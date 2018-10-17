Royal Dutch Touring Club ANWB Selects Pratt & Whitney Canada Engines for EMS Fleet Renewal

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that Royal Dutch Touring Club ANWB has selected Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW206B3 engine to power the three new Airbus H135P3s, the club is acquiring to renew its fleet of emergency medical services (EMS) helicopters.

“The twin-engine Airbus H135 helicopter and the PW206 engine have demonstrated to be a highly effective combination for EMS operators around the world,” said Nicolas Chabée, vice president, Sales and Marketing, responsible for helicopter engines at Pratt & Whitney. “We have developed an excellent relationship with ANWB and look forward to collaborating on the introduction of the H135P3 into their helicopter fleet.”

ANWB, founded in 1883, is the owner of ANWB Medical Air Assistance and is contracted by multiple trauma centers as the sole EMS helicopter operator in the Netherlands.

“We made our selection of the Pratt & Whitney Canada engine following an extensive review of the PW206B3’s maintenance costs and its reliability performance,” said Timon Kruisman Technical Manager of ANWB MAA. “We were additionally convinced by Pratt & Whitney’s proven customer service capabilities and the quality of the employees who will be working with us. The people in the Netherlands rely on the services we provide, and we are confident that with this engine selection we are best positioned to continue to provide EMS services to them.”

More than 5,400 PW200 family engines have been produced since the engines entered into service in 1994 on the MD Helicopters MD-900 Explorer. Some 4,200 engines are still in service. The engine is relatively simple in design with only three major rotating parts, which results in a quieter cabin environment.

Pratt & Whitney will be at Helitech 2018, stand C20.

