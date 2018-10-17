StrongPoint ASA: Presentation of results 3rd quarter 2018

StrongPoint ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Friday 19 October 2018. The presentation will take place at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo at 08:15 am CET, and will be broadcasted on Webcast. The link to the webcast can be found on StrongPoint's website.

For additional information please contact:

Anders Nilsen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 932 59 410

About StrongPoint:

StrongPoint's mission: Driving Retailers' productivity by providing innovative integrated Technology Solutions enabling retailers to perform to their full potential.

StrongPoint has its headquarter at Rælingen, and has approximately 570 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Russia and Malaysia. StrongPoint has the ticker "STRONG" on Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information: www.strongpoint.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

