17/10/2018 11:59:21

Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-10-17 12:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on October 29, 2018. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

 

Type of security

Lithuanian Government Bond

ISIN code

LT0000630055

Volume of issue before auction of additional offers

240 m EUR

Volume of issue

Is set during auction

Currency of issue

EUR

Nominal value, EUR

100

Maturity, in days

823

Payment date

2018-10-31

Redemption date

2021-01-31

The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted  by one auction participant, EUR

500 000

The cut-off yield, %

Is not announced

Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %)

0

Number of coupons per year

1

Coupon payment dates

2019-01-31;

2020-01-31;

2021-01-31.

A competitive orderbook

LTGCB0N021C

A non-competitive orderbook

LTGNB0N021C

 

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
24
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
3
DMG Blockchain Announces Global Supply Chain Management Platform for Cannabis
4
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
MJ Munchies Entering THC and CBD Beverage Space with Half-Baked Shots and Drinks

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:02
Anexinet’s ListenLogic Awarded Silver Status in 10th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®
12:00
CrossAmerica Partners LP: to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on November 6
12:00
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $252 Million Common Stock Public Offering
12:00
Humaneyes Executive Jim Malcolm to Address Virtual Reality Ecosystem at NYVR Expo in New York City
12:00
CLS Signs Agreement with Image Guided Therapy to Develop and Commercialize Product for MR-Generated Temperature Monitoring
12:00
Instant Financial Appoints Former Oracle Executive Burbank Herndon as Senior VP, Sales
11:59
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
11:59
Ameri100 Appoints Barry Kostiner Chief Financial Officer
11:55
Listing of bond loan issued by LE Lundbergföretagen AB on STO Corporate Bonds (612/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 12:21:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-17 13:21:44 - 2018-10-17 12:21:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY