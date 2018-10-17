Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $9.0 Million

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph”) today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2018.
As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.
2018
Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments
- For the third quarter of 2018, net income available to common stockholders was $9.0 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which exclude $5.9 million of transaction costs, $4.5 million net of tax, related to our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc. (“FBD”) and Southern Colorado Corp. (“SCC”).
- Effective September 8, 2018, we acquired First Bancorp of Durango, Inc. and its two community banking subsidiaries, The First National Bank of Durango and Bank of New Mexico, in an all-cash transaction for $134.7 million. On the same date, we acquired Southern Colorado Corp. and its community banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Pagosa Springs, in an all-cash transaction for $13.3 million. As part of the FBD and SCC acquisitions, we acquired a combined $287.8 million of loans held for investment, assumed a combined $674.7 million of deposits, and recorded a combined $14.1 million of core deposit intangible assets and $72.1 million of goodwill.
- Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was impacted by the aforementioned transaction costs and $5.8 million of provision for loan loss expense attributable to a single asset based lending relationship previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2018.
- Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 6.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted NIM, which excludes loan discount accretion, was 6.45%.
- Total loans held for investment increased $315.7 million, or 9.9%, to $3.512 billion at September 30, 2018. Average loans for the quarter increased $371.7 million, or 12.7%, to $3.294 billion.
- Triumph Business Capital grew period-end clients to 5,932 clients which is an increase of 422 clients, or 7.7%. The total dollar value of invoices purchased for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $1.503 billion with an average invoice price of $1,796.
- At September 30, 2018, Triumph Business Capital had 86 clients utilizing the TriumphPay platform. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, TriumphPay processed 65,535 invoices paying 16,125 distinct carriers a total of $95.8 million.
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment were $3.512 billion at September 30, 2018. We acquired loans held for investment with a combined acquisition date fair value of $287.8 million in the FBD and SCC transactions. Our commercial finance loans, which comprise 37% of the loan portfolio, were $1.284 billion at September 30, 2018, compared to $1.207 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $76.6 million, or 6.3% in the third quarter of 2018.
Total deposits were $3.439 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $814.1 million or 31.0% in the third quarter of 2018. We assumed deposits with a combined acquisition date fair value of $674.7 million in the FBD and SCC transactions. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 20% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 61% of total deposits at September 30, 2018.
Net Interest Income
We earned net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 of $61.8 million compared to $53.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Yields on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were up 24 bps from the prior quarter to 8.33% (up 59 bps from the prior quarter to 8.18% adjusted to exclude loan discount accretion). The average cost of our total deposits was 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to 0.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, on an annualized basis.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets decreased 35 bps from June 30, 2018 to 0.93% of total assets at September 30, 2018. The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 2.23% at September 30, 2018 from 2.54% at June 30, 2018. We recorded total net charge-offs of $4.1 million, or 0.12% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
We recorded a provision for loan losses of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 which includes the $5.8 million impact attributable to a single asset based lending relationship. We recorded a provision of $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. From June 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018, our ALLL increased from $24.5 million or 0.77% of total loans to $27.3 million or 0.78% of total loans.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 of $6.1 million compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was negatively impacted by a $0.5 million increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the Interstate Capital Corporation acquisition.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $48.9 million, compared to $37.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 included transaction costs related to the FBD and SCC acquisitions of $5.9 million. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included transaction costs related to the Interstate Capital Corporation acquisition of $1.1 million.
Conference Call Information
Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Dan Karas, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.
To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk181018.html. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.
About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses (including our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc., Southern Colorado Corp., the operating assets of Interstate Capital Corporation and certain of its affiliates, Valley Bancorp, Inc., and nine branches from Independent Bank in Colorado) and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our factoring services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets, or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally, or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.
The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor its operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.
|
|
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|As of and for the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|Financial Highlights:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|4,537,102
|
|
|$
|3,794,631
|
|
|$
|3,405,010
|
|
|$
|3,499,033
|
|
|$
|2,906,161
|
|
|$
|4,537,102
|
|
|$
|2,906,161
|
|Loans held for investment
|
|$
|3,512,143
|
|
|$
|3,196,462
|
|
|$
|2,873,985
|
|
|$
|2,810,856
|
|
|$
|2,425,463
|
|
|$
|3,512,143
|
|
|$
|2,425,463
|
|Deposits
|
|$
|3,439,049
|
|
|$
|2,624,942
|
|
|$
|2,533,498
|
|
|$
|2,621,348
|
|
|$
|2,012,545
|
|
|$
|3,439,049
|
|
|$
|2,012,545
|
|Net income available to common stockholders
|
|$
|8,975
|
|
|$
|12,192
|
|
|$
|11,878
|
|
|$
|6,111
|
|
|$
|9,587
|
|
|$
|33,045
|
|
|$
|29,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performance Ratios - Annualized:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|
|0.90
|%
|
|
|1.37
|%
|
|
|1.43
|%
|
|
|0.79
|%
|
|
|1.36
|%
|
|
|1.21
|%
|
|
|1.46
|%
|Return on average total equity
|
|
|5.88
|%
|
|
|8.53
|%
|
|
|12.20
|%
|
|
|6.35
|%
|
|
|10.71
|%
|
|
|8.40
|%
|
|
|12.44
|%
|Return on average common equity
|
|
|5.85
|%
|
|
|8.54
|%
|
|
|12.30
|%
|
|
|6.30
|%
|
|
|10.79
|%
|
|
|8.41
|%
|
|
|12.58
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
|
|7.57
|%
|
|
|9.95
|%
|
|
|14.75
|%
|
|
|7.33
|%
|
|
|12.28
|%
|
|
|10.27
|%
|
|
|14.65
|%
|Yield on loans
|
|
|8.33
|%
|
|
|8.09
|%
|
|
|7.65
|%
|
|
|7.73
|%
|
|
|7.44
|%
|
|
|8.05
|%
|
|
|7.47
|%
|Adjusted yield on loans (1)
|
|
|8.18
|%
|
|
|7.59
|%
|
|
|7.36
|%
|
|
|7.47
|%
|
|
|7.20
|%
|
|
|7.74
|%
|
|
|7.14
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
|
|1.08
|%
|
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|0.86
|%
|
|
|0.84
|%
|
|
|0.80
|%
|
|
|0.96
|%
|
|
|0.75
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|
|
|0.85
|%
|
|
|0.73
|%
|
|
|0.68
|%
|
|
|0.67
|%
|
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|0.76
|%
|
|
|0.61
|%
|Cost of total funds
|
|
|1.16
|%
|
|
|1.06
|%
|
|
|0.95
|%
|
|
|0.92
|%
|
|
|0.90
|%
|
|
|1.06
|%
|
|
|0.84
|%
|Net interest margin
|
|
|6.59
|%
|
|
|6.36
|%
|
|
|6.06
|%
|
|
|6.16
|%
|
|
|5.90
|%
|
|
|6.35
|%
|
|
|5.82
|%
|Adjusted net interest margin (1)
|
|
|6.45
|%
|
|
|5.92
|%
|
|
|5.81
|%
|
|
|5.93
|%
|
|
|5.69
|%
|
|
|6.08
|%
|
|
|5.54
|%
|Net non-interest expense to average assets
|
|
|4.19
|%
|
|
|3.59
|%
|
|
|3.43
|%
|
|
|3.65
|%
|
|
|3.35
|%
|
|
|3.76
|%
|
|
|2.63
|%
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|
|
|3.62
|%
|
|
|3.47
|%
|
|
|3.56
|%
|
|
|3.43
|%
|
|
|3.35
|%
|
|
|3.55
|%
|
|
|3.40
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|72.15
|%
|
|
|64.26
|%
|
|
|65.09
|%
|
|
|66.74
|%
|
|
|64.61
|%
|
|
|67.50
|%
|
|
|61.68
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|
|
|63.49
|%
|
|
|62.38
|%
|
|
|66.45
|%
|
|
|63.35
|%
|
|
|64.61
|%
|
|
|63.98
|%
|
|
|67.82
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality:(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Past due to total loans
|
|
|2.23
|%
|
|
|2.54
|%
|
|
|2.41
|%
|
|
|2.33
|%
|
|
|2.22
|%
|
|
|2.23
|%
|
|
|2.22
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
|1.13
|%
|
|
|1.43
|%
|
|
|1.41
|%
|
|
|1.38
|%
|
|
|1.25
|%
|
|
|1.13
|%
|
|
|1.25
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|1.28
|%
|
|
|1.47
|%
|
|
|1.39
|%
|
|
|1.42
|%
|
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|1.42
|%
|ALLL to non-performing loans
|
|
|68.82
|%
|
|
|53.57
|%
|
|
|49.52
|%
|
|
|48.41
|%
|
|
|67.33
|%
|
|
|68.82
|%
|
|
|67.33
|%
|ALLL to total loans
|
|
|0.78
|%
|
|
|0.77
|%
|
|
|0.70
|%
|
|
|0.67
|%
|
|
|0.84
|%
|
|
|0.78
|%
|
|
|0.84
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
|0.12
|%
|
|
|0.01
|%
|
|
|0.05
|%
|
|
|0.06
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.19
|%
|
|
|0.22
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital to average assets(3)
|
|
|11.75
|%
|
|
|15.00
|%
|
|
|11.23
|%
|
|
|11.80
|%
|
|
|13.50
|%
|
|
|11.75
|%
|
|
|13.50
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)
|
|
|11.16
|%
|
|
|14.68
|%
|
|
|11.54
|%
|
|
|11.15
|%
|
|
|13.45
|%
|
|
|11.20
|%
|
|
|13.45
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)
|
|
|9.96
|%
|
|
|13.32
|%
|
|
|10.05
|%
|
|
|9.70
|%
|
|
|11.95
|%
|
|
|10.00
|%
|
|
|11.95
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3)
|
|
|13.05
|%
|
|
|16.73
|%
|
|
|13.66
|%
|
|
|13.21
|%
|
|
|15.91
|%
|
|
|13.09
|%
|
|
|15.91
|%
|Total equity to total assets
|
|
|13.59
|%
|
|
|16.00
|%
|
|
|11.83
|%
|
|
|11.19
|%
|
|
|13.29
|%
|
|
|13.59
|%
|
|
|13.29
|%
|Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
|
|
|9.35
|%
|
|
|13.05
|%
|
|
|9.86
|%
|
|
|9.26
|%
|
|
|11.66
|%
|
|
|9.35
|%
|
|
|11.66
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Share Amounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per share
|
|$
|23.10
|
|
|$
|22.76
|
|
|$
|18.89
|
|
|$
|18.35
|
|
|$
|18.08
|
|
|$
|23.10
|
|
|$
|18.08
|
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|
|$
|15.42
|
|
|$
|18.27
|
|
|$
|15.82
|
|
|$
|15.29
|
|
|$
|16.04
|
|
|$
|15.42
|
|
|$
|16.04
|
|Basic earnings per common share
|
|$
|0.34
|
|
|$
|0.48
|
|
|$
|0.57
|
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.48
|
|
|$
|1.37
|
|
|$
|1.58
|
|Diluted earnings per common share
|
|$
|0.34
|
|
|$
|0.47
|
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.47
|
|
|$
|1.35
|
|
|$
|1.53
|
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
|
|$
|0.51
|
|
|$
|0.50
|
|
|$
|0.52
|
|
|$
|0.34
|
|
|$
|0.47
|
|
|$
|1.53
|
|
|$
|1.02
|
|Shares outstanding end of period
|
|
|26,279,761
|
|
|
|26,260,785
|
|
|
|20,824,509
|
|
|
|20,820,445
|
|
|
|20,820,900
|
|
|
|26,279,761
|
|
|
|20,820,900
|
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|282,409
|
|
|$
|133,365
|
|
|$
|106,046
|
|
|$
|134,129
|
|
|$
|80,557
|
|Securities - available for sale
|
|
|355,981
|
|
|
|183,184
|
|
|
|192,916
|
|
|
|250,603
|
|
|
|207,301
|
|Securities - held to maturity
|
|
|8,403
|
|
|
|8,673
|
|
|
|8,614
|
|
|
|8,557
|
|
|
|17,999
|
|Equity securities
|
|
|4,981
|
|
|
|5,025
|
|
|
|4,925
|
|
|
|5,006
|
|
|
|2,025
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|683
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Loans held for investment
|
|
|3,512,143
|
|
|
|3,196,462
|
|
|
|2,873,985
|
|
|
|2,810,856
|
|
|
|2,425,463
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
|(27,256
|)
|
|
|(24,547
|)
|
|
|(20,022
|)
|
|
|(18,748
|)
|
|
|(20,367
|)
|Loans, net
|
|
|3,484,887
|
|
|
|3,171,915
|
|
|
|2,853,963
|
|
|
|2,792,108
|
|
|
|2,405,096
|
|Assets held for sale
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|71,362
|
|
|
|—
|
|FHLB stock
|
|
|23,109
|
|
|
|19,223
|
|
|
|16,508
|
|
|
|16,006
|
|
|
|16,076
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|82,935
|
|
|
|68,313
|
|
|
|62,826
|
|
|
|62,861
|
|
|
|43,678
|
|Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net
|
|
|2,442
|
|
|
|2,528
|
|
|
|9,186
|
|
|
|9,191
|
|
|
|10,753
|
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
|201,842
|
|
|
|117,777
|
|
|
|63,923
|
|
|
|63,778
|
|
|
|42,452
|
|Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|40,339
|
|
|
|40,168
|
|
|
|44,534
|
|
|
|44,364
|
|
|
|37,025
|
|Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
|8,137
|
|
|
|8,810
|
|
|
|8,849
|
|
|
|8,959
|
|
|
|14,130
|
|Other assets
|
|
|40,954
|
|
|
|35,650
|
|
|
|32,720
|
|
|
|32,109
|
|
|
|29,069
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|4,537,102
|
|
|$
|3,794,631
|
|
|$
|3,405,010
|
|
|$
|3,499,033
|
|
|$
|2,906,161
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|$
|697,903
|
|
|$
|561,033
|
|
|$
|548,991
|
|
|$
|564,225
|
|
|$
|403,643
|
|Interest bearing deposits
|
|
|2,741,146
|
|
|
|2,063,909
|
|
|
|1,984,507
|
|
|
|2,057,123
|
|
|
|1,608,902
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|3,439,049
|
|
|
|2,624,942
|
|
|
|2,533,498
|
|
|
|2,621,348
|
|
|
|2,012,545
|
|Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
|13,248
|
|
|
|10,509
|
|
|
|6,751
|
|
|
|11,488
|
|
|
|19,869
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|330,000
|
|
|
|420,000
|
|
|
|355,000
|
|
|
|365,000
|
|
|
|385,000
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|
|48,903
|
|
|
|48,878
|
|
|
|48,853
|
|
|
|48,828
|
|
|
|48,804
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|38,966
|
|
|
|38,849
|
|
|
|38,734
|
|
|
|38,623
|
|
|
|33,047
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|50,295
|
|
|
|44,228
|
|
|
|19,230
|
|
|
|22,048
|
|
|
|20,799
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|3,920,461
|
|
|
|3,187,406
|
|
|
|3,002,066
|
|
|
|3,107,335
|
|
|
|2,520,064
|
|EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock series A
|
|
|4,550
|
|
|
|4,550
|
|
|
|4,550
|
|
|
|4,550
|
|
|
|4,550
|
|Preferred stock series B
|
|
|5,108
|
|
|
|5,108
|
|
|
|5,108
|
|
|
|5,108
|
|
|
|5,108
|
|Common stock
|
|
|264
|
|
|
|264
|
|
|
|209
|
|
|
|209
|
|
|
|209
|
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|458,920
|
|
|
|457,980
|
|
|
|265,406
|
|
|
|264,855
|
|
|
|264,531
|
|Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|(2,285
|)
|
|
|(2,254
|)
|
|
|(1,853
|)
|
|
|(1,784
|)
|
|
|(1,760
|)
|Retained earnings
|
|
|152,401
|
|
|
|143,426
|
|
|
|131,234
|
|
|
|119,356
|
|
|
|113,245
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|(2,317
|)
|
|
|(1,849
|)
|
|
|(1,710
|)
|
|
|(596
|)
|
|
|214
|
|Total equity
|
|
|616,641
|
|
|
|607,225
|
|
|
|402,944
|
|
|
|391,698
|
|
|
|386,097
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
|$
|4,537,102
|
|
|$
|3,794,631
|
|
|$
|3,405,010
|
|
|$
|3,499,033
|
|
|$
|2,906,161
|
Unaudited consolidated statement of income:
|
|
|For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, including fees
|
|$
|41,257
|
|
|$
|38,148
|
|
|$
|36,883
|
|
|$
|34,856
|
|
|$
|30,863
|
|
|$
|116,288
|
|
|$
|86,711
|
|Factored receivables, including fees
|
|
|27,939
|
|
|
|20,791
|
|
|
|15,303
|
|
|
|15,000
|
|
|
|12,198
|
|
|
|64,033
|
|
|
|32,177
|
|Securities
|
|
|1,551
|
|
|
|1,179
|
|
|
|1,310
|
|
|
|1,819
|
|
|
|1,655
|
|
|
|4,040
|
|
|
|5,004
|
|FHLB stock
|
|
|147
|
|
|
|101
|
|
|
|105
|
|
|
|78
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|353
|
|
|
|129
|
|Cash deposits
|
|
|865
|
|
|
|1,030
|
|
|
|517
|
|
|
|464
|
|
|
|370
|
|
|
|2,412
|
|
|
|986
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|71,759
|
|
|
|61,249
|
|
|
|54,118
|
|
|
|52,217
|
|
|
|45,137
|
|
|
|187,126
|
|
|
|125,007
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|6,219
|
|
|
|4,631
|
|
|
|4,277
|
|
|
|3,884
|
|
|
|3,272
|
|
|
|15,127
|
|
|
|9,198
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|
|837
|
|
|
|838
|
|
|
|837
|
|
|
|836
|
|
|
|837
|
|
|
|2,512
|
|
|
|2,508
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|714
|
|
|
|713
|
|
|
|597
|
|
|
|520
|
|
|
|495
|
|
|
|2,024
|
|
|
|1,435
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|2,207
|
|
|
|1,810
|
|
|
|1,277
|
|
|
|1,181
|
|
|
|1,021
|
|
|
|5,294
|
|
|
|1,978
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|9,977
|
|
|
|7,992
|
|
|
|6,988
|
|
|
|6,421
|
|
|
|5,625
|
|
|
|24,957
|
|
|
|15,119
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|61,782
|
|
|
|53,257
|
|
|
|47,130
|
|
|
|45,796
|
|
|
|39,512
|
|
|
|162,169
|
|
|
|109,888
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|6,803
|
|
|
|4,906
|
|
|
|2,548
|
|
|
|1,931
|
|
|
|572
|
|
|
|14,257
|
|
|
|9,697
|
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|54,979
|
|
|
|48,351
|
|
|
|44,582
|
|
|
|43,865
|
|
|
|38,940
|
|
|
|147,912
|
|
|
|100,191
|
|Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposits
|
|
|1,412
|
|
|
|1,210
|
|
|
|1,145
|
|
|
|1,178
|
|
|
|1,046
|
|
|
|3,767
|
|
|
|3,003
|
|Card income
|
|
|1,877
|
|
|
|1,394
|
|
|
|1,244
|
|
|
|1,122
|
|
|
|956
|
|
|
|4,515
|
|
|
|2,700
|
|Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments
|
|
|65
|
|
|
|(528
|)
|
|
|(88
|)
|
|
|(764
|)
|
|
|15
|
|
|
|(551
|)
|
|
|(86
|)
|Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(272
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|35
|
|
|
|(272
|)
|
|
|35
|
|Fee income
|
|
|1,593
|
|
|
|1,121
|
|
|
|800
|
|
|
|658
|
|
|
|625
|
|
|
|3,514
|
|
|
|1,845
|
|Insurance commissions
|
|
|1,113
|
|
|
|819
|
|
|
|714
|
|
|
|857
|
|
|
|826
|
|
|
|2,646
|
|
|
|2,125
|
|Asset management fees
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,717
|
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,071
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,071
|
|
|
|20,860
|
|Other
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|929
|
|
|
|558
|
|
|
|947
|
|
|
|668
|
|
|
|1,486
|
|
|
|4,459
|
|Total non-interest income
|
|
|6,059
|
|
|
|4,945
|
|
|
|5,172
|
|
|
|3,998
|
|
|
|4,171
|
|
|
|16,176
|
|
|
|36,658
|
|Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|24,695
|
|
|
|20,527
|
|
|
|19,404
|
|
|
|18,009
|
|
|
|16,717
|
|
|
|64,626
|
|
|
|54,687
|
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|
|
|3,553
|
|
|
|3,014
|
|
|
|3,054
|
|
|
|2,728
|
|
|
|2,398
|
|
|
|9,621
|
|
|
|7,105
|
|FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments
|
|
|363
|
|
|
|383
|
|
|
|199
|
|
|
|411
|
|
|
|294
|
|
|
|945
|
|
|
|790
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|3,384
|
|
|
|2,078
|
|
|
|1,640
|
|
|
|2,521
|
|
|
|1,465
|
|
|
|7,102
|
|
|
|4,671
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|2,064
|
|
|
|1,361
|
|
|
|1,117
|
|
|
|2,309
|
|
|
|870
|
|
|
|4,542
|
|
|
|2,892
|
|Advertising and promotion
|
|
|1,609
|
|
|
|1,300
|
|
|
|1,029
|
|
|
|573
|
|
|
|804
|
|
|
|3,938
|
|
|
|2,653
|
|Communications and technology
|
|
|7,252
|
|
|
|3,271
|
|
|
|3,359
|
|
|
|2,291
|
|
|
|2,145
|
|
|
|13,882
|
|
|
|6,552
|
|Other
|
|
|6,026
|
|
|
|5,469
|
|
|
|4,240
|
|
|
|4,389
|
|
|
|3,532
|
|
|
|15,735
|
|
|
|11,033
|
|Total non-interest expense
|
|
|48,946
|
|
|
|37,403
|
|
|
|34,042
|
|
|
|33,231
|
|
|
|28,225
|
|
|
|120,391
|
|
|
|90,383
|
|Net income before income tax
|
|12,092
|
|
|
|15,893
|
|
|
|15,712
|
|
|
|14,632
|
|
|
|14,886
|
|
|
|43,697
|
|
|
|46,466
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|2,922
|
|
|
|3,508
|
|
|
|3,644
|
|
|
|8,327
|
|
|
|5,104
|
|
|
|10,074
|
|
|
|16,551
|
|Net income
|$
|9,170
|
|
|$
|12,385
|
|
|$
|12,068
|
|
|$
|6,305
|
|
|$
|9,782
|
|
|$
|33,623
|
|
|$
|29,915
|
|Dividends on preferred stock
|
|
|(195
|)
|
|
|(193
|)
|
|
|(190
|)
|
|
|(194
|)
|
|
|(195
|)
|
|
|(578
|)
|
|
|(580
|)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|8,975
|
|
|$
|12,192
|
|
|$
|11,878
|
|
|$
|6,111
|
|
|$
|9,587
|
|
|$
|33,045
|
|
|$
|29,335
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income to common stockholders
|
|$
|8,975
|
|
|$
|12,192
|
|
|$
|11,878
|
|
|$
|6,111
|
|
|$
|9,587
|
|
|$
|33,045
|
|
|$
|29,335
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|26,178,194
|
|
|
|25,519,108
|
|
|
|20,721,363
|
|
|
|20,717,548
|
|
|
|19,811,577
|
|
|
|24,159,543
|
|
|
|18,600,009
|
|Basic earnings per common share
|
|$
|0.34
|
|
|$
|0.48
|
|
|$
|0.57
|
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.48
|
|
|$
|1.37
|
|
|$
|1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income to common stockholders
|
|$
|8,975
|
|
|$
|12,192
|
|
|$
|11,878
|
|
|$
|6,111
|
|
|$
|9,587
|
|
|$
|33,045
|
|
|$
|29,335
|
|Dilutive effect of preferred stock
|
|
|195
|
|
|
|193
|
|
|
|190
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|
|195
|
|
|
|578
|
|
|
|580
|
|Net income to common stockholders - diluted
|
|$
|9,170
|
|
|$
|12,385
|
|
|$
|12,068
|
|
|$
|6,305
|
|
|$
|9,782
|
|
|$
|33,623
|
|
|$
|29,915
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|26,178,194
|
|
|
|25,519,108
|
|
|
|20,721,363
|
|
|
|20,717,548
|
|
|
|19,811,577
|
|
|
|24,159,543
|
|
|
|18,600,009
|
|Dilutive effects of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assumed conversion of Preferred A
|
|
|315,773
|
|
|
|315,773
|
|
|
|315,773
|
|
|
|315,773
|
|
|
|315,773
|
|
|
|315,773
|
|
|
|315,773
|
|Assumed conversion of Preferred B
|
|
|354,471
|
|
|
|354,471
|
|
|
|354,471
|
|
|
|354,471
|
|
|
|354,471
|
|
|
|354,471
|
|
|
|354,471
|
|Assumed exercises of stock warrants
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|54,476
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|110,089
|
|Assumed exercises of stock options
|
|
|90,320
|
|
|
|86,821
|
|
|
|83,872
|
|
|
|56,359
|
|
|
|45,788
|
|
|
|86,728
|
|
|
|42,084
|
|Restricted stock awards
|
|
|45,796
|
|
|
|37,417
|
|
|
|85,045
|
|
|
|74,318
|
|
|
|63,384
|
|
|
|55,087
|
|
|
|65,999
|
|Restricted stock units
|
|
|7,276
|
|
|
|2,288
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|2,706
|
|
|
|—
|
|Performance stock units
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|26,991,830
|
|
|
|26,315,878
|
|
|
|21,560,524
|
|
|
|21,518,469
|
|
|
|20,645,469
|
|
|
|24,974,308
|
|
|
|19,488,425
|
|Diluted earnings per common share
|
|$
|0.34
|
|
|$
|0.47
|
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.47
|
|
|$
|1.35
|
|
|$
|1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|Assumed conversion of Preferred A
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Assumed conversion of Preferred B
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Stock options
|
|
|51,952
|
|
|
|51,952
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|57,926
|
|
|
|58,442
|
|
|
|51,952
|
|
|
|58,442
|
|Restricted stock awards
|
|
|14,513
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|14,513
|
|
|
|—
|
|Restricted stock units
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Performance stock units
|
|
|59,658
|
|
|
|59,658
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|59,658
|
|
|
|—
|
Loans held for investment summarized as of:
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|$
|906,494
|
|
|$
|766,839
|
|
|$
|781,006
|
|
|$
|745,893
|
|
|$
|574,530
|
|Construction, land development, land
|
|
|190,920
|
|
|
|147,852
|
|
|
|143,876
|
|
|
|134,812
|
|
|
|141,368
|
|1-4 family residential properties
|
|
|194,752
|
|
|
|122,653
|
|
|
|122,979
|
|
|
|125,827
|
|
|
|96,032
|
|Farmland
|
|
|177,313
|
|
|
|177,060
|
|
|
|184,064
|
|
|
|180,141
|
|
|
|130,471
|
|Commercial
|
|
|1,123,598
|
|
|
|1,006,443
|
|
|
|930,283
|
|
|
|920,812
|
|
|
|890,372
|
|Factored receivables
|
|611,285
|
|
|603,812
|
|
|
|397,145
|
|
|374,410
|
|
|341,880
|
|Consumer
|
|31,423
|
|
|28,775
|
|
|
|29,244
|
|
|31,131
|
|
|30,093
|
|Mortgage warehouse
|
|276,358
|
|
|343,028
|
|
|
|285,388
|
|
|297,830
|
|
|220,717
|
| Total loans
|
|$
|3,512,143
|
|
|$
|3,196,462
|
|
|$
|2,873,985
|
|
|$
|2,810,856
|
|
|$
|2,425,463
|
A portion of our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance products offered under our commercial finance brands on a nationwide basis. Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|Equipment
|
|$
|323,832
|
|
|$
|290,314
|
|
|$
|260,502
|
|
|$
|254,119
|
|
|$
|226,120
|
|Asset based lending (General)
|
|
|273,096
|
|
|
|261,412
|
|
|
|230,314
|
|
|
|213,471
|
|
|
|193,884
|
|Asset based lending (Healthcare)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|67,889
|
|Premium finance
|
|
|75,293
|
|
|
|51,416
|
|
|
|48,561
|
|
|
|55,520
|
|
|
|57,083
|
|Factored receivables
|
|
|611,285
|
|
|
|603,812
|
|
|
|397,145
|
|
|
|374,410
|
|
|
|341,880
|
| Commercial finance
|$
|1,283,506
|
|$
|1,206,954
|
|
|$
|936,522
|
|$
|897,520
|
|$
|886,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial finance % of total loans
|
|
|37
|%
|
|
|38
|%
|
|
|33
|%
|
|
|32
|%
|
|
|37
|%
Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|Average community banking
|
|$
|2,039,624
|
|
|$
|1,897,678
|
|
|$
|1,816,921
|
|
|$
|1,637,195
|
|
|$
|1,463,401
|
|Average commercial finance(1)
|
|
|1,254,095
|
|
|
|1,024,369
|
|
|
|949,938
|
|
|
|921,579
|
|
|
|831,955
|
|Average total loans
|
|$
|3,293,719
|
|
|$
|2,922,047
|
|
|$
|2,766,859
|
|
|$
|2,558,774
|
|
|$
|2,295,356
|
|Community banking yield
|
|
|5.68
|%
|
|
|5.80
|%
|
|
|5.81
|%
|
|
|5.87
|%
|
|
|5.60
|%
|Commercial finance yield(1)
|
|
|12.66
|%
|
|
|12.08
|%
|
|
|11.17
|%
|
|
|11.03
|%
|
|
|10.62
|%
|Total loan yield
|
|
|8.33
|%
|
|
|8.09
|%
|
|
|7.65
|%
|
|
|7.73
|%
|
|
|7.44
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes assets held for sale for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|Factored receivable period end balance
|
|$
|579,985,000
|
|
|$
|577,548,000
|
|
|$
|372,771,000
|
|
|$
|346,293,000
|
|
|$
|315,742,000
|
|Yield on average receivable balance
|
|
|18.96
|%
|
|
|18.70
|%
|
|
|17.40
|%
|
|
|16.91
|%
|
|
|16.64
|%
|Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate
|
|
|0.38
|%
|
|
|0.41
|%
|
|
|0.50
|%
|
|
|0.41
|%
|
|
|0.44
|%
|Factored receivables - transportation concentration
|
|
|83
|%
|
|
|84
|%
|
|
|86
|%
|
|
|84
|%
|
|
|84
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income, including fees
|
|$
|27,420,000
|
|
|$
|20,314,000
|
|
|$
|14,780,000
|
|
|$
|14,518,000
|
|
|$
|11,736,000
|
|Non-interest income
|
|
|942,000
|
|
|
|920,000
|
|
|
|590,000
|
|
|
|535,000
|
|
|
|774,000
|
|Factored receivable total revenue
|
|
|28,362,000
|
|
|
|21,234,000
|
|
|
|15,370,000
|
|
|
|15,053,000
|
|
|
|12,510,000
|
|Average net funds employed
|
|
|525,499,000
|
|
|
|398,096,000
|
|
|
|316,488,000
|
|
|
|309,614,000
|
|
|
|260,384,000
|
|Yield on average net funds employed
|
|
|21.41
|%
|
|
|21.39
|%
|
|
|19.70
|%
|
|
|19.29
|%
|
|
|19.06
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable purchased
|
|$
|1,503,049,000
|
|
|$
|1,162,810,000
|
|
|$
|912,336,000
|
|
|$
|872,373,000
|
|
|$
|732,406,000
|
|Number of invoices purchased
|
|
|836,771
|
|
|
|656,429
|
|
|
|521,906
|
|
|
|511,879
|
|
|
|476,370
|
|Average invoice size
|
|$
|1,796
|
|
|$
|1,771
|
|
|$
|1,751
|
|
|$
|1,705
|
|
|$
|1,537
|
|Average invoice size - transportation
|
|$
|1,666
|
|
|$
|1,695
|
|
|$
|1,662
|
|
|$
|1,647
|
|
|$
|1,486
|
|Average invoice size - non-transportation
|
|$
|3,267
|
|
|$
|2,522
|
|
|$
|2,627
|
|
|$
|2,251
|
|
|$
|1,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net new clients
|
|
|422
|
|
|
|2,072
|
|
|
|280
|
|
|
|233
|
|
|
|235
|
|Period end clients
|
|
|5,932
|
|
|
|5,510
|
|
|
|3,438
|
|
|
|3,158
|
|
|
|2,925
|
Deposits summarized as of:
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|2018
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|Non-interest bearing demand
|
|$
|697,903
|
|
|$
|561,033
|
|
|$
|548,991
|
|
|$
|564,225
|
|
|$
|403,643
|
|
|Interest bearing demand
|
|
|608,775
|
|
|
|358,246
|
|
|
|392,947
|
|
|
|403,244
|
|
|
|284,282
|
|
|Individual retirement accounts
|
|
|118,459
|
|
|
|101,380
|
|
|
|105,558
|
|
|
|108,505
|
|
|
|97,186
|
|
|Money market
|
|
|413,402
|
|
|
|268,699
|
|
|
|283,354
|
|
|
|283,969
|
|
|
|189,177
|
|
|Savings
|
|
|373,062
|
|
|
|239,127
|
|
|
|244,103
|
|
|
|235,296
|
|
|
|158,464
|
|
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|854,048
|
|
|
|751,290
|
|
|
|783,651
|
|
|
|837,384
|
|
|
|770,599
|
|
|Brokered deposits
|
|
|373,400
|
|
|
|345,167
|
|
|
|174,894
|
|
|
|188,725
|
|
|
|109,194
|
|
| Total deposits
|
|$
|3,439,049
|
|$
|2,624,942
|
|
|$
|2,533,498
|
|$
|2,621,348
|
|$
|2,012,545
|
|
Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:
|
|September 30, 2018
|
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|
|
|Interest
|
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Interest
|
|
|Rate
|
|Interest earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest earning cash balances
|$
|156,876
|
|
|$
|865
|
|
|
|2.19
|%
|$
|217,605
|
|
|$
|1,030
|
|
|
|1.90
|%
|Taxable securities
|
|183,238
|
|
|
|1,207
|
|
|
|2.61
|%
|
|
|168,182
|
|
|
|1,024
|
|
|
|2.44
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|
|66,208
|
|
|
|344
|
|
|
|2.06
|%
|
|
|35,016
|
|
|
|155
|
|
|
|1.78
|%
|FHLB stock
|
|20,984
|
|
|
|147
|
|
|
|2.78
|%
|
|
|18,297
|
|
|
|101
|
|
|
|2.21
|%
|Loans
|
|3,293,719
|
|
|
|69,196
|
|
|
|8.33
|%
|
|
|2,922,047
|
|
|
|58,939
|
|
|
|8.09
|%
| Total interest earning assets
|$
|3,721,025
|
|
|$
|71,759
|
|
|
|7.65
|%
|$
|3,361,147
|
|
|$
|61,249
|
|
|
|7.31
|%
|Non-interest earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|339,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|267,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
|$
|4,060,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|3,628,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing demand
|$
|418,226
|
|
|$
|200
|
|
|
|0.19
|%
|$
|381,114
|
|
|$
|215
|
|
|
|0.23
|%
|Individual retirement accounts
|
|105,774
|
|
|
|339
|
|
|
|1.27
|%
|
|
|103,358
|
|
|
|315
|
|
|
|1.22
|%
|Money market
|
|303,843
|
|
|
|594
|
|
|
|0.78
|%
|
|
|256,841
|
|
|
|335
|
|
|
|0.52
|%
|Savings
|
|272,230
|
|
|
|60
|
|
|
|0.09
|%
|
|
|241,029
|
|
|
|30
|
|
|
|0.05
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|
|793,685
|
|
|
|3,068
|
|
|
|1.53
|%
|
|
|767,484
|
|
|
|2,593
|
|
|
|1.36
|%
| Brokered deposits
|
|384,337
|
|
|
|1,958
|
|
|
|2.02
|%
|
|
|246,089
|
|
|
|1,143
|
|
|
|1.86
|%
| Total deposits
|
|2,278,095
|
|
|
|6,219
|
|
|
|1.08
|%
|
|
|1,995,915
|
|
|
|4,631
|
|
|
|0.93
|%
|Subordinated notes
|
|48,890
|
|
|
|837
|
|
|
|6.79
|%
|
|
|48,864
|
|
|
|838
|
|
|
|6.88
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|38,905
|
|
|
|714
|
|
|
|7.28
|%
|
|
|38,787
|
|
|
|713
|
|
|
|7.37
|%
|Other borrowings
|
|425,781
|
|
|
|2,207
|
|
|
|2.06
|%
|
|
|385,646
|
|
|
|1,810
|
|
|
|1.88
|%
| Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|2,791,671
|
|
|$
|9,977
|
|
|
|1.42
|%
|$
|2,469,212
|
|
|$
|7,992
|
|
|
|1.30
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
|608,245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|553,309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|41,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|23,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total equity
|
|618,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|582,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,060,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|3,628,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|$
|61,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|53,257
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6.23
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6.01
|%
|Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6.59
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6.36
|%
Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:
|
|
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|As of and for the Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
except per share amounts)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|Net income available to common stockholders
|
|$
|8,975
|
|
|$
|12,192
|
|
|$
|11,878
|
|
|$
|6,111
|
|
|$
|9,587
|
|
|$
|33,045
|
|
|$
|29,335
|
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,071
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,071
|)
|
|
|(20,860
|)
|Incremental bonus related to transaction
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|4,814
|
|Transaction related costs
|
|
|5,871
|
|
|
|1,094
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,688
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|6,965
|
|
|
|325
|
|Tax effect of adjustments
|
|
|(1,392
|)
|
|
|(257
|)
|
|
|248
|
|
|
|(601
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,401
|)
|
|
|5,754
|
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders
|
|$
|13,454
|
|
|$
|13,029
|
|
|$
|11,055
|
|
|$
|7,198
|
|
|$
|9,587
|
|
|$
|37,538
|
|
|$
|19,368
|
|Dilutive effect of convertible preferred stock
|
|
|195
|
|
|
|193
|
|
|
|190
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|
|195
|
|
|
|578
|
|
|
|580
|
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted
|
|$
|13,649
|
|
|$
|13,222
|
|
|$
|11,245
|
|
|$
|7,392
|
|
|$
|9,782
|
|
|$
|38,116
|
|
|$
|19,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|26,991,830
|
|
|
|26,315,878
|
|
|
|21,560,524
|
|
|
|21,518,469
|
|
|
|20,645,469
|
|
|
|24,974,308
|
|
|
|19,488,425
|
|Adjusted effects of assumed Preferred Stock conversion
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|26,991,830
|
|
|
|26,315,878
|
|
|
|21,560,524
|
|
|
|21,518,469
|
|
|
|20,645,469
|
|
|
|24,974,308
|
|
|
|19,488,425
|
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|
|$
|0.51
|
|
|$
|0.50
|
|
|$
|0.52
|
|
|$
|0.34
|
|
|$
|0.47
|
|
|$
|1.53
|
|
|$
|1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income available to common stockholders
|
|$
|8,975
|
|
|$
|12,192
|
|
|$
|11,878
|
|
|$
|6,111
|
|
|$
|9,587
|
|
|$
|33,045
|
|
|$
|29,335
|
|Average tangible common equity
|
|
|470,553
|
|
|
|491,492
|
|
|
|326,614
|
|
|
|330,819
|
|
|
|309,624
|
|
|
|430,080
|
|
|
|267,633
|
|Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|7.57
|%
|
|
|9.95
|%
|
|
|14.75
|%
|
|
|7.33
|%
|
|
|12.28
|%
|
|
|10.27
|%
|
|
|14.65
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted efficiency ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|$
|61,782
|
|
|$
|53,257
|
|
|$
|47,130
|
|
|$
|45,796
|
|
|$
|39,512
|
|
|$
|162,169
|
|
|$
|109,888
|
|Non-interest income
|
|
|6,059
|
|
|
|4,945
|
|
|
|5,172
|
|
|
|3,998
|
|
|
|4,171
|
|
|
|16,176
|
|
|
|36,658
|
|Operating revenue
|
|
|67,841
|
|
|
|58,202
|
|
|
|52,302
|
|
|
|49,794
|
|
|
|43,683
|
|
|
|178,345
|
|
|
|146,546
|
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,071
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,071
|)
|
|
|(20,860
|)
|Adjusted operating revenue
|
|$
|67,841
|
|
|$
|58,202
|
|
|$
|51,231
|
|
|$
|49,794
|
|
|$
|43,683
|
|
|$
|177,274
|
|
|$
|125,686
|
|Non-interest expenses
|
|$
|48,946
|
|
|$
|37,403
|
|
|$
|34,042
|
|
|$
|33,231
|
|
|$
|28,225
|
|
|$
|120,391
|
|
|$
|90,383
|
|Incremental bonus related to transaction
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(4,814
|)
|Transaction related costs
|
|
|(5,871
|)
|
|
|(1,094
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,688
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(6,965
|)
|
|
|(325
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|
|$
|43,075
|
|
|$
|36,309
|
|
|$
|34,042
|
|
|$
|31,543
|
|
|$
|28,225
|
|
|$
|113,426
|
|
|$
|85,244
|
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|
|
|63.49
|%
|
|
|62.38
|%
|
|
|66.45
|%
|
|
|63.35
|%
|
|
|64.61
|%
|
|
|63.98
|%
|
|
|67.82
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest expenses
|
|$
|48,946
|
|
|$
|37,403
|
|
|$
|34,042
|
|
|$
|33,231
|
|
|$
|28,225
|
|
|$
|120,391
|
|
|$
|90,383
|
|Incremental bonus related to transaction
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(4,814
|)
|Transaction related costs
|
|
|(5,871
|)
|
|
|(1,094
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,688
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(6,965
|)
|
|
|(325
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|
|$
|43,075
|
|
|$
|36,309
|
|
|$
|34,042
|
|
|$
|31,543
|
|
|$
|28,225
|
|
|$
|113,426
|
|
|$
|85,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total non-interest income
|
|$
|6,059
|
|
|$
|4,945
|
|
|$
|5,172
|
|
|$
|3,998
|
|
|$
|4,171
|
|
|$
|16,176
|
|
|$
|36,658
|
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,071
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,071
|)
|
|
|(20,860
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income
|
|$
|6,059
|
|
|$
|4,945
|
|
|$
|4,101
|
|
|$
|3,998
|
|
|$
|4,171
|
|
|$
|15,105
|
|
|$
|15,798
|
|Adjusted net non-interest expenses
|
|$
|37,016
|
|
|$
|31,364
|
|
|$
|29,941
|
|
|$
|27,545
|
|
|$
|24,054
|
|
|$
|98,321
|
|
|$
|69,446
|
|Average total assets
|
|$
|4,060,560
|
|
|$
|3,628,960
|
|
|$
|3,410,883
|
|
|$
|3,181,697
|
|
|$
|2,849,170
|
|
|$
|3,702,513
|
|
|$
|2,731,426
|
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio
|
|
|3.62
|%
|
|
|3.47
|%
|
|
|3.56
|%
|
|
|3.43
|%
|
|
|3.35
|%
|
|
|3.55
|%
|
|
|3.40
|%
|
|
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|As of and for the Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
except per share amounts)
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2017
|
|Reported yield on loans
|
|
|8.33
|%
|
|
|8.09
|%
|
|
|7.65
|%
|
|
|7.73
|%
|
|
|7.44
|%
|
|
|8.05
|%
|
|
|7.47
|%
|Effect of accretion income on acquired loans
|
|
|(0.15
|%)
|
|
|(0.50
|%)
|
|
|(0.29
|%)
|
|
|(0.26
|%)
|
|
|(0.24
|%)
|
|
|(0.31
|%)
|
|
|(0.33
|%)
|Adjusted yield on loans
|
|
|8.18
|%
|
|
|7.59
|%
|
|
|7.36
|%
|
|
|7.47
|%
|
|
|7.20
|%
|
|
|7.74
|%
|
|
|7.14
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported net interest margin
|
|
|6.59
|%
|
|
|6.36
|%
|
|
|6.06
|%
|
|
|6.16
|%
|
|
|5.90
|%
|
|
|6.35
|%
|
|
|5.82
|%
|Effect of accretion income on acquired loans
|
|
|(0.14
|%)
|
|
|(0.44
|%)
|
|
|(0.25
|%)
|
|
|(0.23
|%)
|
|
|(0.21
|%)
|
|
|(0.27
|%)
|
|
|(0.28
|%)
|Adjusted net interest margin
|
|
|6.45
|%
|
|
|5.92
|%
|
|
|5.81
|%
|
|
|5.93
|%
|
|
|5.69
|%
|
|
|6.08
|%
|
|
|5.54
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|$
|616,641
|
|
|$
|607,225
|
|
|$
|402,944
|
|
|$
|391,698
|
|
|$
|386,097
|
|
|$
|616,641
|
|
|$
|386,097
|
|Preferred stock liquidation preference
|
|
|(9,658
|)
|
|
|(9,658
|)
|
|
|(9,658
|)
|
|
|(9,658
|)
|
|
|(9,658
|)
|
|
|(9,658
|)
|
|
|(9,658
|)
|Total common stockholders' equity
|
|
|606,983
|
|
|
|597,567
|
|
|
|393,286
|
|
|
|382,040
|
|
|
|376,439
|
|
|
|606,983
|
|
|
|376,439
|
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
|(201,842
|)
|
|
|(117,777
|)
|
|
|(63,923
|)
|
|
|(63,778
|)
|
|
|(42,452
|)
|
|
|(201,842
|)
|
|
|(42,452
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
|$
|405,141
|
|
|$
|479,790
|
|
|$
|329,363
|
|
|$
|318,262
|
|
|$
|333,987
|
|
|$
|405,141
|
|
|$
|333,987
|
|Common shares outstanding
|
|
|26,279,761
|
|
|
|26,260,785
|
|
|
|20,824,509
|
|
|
|20,820,445
|
|
|
|20,820,900
|
|
|
|26,279,761
|
|
|
|20,820,900
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
|$
|15.42
|
|
|$
|18.27
|
|
|$
|15.82
|
|
|$
|15.29
|
|
|$
|16.04
|
|
|$
|15.42
|
|
|$
|16.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets at end of period
|
|$
|4,537,102
|
|
|$
|3,794,631
|
|
|$
|3,405,010
|
|
|$
|3,499,033
|
|
|$
|2,906,161
|
|
|$
|4,537,102
|
|
|$
|2,906,161
|
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
|(201,842
|)
|
|
|(117,777
|)
|
|
|(63,923
|)
|
|
|(63,778
|)
|
|
|(42,452
|)
|
|
|(201,842
|)
|
|
|(42,452
|)
|Adjusted total assets at period end
|
|$
|4,335,260
|
|
|$
|3,676,854
|
|
|$
|3,341,087
|
|
|$
|3,435,255
|
|
|$
|2,863,709
|
|
|$
|4,335,260
|
|
|$
|2,863,709
|
|Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio
|
|
|9.35
|%
|
|
|13.05
|%
|
|
|9.86
|%
|
|
|9.26
|%
|
|
|11.66
|%
|
|
|9.35
|%
|
|
|11.66
|%
1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:
- “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.
- "Tangible common stockholders' equity" is common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.
- "Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
- "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
- "Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
- "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.
- "Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
- "Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.
- "Adjusted yield on loans" is our yield on loans after excluding loan discount accretion from our acquired loan portfolio. Our management uses this metric to better assess the impact of purchase accounting on our yield on loans, as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans pay down or mature and are removed from our balance sheet.
- “Adjusted net interest margin” is net interest margin after excluding loan accretion from the acquired loan portfolio. Our management uses this metric to better assess the impact of purchase accounting on net interest margin, as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans pay down or mature and are removed from our balance sheet.
2) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.
3) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.
Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.
