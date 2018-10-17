17/10/2018 21:07:00

Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $9.0 Million

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph”) today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2018.

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2018

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • For the third quarter of 2018, net income available to common stockholders was $9.0 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34.

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which exclude $5.9 million of transaction costs, $4.5 million net of tax, related to our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc. (“FBD”) and Southern Colorado Corp. (“SCC”).

  • Effective September 8, 2018, we acquired First Bancorp of Durango, Inc. and its two community banking subsidiaries, The First National Bank of Durango and Bank of New Mexico, in an all-cash transaction for $134.7 million. On the same date, we acquired Southern Colorado Corp. and its community banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Pagosa Springs, in an all-cash transaction for $13.3 million. As part of the FBD and SCC acquisitions, we acquired a combined $287.8 million of loans held for investment, assumed a combined $674.7 million of deposits, and recorded a combined $14.1 million of core deposit intangible assets and $72.1 million of goodwill.

  • Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was impacted by the aforementioned transaction costs and $5.8 million of provision for loan loss expense attributable to a single asset based lending relationship previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2018.

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 6.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted NIM, which excludes loan discount accretion, was 6.45%.

  • Total loans held for investment increased $315.7 million, or 9.9%, to $3.512 billion at September 30, 2018. Average loans for the quarter increased $371.7 million, or 12.7%, to $3.294 billion.

  • Triumph Business Capital grew period-end clients to 5,932 clients which is an increase of 422 clients, or 7.7%. The total dollar value of invoices purchased for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $1.503 billion with an average invoice price of $1,796.

  • At September 30, 2018, Triumph Business Capital had 86 clients utilizing the TriumphPay platform. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, TriumphPay processed 65,535 invoices paying 16,125 distinct carriers a total of $95.8 million.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $3.512 billion at September 30, 2018. We acquired loans held for investment with a combined acquisition date fair value of $287.8 million in the FBD and SCC transactions. Our commercial finance loans, which comprise 37% of the loan portfolio, were $1.284 billion at September 30, 2018, compared to $1.207 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $76.6 million, or 6.3% in the third quarter of 2018. 

Total deposits were $3.439 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $814.1 million or 31.0% in the third quarter of 2018.  We assumed deposits with a combined acquisition date fair value of $674.7 million in the FBD and SCC transactions. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 20% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 61% of total deposits at September 30, 2018. 

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 of $61.8 million compared to $53.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were up 24 bps from the prior quarter to 8.33% (up 59 bps from the prior quarter to 8.18% adjusted to exclude loan discount accretion). The average cost of our total deposits was 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to 0.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, on an annualized basis. 

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased 35 bps from June 30, 2018 to 0.93% of total assets at September 30, 2018.  The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 2.23% at September 30, 2018 from 2.54% at June 30, 2018. We recorded total net charge-offs of $4.1 million, or 0.12% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 which includes the $5.8 million impact attributable to a single asset based lending relationship. We recorded a provision of $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. From June 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018, our ALLL increased from $24.5 million or 0.77% of total loans to $27.3 million or 0.78% of total loans. 

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 of $6.1 million compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was negatively impacted by a $0.5 million increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the Interstate Capital Corporation acquisition.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $48.9 million, compared to $37.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 included transaction costs related to the FBD and SCC acquisitions of $5.9 million. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included transaction costs related to the Interstate Capital Corporation acquisition of $1.1 million.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Dan Karas, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) call.  A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk181018.html.  An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.  

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas.  Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses (including our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc., Southern Colorado Corp., the operating assets of Interstate Capital Corporation and certain of its affiliates, Valley Bancorp, Inc., and nine branches from Independent Bank in Colorado) and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our factoring services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets, or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally, or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor its operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

  As of and for the Three Months Ended  As of and for the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017  2018  2017 
Financial Highlights:                            
Total assets $4,537,102  $3,794,631  $3,405,010  $3,499,033  $2,906,161  $4,537,102  $2,906,161 
Loans held for investment $3,512,143  $3,196,462  $2,873,985  $2,810,856  $2,425,463  $3,512,143  $2,425,463 
Deposits $3,439,049  $2,624,942  $2,533,498  $2,621,348  $2,012,545  $3,439,049  $2,012,545 
Net income available to common stockholders $8,975  $12,192  $11,878  $6,111  $9,587  $33,045  $29,335 
                             
Performance Ratios - Annualized:                            
Return on average assets  0.90%  1.37%  1.43%  0.79%  1.36%  1.21%  1.46%
Return on average total equity  5.88%  8.53%  12.20%  6.35%  10.71%  8.40%  12.44%
Return on average common equity  5.85%  8.54%  12.30%  6.30%  10.79%  8.41%  12.58%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  7.57%  9.95%  14.75%  7.33%  12.28%  10.27%  14.65%
Yield on loans  8.33%  8.09%  7.65%  7.73%  7.44%  8.05%  7.47%
Adjusted yield on loans (1)  8.18%  7.59%  7.36%  7.47%  7.20%  7.74%  7.14%
Cost of interest bearing deposits  1.08%  0.93%  0.86%  0.84%  0.80%  0.96%  0.75%
Cost of total deposits  0.85%  0.73%  0.68%  0.67%  0.64%  0.76%  0.61%
Cost of total funds  1.16%  1.06%  0.95%  0.92%  0.90%  1.06%  0.84%
Net interest margin  6.59%  6.36%  6.06%  6.16%  5.90%  6.35%  5.82%
Adjusted net interest margin (1)  6.45%  5.92%  5.81%  5.93%  5.69%  6.08%  5.54%
Net non-interest expense to average assets  4.19%  3.59%  3.43%  3.65%  3.35%  3.76%  2.63%
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)  3.62%  3.47%  3.56%  3.43%  3.35%  3.55%  3.40%
Efficiency ratio  72.15%  64.26%  65.09%  66.74%  64.61%  67.50%  61.68%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)  63.49%  62.38%  66.45%  63.35%  64.61%  63.98%  67.82%
                             
Asset Quality:(2)                            
Past due to total loans  2.23%  2.54%  2.41%  2.33%  2.22%  2.23%  2.22%
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.13%  1.43%  1.41%  1.38%  1.25%  1.13%  1.25%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.93%  1.28%  1.47%  1.39%  1.42%  0.93%  1.42%
ALLL to non-performing loans  68.82%  53.57%  49.52%  48.41%  67.33%  68.82%  67.33%
ALLL to total loans  0.78%  0.77%  0.70%  0.67%  0.84%  0.78%  0.84%
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.12%  0.01%  0.05%  0.06%  0.00%  0.19%  0.22%
                             
Capital:                            
Tier 1 capital to average assets(3)  11.75%  15.00%  11.23%  11.80%  13.50%  11.75%  13.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  11.16%  14.68%  11.54%  11.15%  13.45%  11.20%  13.45%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  9.96%  13.32%  10.05%  9.70%  11.95%  10.00%  11.95%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  13.05%  16.73%  13.66%  13.21%  15.91%  13.09%  15.91%
Total equity to total assets  13.59%  16.00%  11.83%  11.19%  13.29%  13.59%  13.29%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)  9.35%  13.05%  9.86%  9.26%  11.66%  9.35%  11.66%
                             
Per Share Amounts:                            
Book value per share $23.10  $22.76  $18.89  $18.35  $18.08  $23.10  $18.08 
Tangible book value per share (1) $15.42  $18.27  $15.82  $15.29  $16.04  $15.42  $16.04 
Basic earnings per common share $0.34  $0.48  $0.57  $0.29  $0.48  $1.37  $1.58 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.34  $0.47  $0.56  $0.29  $0.47  $1.35  $1.53 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $0.51  $0.50  $0.52  $0.34  $0.47  $1.53  $1.02 
Shares outstanding end of period  26,279,761   26,260,785   20,824,509   20,820,445   20,820,900   26,279,761   20,820,900 

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017 
ASSETS

 

       

 

   

 

   

 

   
Total cash and cash equivalents $282,409  $133,365  $106,046  $134,129  $80,557 
Securities - available for sale  355,981   183,184   192,916   250,603   207,301 
Securities - held to maturity  8,403   8,673   8,614   8,557   17,999 
Equity securities  4,981   5,025   4,925   5,006   2,025 
Loans held for sale  683             
Loans held for investment  3,512,143   3,196,462   2,873,985   2,810,856   2,425,463 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (27,256)  (24,547)  (20,022)  (18,748)  (20,367)
Loans, net  3,484,887   3,171,915   2,853,963   2,792,108   2,405,096 
Assets held for sale           71,362    
FHLB stock  23,109   19,223   16,508   16,006   16,076 
Premises and equipment, net  82,935   68,313   62,826   62,861   43,678 
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net  2,442   2,528   9,186   9,191   10,753 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  201,842   117,777   63,923   63,778   42,452 
Bank-owned life insurance  40,339   40,168   44,534   44,364   37,025 
Deferred tax asset, net  8,137   8,810   8,849   8,959   14,130 
Other assets  40,954   35,650   32,720   32,109   29,069 
Total assets $4,537,102  $3,794,631  $3,405,010  $3,499,033  $2,906,161 
LIABILITIES

 

       

 

   

 

   

 

   
Non-interest bearing deposits $697,903  $561,033  $548,991  $564,225  $403,643 
Interest bearing deposits  2,741,146   2,063,909   1,984,507   2,057,123   1,608,902 
Total deposits  3,439,049   2,624,942   2,533,498   2,621,348   2,012,545 
Customer repurchase agreements  13,248   10,509   6,751   11,488   19,869 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  330,000   420,000   355,000   365,000   385,000 
Subordinated notes  48,903   48,878   48,853   48,828   48,804 
Junior subordinated debentures  38,966   38,849   38,734   38,623   33,047 
Other liabilities  50,295   44,228   19,230   22,048   20,799 
Total liabilities  3,920,461   3,187,406   3,002,066   3,107,335   2,520,064 
EQUITY                    
Preferred stock series A  4,550   4,550   4,550   4,550   4,550 
Preferred stock series B  5,108   5,108   5,108   5,108   5,108 
Common stock  264   264   209   209   209 
Additional paid-in-capital  458,920   457,980   265,406   264,855   264,531 
Treasury stock, at cost  (2,285)  (2,254)  (1,853)  (1,784)  (1,760)
Retained earnings  152,401   143,426   131,234   119,356   113,245 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (2,317)  (1,849)  (1,710)  (596)  214 
Total equity  616,641   607,225   402,944   391,698   386,097 
Total liabilities and equity $4,537,102  $3,794,631  $3,405,010  $3,499,033  $2,906,161 

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018  2018  2018  2017  2017  2018  2017 
Interest income:

 

                           
Loans, including fees $41,257  $38,148  $36,883  $34,856  $30,863  $116,288  $86,711 
Factored receivables, including fees  27,939   20,791   15,303   15,000   12,198   64,033   32,177 
Securities  1,551   1,179   1,310   1,819   1,655   4,040   5,004 
FHLB stock  147   101   105   78   51   353   129 
Cash deposits  865   1,030   517   464   370   2,412   986 
Total interest income  71,759   61,249   54,118   52,217   45,137   187,126   125,007 
Interest expense:

 

                           
Deposits  6,219   4,631   4,277   3,884   3,272   15,127   9,198 
Subordinated notes  837   838   837   836   837   2,512   2,508 
Junior subordinated debentures  714   713   597   520   495   2,024   1,435 
Other borrowings  2,207   1,810   1,277   1,181   1,021   5,294   1,978 
Total interest expense  9,977   7,992   6,988   6,421   5,625   24,957   15,119 
Net interest income  61,782   53,257   47,130   45,796   39,512   162,169   109,888 
Provision for loan losses  6,803   4,906   2,548   1,931   572   14,257   9,697 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  54,979   48,351   44,582   43,865   38,940   147,912   100,191 
Non-interest income:

 

                           
Service charges on deposits  1,412   1,210   1,145   1,178   1,046   3,767   3,003 
Card income  1,877   1,394   1,244   1,122   956   4,515   2,700 
Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments  65   (528)  (88)  (764)  15   (551)  (86)
Net gains (losses) on sale of securities        (272)     35   (272)  35 
Fee income  1,593   1,121   800   658   625   3,514   1,845 
Insurance commissions  1,113   819   714   857   826   2,646   2,125 
Asset management fees                    1,717 
Gain on sale of subsidiary        1,071         1,071   20,860 
Other  (1)  929   558   947   668   1,486   4,459 
Total non-interest income  6,059   4,945   5,172   3,998   4,171   16,176   36,658 
Non-interest expense:

 

                           
Salaries and employee benefits  24,695   20,527   19,404   18,009   16,717   64,626   54,687 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment  3,553   3,014   3,054   2,728   2,398   9,621   7,105 
FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments  363   383   199   411   294   945   790 
Professional fees  3,384   2,078   1,640   2,521   1,465   7,102   4,671 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,064   1,361   1,117   2,309   870   4,542   2,892 
Advertising and promotion  1,609   1,300   1,029   573   804   3,938   2,653 
Communications and technology  7,252   3,271   3,359   2,291   2,145   13,882   6,552 
Other  6,026   5,469   4,240   4,389   3,532   15,735   11,033 
Total non-interest expense  48,946   37,403   34,042   33,231   28,225   120,391   90,383 
Net income before income tax

 

 12,092   15,893   15,712   14,632   14,886   43,697   46,466 
Income tax expense  2,922   3,508   3,644   8,327   5,104   10,074   16,551 
Net income

 

$9,170  $12,385  $12,068  $6,305  $9,782  $33,623  $29,915 
Dividends on preferred stock  (195)  (193)  (190)  (194)  (195)  (578)  (580)
Net income available to common stockholders

 

$8,975  $12,192  $11,878  $6,111  $9,587  $33,045  $29,335 

Earnings per share:

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017  2018  2017 
Basic                            
Net income to common stockholders $8,975  $12,192  $11,878  $6,111  $9,587  $33,045  $29,335 
Weighted average common shares outstanding  26,178,194   25,519,108   20,721,363   20,717,548   19,811,577   24,159,543   18,600,009 
Basic earnings per common share $0.34  $0.48  $0.57  $0.29  $0.48  $1.37  $1.58 
                             
Diluted                            
Net income to common stockholders $8,975  $12,192  $11,878  $6,111  $9,587  $33,045  $29,335 
Dilutive effect of preferred stock  195   193   190   194   195   578   580 
Net income to common stockholders - diluted $9,170  $12,385  $12,068  $6,305  $9,782  $33,623  $29,915 
Weighted average common shares outstanding  26,178,194   25,519,108   20,721,363   20,717,548   19,811,577   24,159,543   18,600,009 
Dilutive effects of:                            
Assumed conversion of Preferred A  315,773   315,773   315,773   315,773   315,773   315,773   315,773 
Assumed conversion of Preferred B  354,471   354,471   354,471   354,471   354,471   354,471   354,471 
Assumed exercises of stock warrants              54,476      110,089 
Assumed exercises of stock options  90,320   86,821   83,872   56,359   45,788   86,728   42,084 
Restricted stock awards  45,796   37,417   85,045   74,318   63,384   55,087   65,999 
Restricted stock units  7,276   2,288            2,706    
Performance stock units                     
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  26,991,830   26,315,878   21,560,524   21,518,469   20,645,469   24,974,308   19,488,425 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.34  $0.47  $0.56  $0.29  $0.47  $1.35  $1.53 
                             
                             
Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: 
                             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2018  2018  2018  2017  2017  2018  2017 
Assumed conversion of Preferred A                     
Assumed conversion of Preferred B                     
Stock options  51,952   51,952      57,926   58,442   51,952   58,442 
Restricted stock awards  14,513               14,513    
Restricted stock units                     
Performance stock units  59,658   59,658            59,658    

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 

 (Dollars in thousands)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017 
Commercial real estate $906,494  $766,839  $781,006  $745,893  $574,530 
Construction, land development, land  190,920   147,852   143,876   134,812   141,368 
1-4 family residential properties  194,752   122,653   122,979   125,827   96,032 
Farmland  177,313   177,060   184,064   180,141   130,471 
Commercial  1,123,598   1,006,443   930,283   920,812   890,372 
Factored receivables

 

 611,285 

 

 603,812   397,145 

 

 374,410 

 

 341,880 
Consumer

 

 31,423 

 

 28,775   29,244 

 

 31,131 

 

 30,093 
Mortgage warehouse

 

 276,358 

 

 343,028   285,388 

 

 297,830 

 

 220,717 
  Total loans $3,512,143  $3,196,462  $2,873,985  $2,810,856  $2,425,463 

A portion of our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance products offered under our commercial finance brands on a nationwide basis. Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:

  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017 
Equipment $323,832  $290,314  $260,502  $254,119  $226,120 
Asset based lending (General)  273,096   261,412   230,314   213,471   193,884 
Asset based lending (Healthcare)              67,889 
Premium finance  75,293   51,416   48,561   55,520   57,083 
Factored receivables  611,285   603,812   397,145   374,410   341,880 
  Commercial finance

 

$1,283,506 

 

$1,206,954  $936,522 

 

$897,520 

 

$886,856 
                     
Commercial finance % of total loans  37%  38%  33%  32%  37%

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017 
Average community banking $2,039,624  $1,897,678  $1,816,921  $1,637,195  $1,463,401 
Average commercial finance(1)  1,254,095   1,024,369   949,938   921,579   831,955 
Average total loans $3,293,719  $2,922,047  $2,766,859  $2,558,774  $2,295,356 
Community banking yield  5.68%  5.80%  5.81%  5.87%  5.60%
Commercial finance yield(1)  12.66%  12.08%  11.17%  11.03%  10.62%
Total loan yield  8.33%  8.09%  7.65%  7.73%  7.44%
                     

(1) Includes assets held for sale for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

   September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 

 

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017 
Factored receivable period end balance $579,985,000  $577,548,000  $372,771,000  $346,293,000  $315,742,000 
Yield on average receivable balance  18.96%  18.70%  17.40%  16.91%  16.64%
Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate  0.38%  0.41%  0.50%  0.41%  0.44%
Factored receivables - transportation concentration  83%  84%  86%  84%  84%
                     
Interest income, including fees $27,420,000  $20,314,000  $14,780,000  $14,518,000  $11,736,000 
Non-interest income  942,000   920,000   590,000   535,000   774,000 
Factored receivable total revenue  28,362,000   21,234,000   15,370,000   15,053,000   12,510,000 
Average net funds employed  525,499,000   398,096,000   316,488,000   309,614,000   260,384,000 
Yield on average net funds employed  21.41%  21.39%  19.70%  19.29%  19.06%
                     
Accounts receivable purchased $1,503,049,000  $1,162,810,000  $912,336,000  $872,373,000  $732,406,000 
Number of invoices purchased  836,771   656,429   521,906   511,879   476,370 
Average invoice size $1,796  $1,771  $1,751  $1,705  $1,537 
Average invoice size - transportation $1,666  $1,695  $1,662  $1,647  $1,486 
Average invoice size - non-transportation $3,267  $2,522  $2,627  $2,251  $1,965 
                     
Net new clients  422   2,072   280   233   235 
Period end clients  5,932   5,510   3,438   3,158   2,925 

Deposits summarized as of:

  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018 

 

2018  2018 

 

2017  2017  
Non-interest bearing demand $697,903  $561,033  $548,991  $564,225  $403,643  
Interest bearing demand  608,775   358,246   392,947   403,244   284,282  
Individual retirement accounts  118,459   101,380   105,558   108,505   97,186  
Money market  413,402   268,699   283,354   283,969   189,177  
Savings  373,062   239,127   244,103   235,296   158,464  
Certificates of deposit  854,048   751,290   783,651   837,384   770,599  
Brokered deposits  373,400   345,167   174,894   188,725   109,194  
  Total deposits $3,439,049 

 

$2,624,942  $2,533,498 

 

$2,621,348 

 

$2,012,545  

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

  September 30, 2018  June 30, 2018 
 Average      Average  Average      Average 

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance  Interest  Rate  Balance  Interest  Rate 
Interest earning assets:                       
Interest earning cash balances$156,876  $865   2.19%

 

$217,605  $1,030   1.90%
Taxable securities 183,238   1,207   2.61%  168,182   1,024   2.44%
Tax-exempt securities 66,208   344   2.06%  35,016   155   1.78%
FHLB stock 20,984   147   2.78%  18,297   101   2.21%
Loans 3,293,719   69,196   8.33%  2,922,047   58,939   8.09%
  Total interest earning assets$3,721,025  $71,759   7.65%

 

$3,361,147  $61,249   7.31%
Non-interest earning assets:                       
Other assets 339,535           267,813         
  Total assets$4,060,560          $3,628,960         
Interest bearing liabilities:                       
Deposits:                       
Interest bearing demand$418,226  $200   0.19%

 

$381,114  $215   0.23%
Individual retirement accounts 105,774   339   1.27%  103,358   315   1.22%
Money market 303,843   594   0.78%  256,841   335   0.52%
Savings 272,230   60   0.09%  241,029   30   0.05%
Certificates of deposit 793,685   3,068   1.53%  767,484   2,593   1.36%
  Brokered deposits 384,337   1,958   2.02%  246,089   1,143   1.86%
  Total deposits 2,278,095   6,219   1.08%  1,995,915   4,631   0.93%
Subordinated notes 48,890   837   6.79%  48,864   838   6.88%
Junior subordinated debentures 38,905   714   7.28%  38,787   713   7.37%
Other borrowings 425,781   2,207   2.06%  385,646   1,810   1.88%
  Total interest bearing liabilities$2,791,671  $9,977   1.42%

 

$2,469,212  $7,992   1.30%
Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:                       
Non-interest bearing demand deposits 608,245           553,309         
Other liabilities 41,961           23,823         
Total equity 618,683           582,616         
Total liabilities and equity$4,060,560          $3,628,960         
Net interest income    $61,782          $53,257     
Interest spread         6.23%          6.01%
Net interest margin         6.59%          6.36%

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

  As of and for the Three Months Ended  As of and for the Nine Months Ended 

(Dollars in thousands,

 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 

except per share amounts)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017  2018  2017 
Net income available to common stockholders $8,975  $12,192  $11,878  $6,111  $9,587  $33,045  $29,335 
Gain on sale of subsidiary        (1,071)        (1,071)  (20,860)
Incremental bonus related to transaction                    4,814 
Transaction related costs  5,871   1,094      1,688      6,965   325 
Tax effect of adjustments  (1,392)  (257)  248   (601)     (1,401)  5,754 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $13,454  $13,029  $11,055  $7,198  $9,587  $37,538  $19,368 
Dilutive effect of convertible preferred stock  195   193   190   194   195   578   580 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $13,649  $13,222  $11,245  $7,392  $9,782  $38,116  $19,948 
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  26,991,830   26,315,878   21,560,524   21,518,469   20,645,469   24,974,308   19,488,425 
Adjusted effects of assumed Preferred Stock conversion                     
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  26,991,830   26,315,878   21,560,524   21,518,469   20,645,469   24,974,308   19,488,425 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.51  $0.50  $0.52  $0.34  $0.47  $1.53  $1.02 
                             
Net income available to common stockholders $8,975  $12,192  $11,878  $6,111  $9,587  $33,045  $29,335 
Average tangible common equity  470,553   491,492   326,614   330,819   309,624   430,080   267,633 
Return on average tangible common equity  7.57%  9.95%  14.75%  7.33%  12.28%  10.27%  14.65%
                             
Adjusted efficiency ratio:                            
Net interest income $61,782  $53,257  $47,130  $45,796  $39,512  $162,169  $109,888 
Non-interest income  6,059   4,945   5,172   3,998   4,171   16,176   36,658 
Operating revenue  67,841   58,202   52,302   49,794   43,683   178,345   146,546 
Gain on sale of subsidiary        (1,071)        (1,071)  (20,860)
Adjusted operating revenue $67,841  $58,202  $51,231  $49,794  $43,683  $177,274  $125,686 
Non-interest expenses $48,946  $37,403  $34,042  $33,231  $28,225  $120,391  $90,383 
Incremental bonus related to transaction                    (4,814)
Transaction related costs  (5,871)  (1,094)     (1,688)     (6,965)  (325)
Adjusted non-interest expenses $43,075  $36,309  $34,042  $31,543  $28,225  $113,426  $85,244 
Adjusted efficiency ratio  63.49%  62.38%  66.45%  63.35%  64.61%  63.98%  67.82%

 

                            
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:                            
Non-interest expenses $48,946  $37,403  $34,042  $33,231  $28,225  $120,391  $90,383 
Incremental bonus related to transaction                    (4,814)
Transaction related costs  (5,871)  (1,094)     (1,688)     (6,965)  (325)
Adjusted non-interest expenses $43,075  $36,309  $34,042  $31,543  $28,225  $113,426  $85,244 
                             
Total non-interest income $6,059  $4,945  $5,172  $3,998  $4,171  $16,176  $36,658 
Gain on sale of subsidiary        (1,071)        (1,071)  (20,860)
Adjusted non-interest income $6,059  $4,945  $4,101  $3,998  $4,171  $15,105  $15,798 
Adjusted net non-interest expenses $37,016  $31,364  $29,941  $27,545  $24,054  $98,321  $69,446 
Average total assets $4,060,560  $3,628,960  $3,410,883  $3,181,697  $2,849,170  $3,702,513  $2,731,426 
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio  3.62%  3.47%  3.56%  3.43%  3.35%  3.55%  3.40%

  As of and for the Three Months Ended  As of and for the Nine Months Ended 

 (Dollars in thousands,

 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 

 except per share amounts)

 2018  2018  2018  2017  2017  2018  2017 
Reported yield on loans  8.33%  8.09%  7.65%  7.73%  7.44%  8.05%  7.47%
Effect of accretion income on acquired loans  (0.15%)  (0.50%)  (0.29%)  (0.26%)  (0.24%)  (0.31%)  (0.33%)
Adjusted yield on loans  8.18%  7.59%  7.36%  7.47%  7.20%  7.74%  7.14%
                             
Reported net interest margin  6.59%  6.36%  6.06%  6.16%  5.90%  6.35%  5.82%
Effect of accretion income on acquired loans  (0.14%)  (0.44%)  (0.25%)  (0.23%)  (0.21%)  (0.27%)  (0.28%)
Adjusted net interest margin  6.45%  5.92%  5.81%  5.93%  5.69%  6.08%  5.54%
                             
Total stockholders' equity $616,641  $607,225  $402,944  $391,698  $386,097  $616,641  $386,097 
Preferred stock liquidation preference  (9,658)  (9,658)  (9,658)  (9,658)  (9,658)  (9,658)  (9,658)
Total common stockholders' equity  606,983   597,567   393,286   382,040   376,439   606,983   376,439 
Goodwill and other intangibles  (201,842)  (117,777)  (63,923)  (63,778)  (42,452)  (201,842)  (42,452)
Tangible common stockholders' equity $405,141  $479,790  $329,363  $318,262  $333,987  $405,141  $333,987 
Common shares outstanding  26,279,761   26,260,785   20,824,509   20,820,445   20,820,900   26,279,761   20,820,900 
Tangible book value per share $15.42  $18.27  $15.82  $15.29  $16.04  $15.42  $16.04 
                             
Total assets at end of period $4,537,102  $3,794,631  $3,405,010  $3,499,033  $2,906,161  $4,537,102  $2,906,161 
Goodwill and other intangibles  (201,842)  (117,777)  (63,923)  (63,778)  (42,452)  (201,842)  (42,452)
Adjusted total assets at period end $4,335,260  $3,676,854  $3,341,087  $3,435,255  $2,863,709  $4,335,260  $2,863,709 
Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio  9.35%  13.05%  9.86%  9.26%  11.66%  9.35%  11.66%

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance.  The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

  • “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.  Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.  Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

  • "Tangible common stockholders' equity" is common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

  • "Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

  • "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

  • "Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

  • "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

  • "Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

  • "Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures.  This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

  • "Adjusted yield on loans" is our yield on loans after excluding loan discount accretion from our acquired loan portfolio.  Our management uses this metric to better assess the impact of purchase accounting on our yield on loans, as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans pay down or mature and are removed from our balance sheet.

  • “Adjusted net interest margin” is net interest margin after excluding loan accretion from the acquired loan portfolio.  Our management uses this metric to better assess the impact of purchase accounting on net interest margin, as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans pay down or mature and are removed from our balance sheet. 

2) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

3) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930

Triumph.jpg

