Orchid Island Capital Announces October 2018 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Related content Bimini Capital Management to Announce Third Quarter 201.. Orchid Island Capital to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Re.. Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2018 Monthly ..

October 2018 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2018 of $7.56

Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, including an estimated $0.39 per share of realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated (0.6)% total return on equity for the quarter, or (2.5)% annualized

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of September 30, 2018

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2018. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid November 9, 2018 to holders of record on October 31, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2018.The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on November 14, 2018.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of October 17, 2018, the Company had 52,039,168 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2018, the Company had 52,034,596 shares outstanding.

Estimated September 30, 2018 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of September 30, 2018 was $7.56. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At September 30, 2018, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $393.3 million with 52,039,168 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.06, which includes $0.39 per share of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.25 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was (0.6)%, or (2.5)% on an annualized basis. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.05) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.25 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.30 from June 30, 2018.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of September 30, 2018 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Sep 2018 Jul - Sep Net Weighted CPR 2018 CPR Modeled Modeled % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Oct) in Oct) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) ARM RMBS ARM RMBS $ 1,361 $ 1,437 0.04 % $ 105.63 4.64 % 5.08 % 166 194 0.01 % 43.58 % $ 8 $ (7 ) Total ARM RMBS 1,361 1,437 0.04 % 105.63 4.64 % 5.08 % 166 194 0.01 % 43.58 % 8 (7 ) Fixed Rate RMBS Fixed Rate CMO 740,989 760,587 21.64 % 102.64 4.27 % 4.62 % 7 351 7.36 % 7.09 % 6,662 (11,508 ) Fixed Rate CMO Total 740,989 760,587 21.64 % 102.64 4.27 % 4.62 % 7 351 7.36 % 7.09 % 6,662 (11,508 ) 15yr 3.5 2,860 2,884 0.08 % 100.85 3.50 % 3.83 % 59 119 0.14 % 22.75 % 56 (55 ) 15yr 4.0 769,252 790,445 22.49 % 102.76 4.00 % 4.52 % 4 174 4.97 % 4.77 % 14,827 (15,791 ) 15yr Total 772,112 793,329 22.57 % 102.75 4.00 % 4.51 % 4 174 4.96 % 4.86 % 14,883 (15,846 ) 20yr 4.0 205,140 209,485 5.97 % 102.12 4.00 % 4.47 % 16 220 8.42 % 9.27 % 4,917 (5,057 ) 20yr 4.5 19,024 19,763 0.56 % 103.89 4.50 % 5.14 % 5 234 14.88 % 15.95 % 299 (379 ) 20yr Total 224,164 229,248 6.53 % 101.44 4.04 % 4.52 % 15 221 8.97 % 9.84 % 5,216 (5,436 ) 30yr 4.0 325,251 329,921 9.39 % 101.44 4.00 % 4.48 % 18 338 5.70 % 6.45 % 8,417 (9,764 ) 30yr 4.5 1,040,243 1,083,556 30.84 % 104.16 4.50 % 4.92 % 12 346 7.84 % 9.41 % 20,511 (25,887 ) 30yr 5.0 169,898 180,862 5.15 % 106.45 5.00 % 5.50 % 6 352 7.95 % 6.78 % 2,824 (3,672 ) 30yr Total 1,535,392 1,594,339 45.38 % 103.84 4.45 % 4.89 % 12 345 7.40 % 8.35 % 31,752 (39,323 ) Total Fixed Rate RMBS 3,272,657 3,377,503 96.12 % 103.20 4.27 % 4.72 % 9 297 6.92 % 7.48 % 58,513 (72,113 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,274,018 3,378,940 96.16 % 103.20 4.27 % 4.72 % 9 297 6.92 % 7.50 % 58,521 (72,120 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 714,440 111,929 3.19 % 15.67 3.70 % 4.28 % 61 246 10.11 % 11.07 % (12,360 ) 8,349 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 234,523 23,087 0.66 % 9.84 3.06 % 4.86 % 51 300 11.02 % 12.93 % 2,702 (3,196 ) Total Structured RMBS 948,963 135,016 3.84 % 14.23 3.54 % 4.42 % 58 259 10.33 % 11.53 % (9,658 ) 5,153 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,222,981 $ 3,513,956 100.00 % 4.11 % 4.65 % 20 289 7.69 % 8.57 % $ 48,863 $ (66,967 )

Int Int Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance(2) End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures (1,500,000 ) Jan-2020 $ (15,000 ) $ 15,000 Swaps (1,260,000 ) Oct-2020 (13,455 ) 13,455 5-Year Treasury Future (165,000 ) Dec-2018 (4,142 ) 4,112 TBA (400,000 ) Oct-2018 (11,284 ) 12,835 Swaptions (850,000 ) Mar-2028 (5,930 ) 22,887 Hedge Total (4,175,000 ) $ (49,811 ) $ 68,289 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (948 ) $ 1,322

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.48 at September 30, 2018. The notional contract value of the short position was $185.6 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of September 30, 2018 As of September 30, 2018 Fannie Mae $ 2,196,959 62.5 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 1,123,264 32.0 % Freddie Mac 1,312,238 37.4 % Whole Pool Assets 2,390,692 68.0 % Ginnie Mae 4,759 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,513,956 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,513,956 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of September 30, 2018 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 451,522 13.4 % 2.33 % 44 11/28/2018 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 365,454 11.0 % 2.28 % 38 11/13/2018 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 279,921 8.4 % 2.35 % 66 12/7/2018 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 270,968 8.2 % 2.25 % 12 10/26/2018 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 242,867 7.3 % 2.35 % 21 11/5/2018 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 224,256 6.8 % 2.27 % 36 11/16/2018 ICBC Financial Services LLC 181,998 5.5 % 2.30 % 63 12/13/2018 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 177,575 5.3 % 2.24 % 44 11/13/2018 ING Financial Markets LLC 157,743 4.7 % 2.30 % 28 11/29/2018 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 154,901 4.7 % 2.28 % 67 12/13/2018 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 147,852 4.5 % 2.26 % 36 11/9/2018 Natixis, New York Branch 121,495 3.7 % 2.41 % 17 10/24/2018 FHLB-Cincinnati 99,336 3.0 % 2.36 % 1 10/1/2018 South Street Securities, LLC 80,063 2.4 % 2.35 % 59 11/29/2018 Bank of Montreal 75,774 2.3 % 2.28 % 15 10/15/2018 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 55,622 1.7 % 2.29 % 46 11/16/2018 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 54,122 1.6 % 2.33 % 18 10/18/2018 Goldman, Sachs & Co 46,174 1.4 % 2.23 % 5 10/5/2018 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 42,851 1.3 % 2.29 % 18 10/22/2018 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 40,866 1.2 % 2.29 % 46 11/16/2018 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 26,294 0.8 % 2.19 % 16 10/16/2018 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 10,155 0.3 % 2.32 % 22 10/22/2018 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 8,401 0.3 % 2.62 % 6 10/10/2018 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 5,594 0.2 % 2.72 % 18 10/18/2018 Total Borrowings $ 3,321,803 100.0 % 2.30 % 37 12/13/2018

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400