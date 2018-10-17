17/10/2018 11:52:22

StrongPoint ASA: Presentation of results 3rd quarter 2018

Related content
31 Aug - 
StrongPoint ASA: Mandatory notification of trade
31 Aug - 
StrongPoint ASA: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) to appro..
25 Jul - 
StrongPoint ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

StrongPoint ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Friday 19 October 2018. The presentation will take place at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo at 08:15 am CET, and will be broadcasted on Webcast. The link to the webcast can be found on StrongPoint's website.

 

For additional information please contact:

Anders Nilsen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 932 59 410

 

About StrongPoint:

 

StrongPoint's mission: Driving Retailers' productivity by providing innovative integrated Technology Solutions enabling retailers to perform to their full potential.

 

StrongPoint has its headquarter at Rælingen, and has approximately 570 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Russia and Malaysia. StrongPoint has the ticker "STRONG" on Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information: www.strongpoint.com

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: StrongPoint ASA via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:52 STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Presentation of results 3rd quarter 2018
31 Aug STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Mandatory notification of trade
31 Aug STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) to approximately 350 Joker-stores
25 Jul STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Mandatory notification of trade
23 Jul STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Mandatory notification of trade
20 Jul STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: StrongPoint has been chosen as the exclusive supplier by Sberbank for 960 CIT cases
12 Jul STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Second quarter 2018 result
06 Jul STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Framework agreement with a speciality chain on electronic shelf labels (ESL)
11 Jun STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Mandatory notification of trade
06 Jun STRONGO
StrongPoint ASA: Coop Norway orders electronic shelf labels (ESL) to additional 70 stores

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
3
DMG Blockchain Announces Global Supply Chain Management Platform for Cannabis
4
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
MJ Munchies Entering THC and CBD Beverage Space with Half-Baked Shots and Drinks

Related stock quotes

StrongPoint ASA 9.800 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:05
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Launches New Ceramax™ Skin Barrier Lotion with Skin-Enriching Lipogrid Technology™
12:02
Anexinet’s ListenLogic Awarded Silver Status in 10th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®
12:00
CrossAmerica Partners LP: to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on November 6
12:00
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $252 Million Common Stock Public Offering
12:00
Humaneyes Executive Jim Malcolm to Address Virtual Reality Ecosystem at NYVR Expo in New York City
12:00
CLS Signs Agreement with Image Guided Therapy to Develop and Commercialize Product for MR-Generated Temperature Monitoring
12:00
Instant Financial Appoints Former Oracle Executive Burbank Herndon as Senior VP, Sales
11:59
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
11:59
Ameri100 Appoints Barry Kostiner Chief Financial Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 12:21:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-17 13:21:14 - 2018-10-17 12:21:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY