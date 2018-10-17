17/10/2018 19:40:57

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Related content
14 Oct - 
MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LL..
10 Oct - 
New Research Coverage Highlights PCM, Bluerock Resident..
05 Oct - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:

    NAVG

    )?

     

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 22, 2018?

  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of The Navigators Group, Inc. (“Navigators” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: NAVG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (“Hartford”) (NYSE: HIG) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Navigators will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Navigators common stock.

If you own common stock of Navigators and purchased any shares before August 22, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:40 HIG
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
05 Oct HIG
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within EQT, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare Realty Trust, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Hartford Financial Services Group, and Ryder System — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growt
04 Oct HIG
The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on November 16, 2018
25 Sep HIG
Navigators Announces End of “Go-Shop” Period
22 Aug HIG
The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash
27 Jun NWSA
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Group, ServiceMaster Global, InnerWorkings, and Convergys — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
11 May O
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Sempra Energy, BorgWarner, and ServiceMaster Global — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
07 Feb AKAM
Research Report Identifies RealNetworks, Autodesk, Range Resources, Ameren, Hartford Financial Services Group, and Akamai Technologies with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
16 Nov OSTK
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Overstock, Autodesk, Range Resources, Ameren, Hartford Financial Services Group, and Akamai Technologies — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Hartford Financial Servi.. 46.89 0.6% Stock price increasing
The Navigators Group Inc 69.42 0.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:40
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
19:40
PHI Group Signs Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Saigon Pho Palace JSC
19:26
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Closing on Private Placement
19:25
CAFEPRESS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
19:05
Bettina Ring Receives SFI President’s Award
19:01
Long-Time DISYS Employee Arthur Levitt Promoted to VP
19:00
Jay Jensen Wins the Dr. Sharon Haines Memorial Award for Innovation and Leadership in Sustainability
19:00
Brian J. Kernohan’s Support for Forest Conservation Wins SFI Inc. Award for Conservation Leadership
19:00
South Carolina SFI Implementation Committee Wins Award for Strong Partnerships That Improve Sustainable Forestry and Promote the SFI Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 20:04:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-17 21:04:23 - 2018-10-17 20:04:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY