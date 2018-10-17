Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-10-17 12:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on October 29, 2018. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond ISIN code LT0000630055 Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 240 m EUR Volume of issue Is set during auction Currency of issue EUR Nominal value, EUR 100 Maturity, in days 823 Payment date 2018-10-31 Redemption date 2021-01-31 The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted by one auction participant, EUR 500 000 The cut-off yield, % Is not announced Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %) 0 Number of coupons per year 1 Coupon payment dates 2019-01-31; 2020-01-31; 2021-01-31. A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N021C A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N021C

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.