Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $9.0 Million

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph”) today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2018.

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2018

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

For the third quarter of 2018, net income available to common stockholders was $9.0 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which exclude $5.9 million of transaction costs, $4.5 million net of tax, related to our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc. (“FBD”) and Southern Colorado Corp. (“SCC”).

Effective September 8, 2018, we acquired First Bancorp of Durango, Inc. and its two community banking subsidiaries, The First National Bank of Durango and Bank of New Mexico, in an all-cash transaction for $134.7 million. On the same date, we acquired Southern Colorado Corp. and its community banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Pagosa Springs, in an all-cash transaction for $13.3 million. As part of the FBD and SCC acquisitions, we acquired a combined $287.8 million of loans held for investment, assumed a combined $674.7 million of deposits, and recorded a combined $14.1 million of core deposit intangible assets and $72.1 million of goodwill.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was impacted by the aforementioned transaction costs and $5.8 million of provision for loan loss expense attributable to a single asset based lending relationship previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2018.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 6.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted NIM, which excludes loan discount accretion, was 6.45%.

Total loans held for investment increased $315.7 million, or 9.9%, to $3.512 billion at September 30, 2018. Average loans for the quarter increased $371.7 million, or 12.7%, to $3.294 billion.

Triumph Business Capital grew period-end clients to 5,932 clients which is an increase of 422 clients, or 7.7%. The total dollar value of invoices purchased for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $1.503 billion with an average invoice price of $1,796.

At September 30, 2018, Triumph Business Capital had 86 clients utilizing the TriumphPay platform. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, TriumphPay processed 65,535 invoices paying 16,125 distinct carriers a total of $95.8 million.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $3.512 billion at September 30, 2018. We acquired loans held for investment with a combined acquisition date fair value of $287.8 million in the FBD and SCC transactions. Our commercial finance loans, which comprise 37% of the loan portfolio, were $1.284 billion at September 30, 2018, compared to $1.207 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $76.6 million, or 6.3% in the third quarter of 2018.

Total deposits were $3.439 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $814.1 million or 31.0% in the third quarter of 2018. We assumed deposits with a combined acquisition date fair value of $674.7 million in the FBD and SCC transactions. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 20% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 61% of total deposits at September 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 of $61.8 million compared to $53.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were up 24 bps from the prior quarter to 8.33% (up 59 bps from the prior quarter to 8.18% adjusted to exclude loan discount accretion). The average cost of our total deposits was 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to 0.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, on an annualized basis.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased 35 bps from June 30, 2018 to 0.93% of total assets at September 30, 2018. The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 2.23% at September 30, 2018 from 2.54% at June 30, 2018. We recorded total net charge-offs of $4.1 million, or 0.12% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 which includes the $5.8 million impact attributable to a single asset based lending relationship. We recorded a provision of $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. From June 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018, our ALLL increased from $24.5 million or 0.77% of total loans to $27.3 million or 0.78% of total loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 of $6.1 million compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was negatively impacted by a $0.5 million increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the Interstate Capital Corporation acquisition.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $48.9 million, compared to $37.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 included transaction costs related to the FBD and SCC acquisitions of $5.9 million. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included transaction costs related to the Interstate Capital Corporation acquisition of $1.1 million.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Dan Karas, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk181018.html . An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses (including our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc., Southern Colorado Corp., the operating assets of Interstate Capital Corporation and certain of its affiliates, Valley Bancorp, Inc., and nine branches from Independent Bank in Colorado) and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our factoring services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets, or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally, or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor its operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631 $ 3,405,010 $ 3,499,033 $ 2,906,161 $ 4,537,102 $ 2,906,161 Loans held for investment $ 3,512,143 $ 3,196,462 $ 2,873,985 $ 2,810,856 $ 2,425,463 $ 3,512,143 $ 2,425,463 Deposits $ 3,439,049 $ 2,624,942 $ 2,533,498 $ 2,621,348 $ 2,012,545 $ 3,439,049 $ 2,012,545 Net income available to common stockholders $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 11,878 $ 6,111 $ 9,587 $ 33,045 $ 29,335 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 0.90 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 0.79 % 1.36 % 1.21 % 1.46 % Return on average total equity 5.88 % 8.53 % 12.20 % 6.35 % 10.71 % 8.40 % 12.44 % Return on average common equity 5.85 % 8.54 % 12.30 % 6.30 % 10.79 % 8.41 % 12.58 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 7.57 % 9.95 % 14.75 % 7.33 % 12.28 % 10.27 % 14.65 % Yield on loans 8.33 % 8.09 % 7.65 % 7.73 % 7.44 % 8.05 % 7.47 % Adjusted yield on loans (1) 8.18 % 7.59 % 7.36 % 7.47 % 7.20 % 7.74 % 7.14 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.08 % 0.93 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.80 % 0.96 % 0.75 % Cost of total deposits 0.85 % 0.73 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.64 % 0.76 % 0.61 % Cost of total funds 1.16 % 1.06 % 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.90 % 1.06 % 0.84 % Net interest margin 6.59 % 6.36 % 6.06 % 6.16 % 5.90 % 6.35 % 5.82 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) 6.45 % 5.92 % 5.81 % 5.93 % 5.69 % 6.08 % 5.54 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 4.19 % 3.59 % 3.43 % 3.65 % 3.35 % 3.76 % 2.63 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.56 % 3.43 % 3.35 % 3.55 % 3.40 % Efficiency ratio 72.15 % 64.26 % 65.09 % 66.74 % 64.61 % 67.50 % 61.68 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 63.49 % 62.38 % 66.45 % 63.35 % 64.61 % 63.98 % 67.82 % Asset Quality:(2) Past due to total loans 2.23 % 2.54 % 2.41 % 2.33 % 2.22 % 2.23 % 2.22 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.13 % 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.38 % 1.25 % 1.13 % 1.25 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.93 % 1.28 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 0.93 % 1.42 % ALLL to non-performing loans 68.82 % 53.57 % 49.52 % 48.41 % 67.33 % 68.82 % 67.33 % ALLL to total loans 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.70 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.78 % 0.84 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.19 % 0.22 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(3) 11.75 % 15.00 % 11.23 % 11.80 % 13.50 % 11.75 % 13.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 11.16 % 14.68 % 11.54 % 11.15 % 13.45 % 11.20 % 13.45 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 9.96 % 13.32 % 10.05 % 9.70 % 11.95 % 10.00 % 11.95 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.05 % 16.73 % 13.66 % 13.21 % 15.91 % 13.09 % 15.91 % Total equity to total assets 13.59 % 16.00 % 11.83 % 11.19 % 13.29 % 13.59 % 13.29 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 9.35 % 13.05 % 9.86 % 9.26 % 11.66 % 9.35 % 11.66 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 23.10 $ 22.76 $ 18.89 $ 18.35 $ 18.08 $ 23.10 $ 18.08 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.42 $ 18.27 $ 15.82 $ 15.29 $ 16.04 $ 15.42 $ 16.04 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 0.48 $ 1.37 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.47 $ 1.35 $ 1.53 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.53 $ 1.02 Shares outstanding end of period 26,279,761 26,260,785 20,824,509 20,820,445 20,820,900 26,279,761 20,820,900

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 282,409 $ 133,365 $ 106,046 $ 134,129 $ 80,557 Securities - available for sale 355,981 183,184 192,916 250,603 207,301 Securities - held to maturity 8,403 8,673 8,614 8,557 17,999 Equity securities 4,981 5,025 4,925 5,006 2,025 Loans held for sale 683 — — — — Loans held for investment 3,512,143 3,196,462 2,873,985 2,810,856 2,425,463 Allowance for loan and lease losses (27,256 ) (24,547 ) (20,022 ) (18,748 ) (20,367 ) Loans, net 3,484,887 3,171,915 2,853,963 2,792,108 2,405,096 Assets held for sale — — — 71,362 — FHLB stock 23,109 19,223 16,508 16,006 16,076 Premises and equipment, net 82,935 68,313 62,826 62,861 43,678 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 2,442 2,528 9,186 9,191 10,753 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 201,842 117,777 63,923 63,778 42,452 Bank-owned life insurance 40,339 40,168 44,534 44,364 37,025 Deferred tax asset, net 8,137 8,810 8,849 8,959 14,130 Other assets 40,954 35,650 32,720 32,109 29,069 Total assets $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631 $ 3,405,010 $ 3,499,033 $ 2,906,161 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 697,903 $ 561,033 $ 548,991 $ 564,225 $ 403,643 Interest bearing deposits 2,741,146 2,063,909 1,984,507 2,057,123 1,608,902 Total deposits 3,439,049 2,624,942 2,533,498 2,621,348 2,012,545 Customer repurchase agreements 13,248 10,509 6,751 11,488 19,869 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 330,000 420,000 355,000 365,000 385,000 Subordinated notes 48,903 48,878 48,853 48,828 48,804 Junior subordinated debentures 38,966 38,849 38,734 38,623 33,047 Other liabilities 50,295 44,228 19,230 22,048 20,799 Total liabilities 3,920,461 3,187,406 3,002,066 3,107,335 2,520,064 EQUITY Preferred stock series A 4,550 4,550 4,550 4,550 4,550 Preferred stock series B 5,108 5,108 5,108 5,108 5,108 Common stock 264 264 209 209 209 Additional paid-in-capital 458,920 457,980 265,406 264,855 264,531 Treasury stock, at cost (2,285 ) (2,254 ) (1,853 ) (1,784 ) (1,760 ) Retained earnings 152,401 143,426 131,234 119,356 113,245 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,317 ) (1,849 ) (1,710 ) (596 ) 214 Total equity 616,641 607,225 402,944 391,698 386,097 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631 $ 3,405,010 $ 3,499,033 $ 2,906,161

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 41,257 $ 38,148 $ 36,883 $ 34,856 $ 30,863 $ 116,288 $ 86,711 Factored receivables, including fees 27,939 20,791 15,303 15,000 12,198 64,033 32,177 Securities 1,551 1,179 1,310 1,819 1,655 4,040 5,004 FHLB stock 147 101 105 78 51 353 129 Cash deposits 865 1,030 517 464 370 2,412 986 Total interest income 71,759 61,249 54,118 52,217 45,137 187,126 125,007 Interest expense: Deposits 6,219 4,631 4,277 3,884 3,272 15,127 9,198 Subordinated notes 837 838 837 836 837 2,512 2,508 Junior subordinated debentures 714 713 597 520 495 2,024 1,435 Other borrowings 2,207 1,810 1,277 1,181 1,021 5,294 1,978 Total interest expense 9,977 7,992 6,988 6,421 5,625 24,957 15,119 Net interest income 61,782 53,257 47,130 45,796 39,512 162,169 109,888 Provision for loan losses 6,803 4,906 2,548 1,931 572 14,257 9,697 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 54,979 48,351 44,582 43,865 38,940 147,912 100,191 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,412 1,210 1,145 1,178 1,046 3,767 3,003 Card income 1,877 1,394 1,244 1,122 956 4,515 2,700 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments 65 (528 ) (88 ) (764 ) 15 (551 ) (86 ) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities — — (272 ) — 35 (272 ) 35 Fee income 1,593 1,121 800 658 625 3,514 1,845 Insurance commissions 1,113 819 714 857 826 2,646 2,125 Asset management fees — — — — — — 1,717 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — 1,071 — — 1,071 20,860 Other (1 ) 929 558 947 668 1,486 4,459 Total non-interest income 6,059 4,945 5,172 3,998 4,171 16,176 36,658 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 24,695 20,527 19,404 18,009 16,717 64,626 54,687 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 3,553 3,014 3,054 2,728 2,398 9,621 7,105 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 363 383 199 411 294 945 790 Professional fees 3,384 2,078 1,640 2,521 1,465 7,102 4,671 Amortization of intangible assets 2,064 1,361 1,117 2,309 870 4,542 2,892 Advertising and promotion 1,609 1,300 1,029 573 804 3,938 2,653 Communications and technology 7,252 3,271 3,359 2,291 2,145 13,882 6,552 Other 6,026 5,469 4,240 4,389 3,532 15,735 11,033 Total non-interest expense 48,946 37,403 34,042 33,231 28,225 120,391 90,383 Net income before income tax 12,092 15,893 15,712 14,632 14,886 43,697 46,466 Income tax expense 2,922 3,508 3,644 8,327 5,104 10,074 16,551 Net income $ 9,170 $ 12,385 $ 12,068 $ 6,305 $ 9,782 $ 33,623 $ 29,915 Dividends on preferred stock (195 ) (193 ) (190 ) (194 ) (195 ) (578 ) (580 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 11,878 $ 6,111 $ 9,587 $ 33,045 $ 29,335

Earnings per share:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Basic Net income to common stockholders $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 11,878 $ 6,111 $ 9,587 $ 33,045 $ 29,335 Weighted average common shares outstanding 26,178,194 25,519,108 20,721,363 20,717,548 19,811,577 24,159,543 18,600,009 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 0.48 $ 1.37 $ 1.58 Diluted Net income to common stockholders $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 11,878 $ 6,111 $ 9,587 $ 33,045 $ 29,335 Dilutive effect of preferred stock 195 193 190 194 195 578 580 Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 9,170 $ 12,385 $ 12,068 $ 6,305 $ 9,782 $ 33,623 $ 29,915 Weighted average common shares outstanding 26,178,194 25,519,108 20,721,363 20,717,548 19,811,577 24,159,543 18,600,009 Dilutive effects of: Assumed conversion of Preferred A 315,773 315,773 315,773 315,773 315,773 315,773 315,773 Assumed conversion of Preferred B 354,471 354,471 354,471 354,471 354,471 354,471 354,471 Assumed exercises of stock warrants — — — — 54,476 — 110,089 Assumed exercises of stock options 90,320 86,821 83,872 56,359 45,788 86,728 42,084 Restricted stock awards 45,796 37,417 85,045 74,318 63,384 55,087 65,999 Restricted stock units 7,276 2,288 — — — 2,706 — Performance stock units — — — — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 26,991,830 26,315,878 21,560,524 21,518,469 20,645,469 24,974,308 19,488,425 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.47 $ 1.35 $ 1.53 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Assumed conversion of Preferred A — — — — — — — Assumed conversion of Preferred B — — — — — — — Stock options 51,952 51,952 — 57,926 58,442 51,952 58,442 Restricted stock awards 14,513 — — — — 14,513 — Restricted stock units — — — — — — — Performance stock units 59,658 59,658 — — — 59,658 —

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Commercial real estate $ 906,494 $ 766,839 $ 781,006 $ 745,893 $ 574,530 Construction, land development, land 190,920 147,852 143,876 134,812 141,368 1-4 family residential properties 194,752 122,653 122,979 125,827 96,032 Farmland 177,313 177,060 184,064 180,141 130,471 Commercial 1,123,598 1,006,443 930,283 920,812 890,372 Factored receivables 611,285 603,812 397,145 374,410 341,880 Consumer 31,423 28,775 29,244 31,131 30,093 Mortgage warehouse 276,358 343,028 285,388 297,830 220,717 Total loans $ 3,512,143 $ 3,196,462 $ 2,873,985 $ 2,810,856 $ 2,425,463

A portion of our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance products offered under our commercial finance brands on a nationwide basis. Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Equipment $ 323,832 $ 290,314 $ 260,502 $ 254,119 $ 226,120 Asset based lending (General) 273,096 261,412 230,314 213,471 193,884 Asset based lending (Healthcare) — — — — 67,889 Premium finance 75,293 51,416 48,561 55,520 57,083 Factored receivables 611,285 603,812 397,145 374,410 341,880 Commercial finance $ 1,283,506 $ 1,206,954 $ 936,522 $ 897,520 $ 886,856 Commercial finance % of total loans 37 % 38 % 33 % 32 % 37 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Average community banking $ 2,039,624 $ 1,897,678 $ 1,816,921 $ 1,637,195 $ 1,463,401 Average commercial finance(1) 1,254,095 1,024,369 949,938 921,579 831,955 Average total loans $ 3,293,719 $ 2,922,047 $ 2,766,859 $ 2,558,774 $ 2,295,356 Community banking yield 5.68 % 5.80 % 5.81 % 5.87 % 5.60 % Commercial finance yield(1) 12.66 % 12.08 % 11.17 % 11.03 % 10.62 % Total loan yield 8.33 % 8.09 % 7.65 % 7.73 % 7.44 % (1) Includes assets held for sale for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Factored receivable period end balance $ 579,985,000 $ 577,548,000 $ 372,771,000 $ 346,293,000 $ 315,742,000 Yield on average receivable balance 18.96 % 18.70 % 17.40 % 16.91 % 16.64 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.50 % 0.41 % 0.44 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 83 % 84 % 86 % 84 % 84 % Interest income, including fees $ 27,420,000 $ 20,314,000 $ 14,780,000 $ 14,518,000 $ 11,736,000 Non-interest income 942,000 920,000 590,000 535,000 774,000 Factored receivable total revenue 28,362,000 21,234,000 15,370,000 15,053,000 12,510,000 Average net funds employed 525,499,000 398,096,000 316,488,000 309,614,000 260,384,000 Yield on average net funds employed 21.41 % 21.39 % 19.70 % 19.29 % 19.06 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,503,049,000 $ 1,162,810,000 $ 912,336,000 $ 872,373,000 $ 732,406,000 Number of invoices purchased 836,771 656,429 521,906 511,879 476,370 Average invoice size $ 1,796 $ 1,771 $ 1,751 $ 1,705 $ 1,537 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,666 $ 1,695 $ 1,662 $ 1,647 $ 1,486 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 3,267 $ 2,522 $ 2,627 $ 2,251 $ 1,965 Net new clients 422 2,072 280 233 235 Period end clients 5,932 5,510 3,438 3,158 2,925

Deposits summarized as of:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Non-interest bearing demand $ 697,903 $ 561,033 $ 548,991 $ 564,225 $ 403,643 Interest bearing demand 608,775 358,246 392,947 403,244 284,282 Individual retirement accounts 118,459 101,380 105,558 108,505 97,186 Money market 413,402 268,699 283,354 283,969 189,177 Savings 373,062 239,127 244,103 235,296 158,464 Certificates of deposit 854,048 751,290 783,651 837,384 770,599 Brokered deposits 373,400 345,167 174,894 188,725 109,194 Total deposits $ 3,439,049 $ 2,624,942 $ 2,533,498 $ 2,621,348 $ 2,012,545

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 156,876 $ 865 2.19 % $ 217,605 $ 1,030 1.90 % Taxable securities 183,238 1,207 2.61 % 168,182 1,024 2.44 % Tax-exempt securities 66,208 344 2.06 % 35,016 155 1.78 % FHLB stock 20,984 147 2.78 % 18,297 101 2.21 % Loans 3,293,719 69,196 8.33 % 2,922,047 58,939 8.09 % Total interest earning assets $ 3,721,025 $ 71,759 7.65 % $ 3,361,147 $ 61,249 7.31 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 339,535 267,813 Total assets $ 4,060,560 $ 3,628,960 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 418,226 $ 200 0.19 % $ 381,114 $ 215 0.23 % Individual retirement accounts 105,774 339 1.27 % 103,358 315 1.22 % Money market 303,843 594 0.78 % 256,841 335 0.52 % Savings 272,230 60 0.09 % 241,029 30 0.05 % Certificates of deposit 793,685 3,068 1.53 % 767,484 2,593 1.36 % Brokered deposits 384,337 1,958 2.02 % 246,089 1,143 1.86 % Total deposits 2,278,095 6,219 1.08 % 1,995,915 4,631 0.93 % Subordinated notes 48,890 837 6.79 % 48,864 838 6.88 % Junior subordinated debentures 38,905 714 7.28 % 38,787 713 7.37 % Other borrowings 425,781 2,207 2.06 % 385,646 1,810 1.88 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 2,791,671 $ 9,977 1.42 % $ 2,469,212 $ 7,992 1.30 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 608,245 553,309 Other liabilities 41,961 23,823 Total equity 618,683 582,616 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,060,560 $ 3,628,960 Net interest income $ 61,782 $ 53,257 Interest spread 6.23 % 6.01 % Net interest margin 6.59 % 6.36 %

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Net income available to common stockholders $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 11,878 $ 6,111 $ 9,587 $ 33,045 $ 29,335 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (1,071 ) — — (1,071 ) (20,860 ) Incremental bonus related to transaction — — — — — — 4,814 Transaction related costs 5,871 1,094 — 1,688 — 6,965 325 Tax effect of adjustments (1,392 ) (257 ) 248 (601 ) — (1,401 ) 5,754 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 13,454 $ 13,029 $ 11,055 $ 7,198 $ 9,587 $ 37,538 $ 19,368 Dilutive effect of convertible preferred stock 195 193 190 194 195 578 580 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 13,649 $ 13,222 $ 11,245 $ 7,392 $ 9,782 $ 38,116 $ 19,948 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 26,991,830 26,315,878 21,560,524 21,518,469 20,645,469 24,974,308 19,488,425 Adjusted effects of assumed Preferred Stock conversion — — — — — — — Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 26,991,830 26,315,878 21,560,524 21,518,469 20,645,469 24,974,308 19,488,425 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.53 $ 1.02 Net income available to common stockholders $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 11,878 $ 6,111 $ 9,587 $ 33,045 $ 29,335 Average tangible common equity 470,553 491,492 326,614 330,819 309,624 430,080 267,633 Return on average tangible common equity 7.57 % 9.95 % 14.75 % 7.33 % 12.28 % 10.27 % 14.65 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 61,782 $ 53,257 $ 47,130 $ 45,796 $ 39,512 $ 162,169 $ 109,888 Non-interest income 6,059 4,945 5,172 3,998 4,171 16,176 36,658 Operating revenue 67,841 58,202 52,302 49,794 43,683 178,345 146,546 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (1,071 ) — — (1,071 ) (20,860 ) Adjusted operating revenue $ 67,841 $ 58,202 $ 51,231 $ 49,794 $ 43,683 $ 177,274 $ 125,686 Non-interest expenses $ 48,946 $ 37,403 $ 34,042 $ 33,231 $ 28,225 $ 120,391 $ 90,383 Incremental bonus related to transaction — — — — — — (4,814 ) Transaction related costs (5,871 ) (1,094 ) — (1,688 ) — (6,965 ) (325 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 43,075 $ 36,309 $ 34,042 $ 31,543 $ 28,225 $ 113,426 $ 85,244 Adjusted efficiency ratio 63.49 % 62.38 % 66.45 % 63.35 % 64.61 % 63.98 % 67.82 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 48,946 $ 37,403 $ 34,042 $ 33,231 $ 28,225 $ 120,391 $ 90,383 Incremental bonus related to transaction — — — — — — (4,814 ) Transaction related costs (5,871 ) (1,094 ) — (1,688 ) — (6,965 ) (325 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 43,075 $ 36,309 $ 34,042 $ 31,543 $ 28,225 $ 113,426 $ 85,244 Total non-interest income $ 6,059 $ 4,945 $ 5,172 $ 3,998 $ 4,171 $ 16,176 $ 36,658 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (1,071 ) — — (1,071 ) (20,860 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 6,059 $ 4,945 $ 4,101 $ 3,998 $ 4,171 $ 15,105 $ 15,798 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 37,016 $ 31,364 $ 29,941 $ 27,545 $ 24,054 $ 98,321 $ 69,446 Average total assets $ 4,060,560 $ 3,628,960 $ 3,410,883 $ 3,181,697 $ 2,849,170 $ 3,702,513 $ 2,731,426 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.56 % 3.43 % 3.35 % 3.55 % 3.40 %

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Reported yield on loans 8.33 % 8.09 % 7.65 % 7.73 % 7.44 % 8.05 % 7.47 % Effect of accretion income on acquired loans (0.15 %) (0.50 %) (0.29 %) (0.26 %) (0.24 %) (0.31 %) (0.33 %) Adjusted yield on loans 8.18 % 7.59 % 7.36 % 7.47 % 7.20 % 7.74 % 7.14 % Reported net interest margin 6.59 % 6.36 % 6.06 % 6.16 % 5.90 % 6.35 % 5.82 % Effect of accretion income on acquired loans (0.14 %) (0.44 %) (0.25 %) (0.23 %) (0.21 %) (0.27 %) (0.28 %) Adjusted net interest margin 6.45 % 5.92 % 5.81 % 5.93 % 5.69 % 6.08 % 5.54 % Total stockholders' equity $ 616,641 $ 607,225 $ 402,944 $ 391,698 $ 386,097 $ 616,641 $ 386,097 Preferred stock liquidation preference (9,658 ) (9,658 ) (9,658 ) (9,658 ) (9,658 ) (9,658 ) (9,658 ) Total common stockholders' equity 606,983 597,567 393,286 382,040 376,439 606,983 376,439 Goodwill and other intangibles (201,842 ) (117,777 ) (63,923 ) (63,778 ) (42,452 ) (201,842 ) (42,452 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 405,141 $ 479,790 $ 329,363 $ 318,262 $ 333,987 $ 405,141 $ 333,987 Common shares outstanding 26,279,761 26,260,785 20,824,509 20,820,445 20,820,900 26,279,761 20,820,900 Tangible book value per share $ 15.42 $ 18.27 $ 15.82 $ 15.29 $ 16.04 $ 15.42 $ 16.04 Total assets at end of period $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631 $ 3,405,010 $ 3,499,033 $ 2,906,161 $ 4,537,102 $ 2,906,161 Goodwill and other intangibles (201,842 ) (117,777 ) (63,923 ) (63,778 ) (42,452 ) (201,842 ) (42,452 ) Adjusted total assets at period end $ 4,335,260 $ 3,676,854 $ 3,341,087 $ 3,435,255 $ 2,863,709 $ 4,335,260 $ 2,863,709 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 9.35 % 13.05 % 9.86 % 9.26 % 11.66 % 9.35 % 11.66 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

"Adjusted yield on loans" is our yield on loans after excluding loan discount accretion from our acquired loan portfolio. Our management uses this metric to better assess the impact of purchase accounting on our yield on loans, as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans pay down or mature and are removed from our balance sheet.

“Adjusted net interest margin” is net interest margin after excluding loan accretion from the acquired loan portfolio. Our management uses this metric to better assess the impact of purchase accounting on net interest margin, as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans pay down or mature and are removed from our balance sheet.

2) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

3) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930