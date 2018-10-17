STITCH FIX, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Stitch Fix, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stitch Fix, Inc. (“Stitch Fix” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SFIX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Stitch Fix securities between June 8, 2018 through October 1, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the filed Complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Stitch Fix’s sales growth prospects were not as positive as stated because active client growth had dramatically slowed;

defendants had ceased running a television advertising campaign for much of the fourth quarter of 2018; and

as a result, defendants’ statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 1, 2018, after the close of regular trading, Stitch Fix reported its Fourth Quarter 2018 financial results, which fell short of projected active client growth expectations. The Company disclosed that it had signed up far fewer than forecasted new active clients during 4Q18, which had ended more than two months earlier, on July 28, 2018.

This disclosure shocked the market by revealing Stitch Fix’s active client count was virtually flat, coming in at 2.7 million. The Company’s active client growth actually had plummeted by 70% quarter-over-quarter, falling from 180,000 new additions in 3Q18 to just 54,000 in 4Q18. This figure was lower than any prior reported quarterly growth since it had first launched its television advertising campaigns in 2017, and well below the 120,000 active clients added during 4Q17.

On October 2, 2018, the price of Stitch Fix stock declined $15.69 per share (more than 35%), on unusually high volume of close to 40 million shares traded. By the close of trading that day, more than $600 million in market capitalization had been lost.

