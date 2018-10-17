PRØHBTD and Sussex Strategy Group Announce Exclusive Partnership

Strategic partnership created to help entrepreneurs and companies succeed in the rapidly expanding Canadian cannabis industry

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global cannabis brand and media platform PRØHBTD today announced a partnership with Sussex Strategy Group, Canada’s premier government relations and strategic communications agency. The partnership combines Sussex’s industry-leading expertise with the tremendous depth and experience of PRØHBTD to better service cannabis companies who include licensed producers, prospective retailers, technology companies and startups developing the next wave of ancillary cannabis products and services.

The partnership comes on the heels of PRØHBTD’s recent expansion into Canada and broadens its service offering to Canada’s newly regulated market. Sussex Strategy Group’s long-standing credibility as the go-to boutique strategy firm for companies that require advice and support in challenging and complex industries made it PRØHBTD’s ideal partner. The two organizations will collaborate as PRØHBTD grows its portfolio of Canadian brand partners, guiding them with their applications to build licensed cannabis businesses.

“We strongly believe that companies need to become effective story-tellers in order to be successful in the cannabis space. Traditional advertising won’t work and will not be as effective given how regulated cannabis advertising is. PRØHBTD’s proven expertise in this area can give our clients the edge they need to reach new audiences and grow brand share and influence quickly and efficiently,” said Michael Edwards, Director of Digital and Creative for Sussex Strategy Group.

“Our partnership with PRØHBTD is a key component of our strategy to build an unrivaled advisory practice for cannabis companies. The goal is to bring together the best people and provide the best possible suite of services,” said Paul Pellegrini, President of Sussex Strategy Group.

"Sussex Strategy is the go-to boutique firm who represent best in class practices when engaging with government entities,” says PRØHBTD’s Founder and CEO, Drake Sutton-Shearer. “The expertise of the Sussex partners and team will provide critical knowledge and support that will continue to accelerate our expansion in Canada."

About PRØHBTD:

PRØHBTD are leading cannabis from the black market to the supermarket.

The company has built a first-of-its-kind cannabis ecosystem that includes a brand creation and product development platform complemented by an original content studio. Additionally, PRØHBTD created the first and largest multi-platform video distribution network in the cannabis industry reaching, an available audience of 100+ million people.

Through the company’s in-house creative agency, more than 60 cannabis brands partner with PRØHBTD for brand and product development, design, market strategy and branded integration within its original content, which is made by a team of award-winning creators.

PRØHBTD is recognized as the exclusive global cannabis partner of Advertising Week and Entrepreneur Magazine. The company is venture backed with $12 Million in funding and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver. Learn more at www.prohbtd.com and www.prohbtdmedia.com .

About Sussex Strategy Group:

Sussex Strategy Group is Canada’s leading government relations and strategic communications agency. For 20 years, Sussex has helped clients at all levels of government achieve their goals and discover legislative success.

Sussex’s entrance into the global cannabis industry is measured and disciplined. Our cannabis practice builds upon our integrated approach to solving problems and navigating policy at all three levels of government. Sussex provides regulatory and application support, corporate communications, issues management, brand development, media relations and video and digital strategies and assets to organizations in the cannabis industry.

Sussex is recognized for its ability to identify and motivate the public to take action on issues affecting Canadians through our advocacy arm. Our award-winning digital advocacy agency, Sussex Adrenaline, has helped millions of Canadians interact and engage with government directly on issues and policies of importance to our clients and their industries. Learn more at www.sussex-strategy.com

