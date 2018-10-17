Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Social Reality, Exelixis, Edgewell Personal Care, Cronos Group, and Acacia Communications — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed October 15th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (BLCM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.19MM vs $0.39MM (down 52.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.89 vs -$2.57. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.22 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

SOCIAL REALITY INC. (SRAX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Social Reality's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Social Reality reported revenue of $4.70MM vs $5.98MM (down 21.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.29 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Social Reality reported revenue of $23.35MM vs $35.76MM (down 34.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.81 vs -$0.69. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14.

EXELIXIS, INC. (EXEL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Exelixis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Exelixis reported revenue of $186.11MM vs $99.01MM (up 87.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $0.06 (up 383.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Exelixis reported revenue of $452.48MM vs $191.45MM (up 136.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs -$0.28. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.11 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY (EPC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Edgewell Personal Care's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Edgewell Personal Care reported revenue of $620.60MM vs $637.50MM (down 2.65%) and basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $0.96 (down 76.04%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Edgewell Personal Care reported revenue of $2,298.40MM vs $2,362.00MM (down 2.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $3.02 (down 96.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.68 and is expected to report on November 8th, 2018.

CRONOS GROUP INC. (CRON) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cronos Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cronos Group reported revenue of $2.63MM vs $0.48MM (up 449.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cronos Group reported revenue of $3.15MM vs $0.42MM (up 652.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.14 and is expected to report on April 29th, 2019.

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (ACIA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acacia Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Acacia Communications reported revenue of $65.00MM vs $78.90MM (down 17.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs $0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Acacia Communications reported revenue of $385.17MM vs $478.41MM (down 19.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $3.77 (down 73.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.56 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

