Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Updates Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC.SNTX) is pleased to announce Lawrence Twombly as the new Chief Executive Officer and Director of the company succeeding Jim Anderson who has submitted his resignation letter as Chief Executive Officer and Director. We wish Mr. Anderson all the best.

“This is the perfect time for Lawrence Twombly to become the Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises Inc.   The company has selected a very strong leader at a time when Suntex Enterprises Inc. is primed to excel in a very strong position,” said Suntex Enterprises Inc. former CEO Jim Anderson. “Today’s pace of change is exponential,” new CEO Lawrence Twombly states; “I will be focused on the ever-changing developing markets and navigating the transformation of Suntex Enterprises Inc. into a solid company with a strong global presence. My mission as new CEO and Director is to provide the leadership necessary to capitalize on world-class execution by a highly-skilled team to take this company to the next level.”

About Lawrence Twombly:

Lawrence Twombly, also known as Buzzy, was introduced to the industry when he went to work as a sales manager for a snack distributor in San Diego County. Buzzy was tasked to increase the number of offerings to be distributed in the Company’s portfolio. Buzzy suggested beverages. After an exhaustive search for just the right brand, Buzzy decided to develop one of his own. Buzzy’s Coffee was born in early 1995. Buzzy’s Coffee was a cutting-edge ready-to-drink bottled ice coffee in a 12 oz., glass bottle with a beautiful, award winning, shrink sleeve label. With the backing of his wife, both financially and emotionally, Buzzy built the small product to $2,000,000 in sales. At that time, Pepsi and Starbucks teamed up to launch their version of the ready to drink Frappuccino. Frappuccino is a product that still dominates the segment. Knowing that he couldn’t compete with the might of Pepsi, Buzzy sold the brand to a larger company for $2,000,000 in an all-stock transaction.

Throughout the process of developing Buzzy’s Coffee, Buzzy befriended some of the most important and influential people in the beverage and distribution business. He developed a reputation of being able to get things done without spending a lot of money to do it. He also developed a reputation for developing beverage packaging that is not only cutting edge and attractive but also cost effective.

Buzzy’s reputation and contacts afforded him the opportunity to consult with other beverage companies and entrepreneurs needing assistance in developing and launching their beverage brands. Buzzy helped develop the packaging and distribution of such brands as Vitamin Water and Fuze just to name a couple.

After the sale of both Fuze for $240 million and Vitamin Water to Coca-Cola for $4.2 million, Buzzy enlisted the assistance of his vast beverage contacts to develop his own brands that he could design, develop and bring to market. Some of those products include AND (Antioxidant Nutritional Drinks), RK Super (Roadkill vitamin packed kids drink), and Pumped Fitness CBD. Buzzy has a successful history of incubating brands and developing them into multi-million-dollar brands in the highly competitive beverage industry.

Mr. Twombly is just getting started. There are many more brands in the future and Buzzy intends to make sure the public will enjoy them all.

For more information about Suntex Enterprises Inc., please visit the company website https://suntexenterprises.com

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Lawrence Twombly, CEO                                                                                                                                                info@suntexenterprises.com 

760-525-7411

