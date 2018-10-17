Regarding non-competitive auctions

Riga, Latvia, 2018-10-17 11:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
ISIN code of the security
LV0000570158
Date of non-competitive auction
17.10.2018
Settlement date
19.10.2018
Maturity date
12.05.2023
Supply value for non-competitive auction (EUR)
Not set
Fixed yield rate set by State Treasury (%)
0.497
Price of one security (% from nominal value)
98.998115
Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q3 of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.130 billion EUR.
