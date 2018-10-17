17/10/2018 13:30:00

Todos Medical, Ltd. Announces Additional Patent Issuance Covering the Use of IR Spectrum of Blood Plasma For Indicating the Presence of Breast Cancer

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todos Medical, Ltd. Inc. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a clinical-stage in-vitro diagnostics company focused on the development of blood tests for the early detection of cancer, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Todos Medical an additional patent for broader claims for its inventions relating to the indication of a presence of cancerous breast tissue based on a blood test. 

The patent is titled “Diagnosis of Cancer” (application # 15/645,168) and is a continuation of U.S. patent application #14/116,506 which was issued as U.S. patent 9,719,937. The patent relates to the indication of the presence of a solid tumor in breast tissue based on analysis of an IR spectrum of a blood plasma sample. The patent is expected to expire on May 10, 2033.

“Obtaining this patent is an important milestone for Todos Medical as we believe that it solidifies our approach to detecting the presence of a solid malignant tumor in a patient through the use of a blood sample combined with spectroscopy,” said Todos Medical CEO, Herman Weiss, MD, MBA. “We believe that the successful application of this technology may detect tumors without having to actually see the circulating tumor cells or its circulating free DNA, by looking at the total biochemical “fingerprint” of cancer present in the plasma. By detecting the cancer early, in a more treatable stage, we hope to improve patient morbidity and mortality rates,” Dr. Weiss continued. “We believe that our ability to detect and characterize the biochemical changes in the peripheral blood influenced by the tumor is distinct and unique which we believe will help us continue to develop and commercialize our portfolio.”

“We believe that this patent strengthens our TM-B1 and TM-B2 breast cancer screens. Our TM-B1 screening assay is designed for women aged 25 and older. In addition, in cases of young women and women with dense breast tissue, we believe that TM-B1 may be used to support mammography and improve the accuracy of diagnosis. Our TM-B2 screen is designed for women who receive an indeterminate mammography result regarding the nature of the breast tumor. In this scenario, TM-B2 will provide a high level of certainty if the suspected tumor is malignant or benign and help the physician to determine what next steps are recommended,” said Todos Medical CBO, Rami Zigdon, MBA, EENG.

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) an Israeli company headquartered in Rehovot, is a cancer in-vitro-diagnostic (“IVD”) company engaging in the development of a series of blood tests for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The company has developed two cancer screening tests based on TBIA (Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses), a method for cancer screening using peripheral blood analysis. The TBIA screening method is based on the cancer’s influence on the immune system which triggers biochemical changes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (“PBMC”) and plasma. This proprietary and patented method incorporates biochemistry, physics and signal processing. The company’s two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2 are CE marked in the EU.

For more information, the content of which is not part of this press release, please visit https://www.Todosmedical.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our belief that the patent solidifies our approach to detecting the presence of a solid malignant tumor in a patient through the use of a blood sample combined with spectroscopy, our belief that the successful application of this technology may demonstrate that we can detect tumors without having to actually see the circulating tumor cells or its circulating free DNA, our belief that our ability to detect and characterize the biochemical changes in the peripheral blood influenced by the tumor is distinct and unique which we believe will help us continue to develop and commercialize our portfolio, our belief that the patent strengthens our TM-B1 and TM-B2 breast cancer screens, our belief that, in cases of young women and women with dense breast tissue, TM-B1 may be used to support mammography and improve the accuracy of diagnosis and our belief that our TM-B1 screen is expected to indicate, with a high degree of certainty,  the presence of breast cancer.  These forward-looking statements are only based on the current expectations of the management of Todos Medical, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Todos Medical to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, reference is made to Todos Medical’s reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Todos Medical Ltd.

Daniel Hirsch

Investor Relations

Dan.h@todosmedical.com

(347) 699-0029

TodosMedical.png

