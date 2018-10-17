17/10/2018 18:09:13

The CMO Club Announces Winners in 10 Distinguished Categories for The 2018 CMO Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great pleasure that The CMO Club announces the 2018 CMO Awards winners for Content Engagement, Creativity and Story Telling, Customer Experience, Growth, Leadership, Marketing Innovation, Transformation, Rising Star, Social Responsibility, and President’s Circle. The 2018 CMO Award winners and the 2018 CMO Hall of Fame Inductee will be celebrated during the 2018 CMO Awards Roundtable and Dinner on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Current Chelsea Piers, New York City.

Established by The CMO Club to acknowledge and celebrate the marketing industry’s brightest marketing executives and provide a forum where CMO standouts can share their road to success with marketing peers, the 2018 CMO Awards is the only CMO awards program where marketing executives are thoughtfully considered, nominated, and voted on solely by an elite group of peer marketers, including The CMO Club board, chapter presidents, and key members.

Congratulations to the following 2018 CMO Award winners for each CMO Awards category (in alphabetical order):

CMO Content Engagement Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant, valuable content that promotes a brand, engages audiences, and positively impacts customer behavior.

  • Jan Van Acker, CMO, Merck

  • Michael Barrette, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn

  • Erika Hill, VP Marketing, Trellance

  • Alyssa Schaefer, CMO, Laurel Road

CMO Creativity and Story Telling Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in storytelling through the use of creativity, originality, and science.

  • Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Deluxe

  • Daniel Cherry III, CMO - Esports Leagues, Activision Blizzard

  • Andréa Mallard, CMO, Athleta

  • Fabian Urquijo, SVP & CMO, Professional Brands, Revlon

CMO Customer Experience Award Winners – Based on demonstrated ability to transform the customer experience, improve the quality of customer interactions, and exceed the customer expectations.

  • Ed Dandridge, Global Head of Marketing & Communications, AIG - General Insurance

  • Terry Haley, Chief Growth Officer, Hopdoddy Burger Bar

  • Don Hoffman, SVP Marketing, Cracker Barrel

  • Ukonwa Ojo, CMO, Consumer Beauty, Coty

CMO Growth Award Winners – Based on demonstrated success in using technology that leverages data science to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of digital marketing.

  • Lee Applbaum, Global CMO, Patrón Tequila and Grey Goose Vodka, Bacardi Global Brands Limited

  • Sylvie Biragnet, Vice President Masterbrand and Activation, MetLife

  • Prama Bhatt, SVP Digital & eCommerce, ULTA Beauty

  • Dave Minifie, Chief Experience Officer & EVP Corporate Strategy, Centene Corporation

CMO Leadership Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in building, leading, and motivating a high-performing organization.

  • Renée Baker, CMO, Carillon Tower Advisers

  • Chris Kobus, GVP, CMO, Sally Beauty

  • Jennifer Griffin Smith, CMO, Alfresco

  • Glenn Thomas, CMO, GE Healthcare

CMO Marketing Innovation Award Winners – Based on demonstrated success in creating an innovative marketing environment that changes the game for ROI, customer engagement, and the marketing industry as a whole.

  • Jill Baskin, CMO, Hershey Food Corporation

  • Muriel Lotto, Head of Global Brand & Marketing, Western Union

  • Matt Preschern, SVP, CA Technologies

  • Doug Zarkin, VP, CMO, Pearle Vision

CMO Transformation Award Winners – Based on demonstrated ability to lead company-wide brand transformation beyond the marketing department.

  • Kevin Doohan, EVP, CMO, Xperi Corporation

  • Rick Gomez, EVP, CMO, Target

  • Mari-Anne Kehler, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Green Hasson Janks

  • Jeanniey Mullen, Global CMO, Mercer

CMO Rising Star Award Winners – Based on demonstrated ability to lead an organization, innovate marketing, and drive growth with less than 10 years of marketing executive experience.

  • Jeni Golomb, CMO, Head of Marketing, Daisy Brand

  • Katy Jones, EVP Sales & Marketing, FoodLogiQ

  • Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE Inc.

  • Brandon Rhoten, CMO, Potbelly Sandwich Works

CMO Social Responsibility Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility and/or advance marketing efforts to benefit social and charitable causes.

  • Mark Hanna, CMO, Richline Group, Inc.

  • Jason Levine, CMO, North America, Mondelēz International

  • Sharon MacLeod, Global VP, Dove Men+Care, Unilever

  • Jennifer Sey, CMO Global Brands, Levi Strauss & Co.

CMO Club President’s Circle Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in supporting the DNA of The CMO Club for building relationships with peers in the club, sharing and helping others, and referring other CMOs to join the world’s best CMO conversations.

  • Paula Puleo Blomquist, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer, Eyemart Express

  • James Brown, Founder, CMO & Chief Encouragement Officer, Encourage X

  • Judy Hackett, President, Credibility, Dun & Bradstreet

  • Mirjana Prokic, Head of International Markets, Farecla Products Limited

For more information on the awards program and the category winners, go to: www.thecmoawards.com

About The CMO Club:

The CMO Club the world’s most innovative and engaged community of CMOs, committed to helping solve each other’s biggest challenges in a behind closed doors, candid, and trust-worth environment. The Membership is 650+ CMOs strong and growing, representing B2B and B2C brands with over 40% of our Membership representing billion-dollar brands and 30 CMO Club Chapters across the globe, The CMO Club’s success, fueled by dynamic peer-to-peer problem solving, inspirational and educational events, CMO Club Member curated content, and an elite Thought Leadership Program, continues to raise the bar for CMO success. Visit us at www.thecmoclub.com

Media Contact: 

Brooke Weathersby 

Blast PR on behalf of The CMO Club

+1.623.261.4241

brooke@blastpr.com

new cmo club logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
26
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Edge Legal Marketing Chosen Among Top Advertising Agencies in New Jersey Law Journal Best of 2018 Survey

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:09
The CMO Club Announces Winners in 10 Distinguished Categories for The 2018 CMO Awards
18:06
Christian Cutter Selected as Executive Vice President of Academics for ResponsiveEd
18:05
Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Updates Shareholders
18:05
Retail Business Services Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients from All Private Brand Products for Consumers by 2025
18:04
Huawei and STEALTHbits Jointly Launch NAS File Security Audit Solution to Protect Sensitive Data of Enterprises and Organizations
18:03
Enable Me Announces Vintage MOTOmed Viva 2 Video Contest in celebration of National Physical Therapy Month; The Most Creative Video About the Classic Viva 2 Wins A New MOTOmed Muvi
18:02
MediXall.com Announces Appointment of Ambassador Ned L. Siegel to its Board of Directors
18:00
Twilio Announces the General Availability of Flex, Fueling the Next Generation of the Contact Center
18:00
Twilio Announces Autopilot, Enabling Millions of Developers to Build Omnichannel Bot Experiences That Don't Suck

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 18:32:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-17 19:32:02 - 2018-10-17 18:32:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY