loans Net of allowance 2,390,168,183 4.85 % 2,255,116,093 4.74 % 1,714,747,920 4.70 % 1,668,831,249 4.58 % 1,594,472,541 4.56 % Total interest-earning assets 2,628,566,449 4.69 % 2,499,766,086 4.58 % 1,946,208,053 4.52 % 1,896,087,327 4.39 % 1,820,594,277 4.37 % Noninterest bearing cash 48,035,416 47,014,071 36,844,268 36,504,676 38,671,275 Goodwill and Intangibles 110,861,142 100,901,255 31,272,865 31,587,482 26,317,526 Premises and Equipment 43,626,501 43,592,991 41,088,624 41,956,286 40,923,913 Other Assets 103,995,121 98,152,802 69,837,318 63,412,181 67,286,798 Total Assets $ 2,935,084,629 $ 2,789,427,205 $ 2,125,251,128 $ 2,069,547,952 $ 1,993,793,789 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing Deposits $ 1,658,060,302 0.98 % $ 1,522,249,880 0.83 % $ 1,200,931,980 0.78 % $ 1,209,362,167 0.70 % $ 1,142,438,456 0.67 % Borrowed Funds 283,169,572 2.48 % 288,666,185 2.38 % 235,924,800 2.29 % 186,472,353 2.25 % 207,268,687 2.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,941,229,874 1.20 % 1,810,916,065 1.08 % 1,436,856,780 1.03 % 1,395,834,520 0.91 % 1,349,707,143 0.89 % Noninterest bearing deposits 601,558,786 615,780,315 457,850,993 450,655,820 430,325,956 2,542,788,660 2,426,696,380 1,894,707,773 1,846,490,340 1,780,033,099 Other Liabilities 23,355,099 13,536,574 13,931,983 13,450,844 12,465,862 Stockholder's Equity 368,940,870 349,194,251 216,611,372 209,606,768 201,294,828 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 2,935,084,629 $ 2,789,427,205 $ 2,125,251,128 $ 2,069,547,952 $ 1,993,793,789 Net interest spread 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.48 % Net interest income and Net interest margin (1) $ 25,227,248 3.81 % $ 23,659,244 3.80 % $ 18,033,758 3.76 % $ 17,793,020 3.72 % $ 17,025,836 3.71 %

(1) Interest revenue is presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax favored status of these types of assets. Management believes providing this information on a FTE basis provides investors with a more accurate picture of our net interest spread and net interest income and we believe it to be the preferred industry measurement of these calculations.

(2) Available for sale investment securities are presented at amortized cost.

The accretion of the fair value adjustments resulted in a positive impact in the yield on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Fair value accretion for the current quarter and prior four quarters are as follows:

9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Fair Value Accretion Dollars % Impact on Net Interest Margin Fair Value Accretion Dollars % Impact on Net Interest Margin Fair Value Accretion Dollars % Impact on Net Interest Margin Fair Value Accretion Dollars % Impact on Net Interest Margin Fair Value Accretion Dollars % Impact on Net Interest Margin Commercial loans (1) $ 113,378 0.02 % $ 209,819 0.03 % $ 47,705 0.01 % $ 43,318 0.01 % $ 28,420 0.01 % Mortgage loans (1) 620,664 0.09 752,461 0.12 78,188 0.02 (10,675 ) (0.00 ) 159,941 0.03 Consumer loans 110,220 0.02 126,575 0.02 97,544 0.02 106,269 0.02 57,514 0.01 Interest bearing deposits 70,157 0.01 70,178 0.01 80,886 0.02 95,755 0.02 88,766 0.02 Total Fair Value Accretion $ 914,419 0.14 % $ 1,159,033 0.18 % $ 304,323 0.07 % $ 234,667 0.05 % $ 334,641 0.07 %

(1) Negative accretion on commercial and mortgage loans is due to the early payoff of loans which caused a reduction in fair value income on acquired loan portfolio.

Below is a reconciliation of the fully tax equivalent adjustments and the GAAP basis information presented in this release:

9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Net Interest Income Yield Net Interest Income Yield Net Interest Income Yield Net Interest Income Yield Net Interest Income Yield GAAP net interest income $ 24,886,006 3.76 % $ 23,308,232 3.74 % $ 17,682,775 3.68 % $ 17,227,578 3.60 % $ 16,472,476 3.59 % Tax equivalent adjustment Federal funds sold 92 0.00 80 0.00 36 0.00 31 0.00 177 0.00 Investment securities 159,520 0.02 161,340 0.03 160,911 0.04 275,685 0.06 267,376 0.06 Loans 181,630 0.03 189,592 0.03 190,036 0.04 289,726 0.06 285,807 0.06 Total tax equivalent adjustment 341,242 0.05 351,012 0.06 350,983 0.08 565,442 0.12 553,360 0.12 Tax equivalent interest yield $ 25,227,248 3.81 % $ 23,659,244 3.80 % $ 18,033,758 3.76 % $ 17,793,020 3.72 % $ 17,025,836 3.71 %

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries Selected Loan Information (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Legacy Loans (1) Period End Loan Balance $ 1,609,695 $ 1,543,113 $ 1,434,375 $ 1,354,573 $ 1,304,530 Deferred Costs 2,805 2,364 2,374 2,013 1,807 Accruing 1,608,808 1,542,371 1,433,907 1,352,407 1,299,139 Non-accrual 887 742 468 474 686 Accruing 30-89 days past due 6,352 4,565 4,587 1,692 4,705 Accruing 90 or more days past due 1,785 178 - - - Allowance for loan losses 6,699 6,444 6,075 5,739 5,634 Other real estate owned - - 425 425 425 Net charge offs (recoveries) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) (2 ) 198 Acquired Loans (2) Period End Loan Balance $ 779,060 $ 809,049 $ 326,085 $ 345,696 $ 365,984 Accruing 775,438 807,241 324,787 338,914 360,858 Non-accrual(3) 3,622 1,808 1,298 1,291 1,214 Accruing 30-89 days past due 8,120 13,770 4,932 5,375 3,900 Accruing 90 or more days past due 733 361 330 116 107 Allowance for loan losses 281 260 182 182 182 Other real estate owned 1,469 2,358 1,375 1,579 1,579 Net charge offs (recoveries) 33 88 60 (2 ) 33 Allowance for loan losses as % of held for investment loans 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses as % of legacy held for investment loans 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.43 % Allowance for loan losses as % of acquired held for investment loans 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Total non-performing loans as a % of held for investment loans 0.30 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Total non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.29 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.19 %

(1) Legacy loans represent total loans excluding loans acquired on April 1, 2011, May 10, 2013, December 4, 2015, July 28, 2017 and April 13, 2018.

(2) Acquired loans represent all loans acquired on April 1, 2011 from Maryland Bank & Trust Company, N.A., on May 10, 2013 from The Washington Savings Bank, on December 4, 2015, from Regal Bank & Trust, on July 28, 2017 from DCB, and on April 13, 2018 from Bay. We originally recorded these loans at fair value upon acquisition.

(3) These loans are loans that are considered non-accrual because they are not paying in conformance with the original contractual agreement.

CONTACT: ELISE HUBBARD

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

(301) 430-2560