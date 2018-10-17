Twilio Announces : Empowering Millions of Developers to Build Secure Payment Experiences into Communications Channels

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced , a new API that enables developers to easily process payments securely over the phone. With just one line of code companies can quickly and easily accept payment via automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) interactions or in contact center environments.

Stripe , a technology and payments company, is Twilio’s initial launch partner. With Twilio, Stripe customers will be able to connect their account and begin accepting credit card payments in minutes. Twilio announced and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance for its Programmable Voice product today at SIGNAL , its customer and developer conference. “Historically, taking payments over the phone has been either unsecure or painfully difficult and complex for businesses to support. With Twilio , we think there’s a better way,” said Kris Gutta, senior product manager of Programmable Voice at Twilio. “Twilio gives developers the tools needed to build secure and intuitive payment experiences. Now developers will only need to add one line of code to begin processing payments over the phone.” With , businesses can securely accept payments via IVR prompts, enabling automated collection of credit card details. Built-in features help contact center agents connect with customers and assist in making phone payments without revealing sensitive credit card data to the agent, adding to the security of customer data in a contact center setting. Many businesses want to allow their customers to place orders or pay bills over the phone. However, with the continued rise in identity theft, consumers are more cautious and protective when it comes to sharing their credit card information. In addition, for any company that transmits or stores credit card information, PCI DSS compliance is a must, as it ensures consumer credit card information is securely handled. Until now, businesses who wanted to accept credit card payments over the phone either had to face the operational complexity of becoming PCI DSS compliant themselves, which includes annual audits, or use a payment processing tool with limited customizability. Twilio solves this problem with the introduction of , a fully programmable payment solution designed natively for communications channels. Twilio Twilio ( Twilio.com/Pay ) makes it easier for developers to build a secure and intuitive payment experience for customers. With Twilio, developers are able to securely capture credit card information and pass on the information to a payment platform, such as Stripe. Twilio allows businesses to: Add to contact centers: Easily add payment experiences to contact centers so agents can assist customers through the payment process. When it is time for a customer to share credit card information, the agent will never see or hear the numbers being entered. Automate payment workflows: Businesses can enhance their existing IVRs by adding in for a customizable payment experience. allows you to control the language of prompts, customize voice user interface, and accepted credit card types. Integrate with payment platforms: Through Twilio’s Connectors, developers will be able to connect with payment platforms, such as Stripe, with just a few clicks. Support a card on file for faster future payments: Customers who make repeated purchases with a company can choose to have their credit card information saved on file for faster checkout later. Twilio does not store credit card data, but instead will use the payment provider you’ve selected to tokenize the information and pass it back to your app. Drag and drop a payment option into their Twilio app with Studio: Developers will only need to add one line of code or use Twilio Studio Widget to begin accepting credit card payments with their Twilio Programmable Voice applications.

Ensure no sensitive information is recorded: If a company records customer phone interactions for orders, Twilio will automatically pause the recording when is activated and resume the recording once the payment information has been supplied, preventing the recording from capturing payment information. As Twilio’s launch partner, Stripe enables users to accept payments over the phone by using their existing Stripe account via the new Twilio Connectors. “Stripe is uniquely focused on enabling the programmatic movement of money,” said Bob Rosin, head of partnerships at Stripe. “We do that by eliminating the complexities of compliance and ongoing shifts in payment methods. With today’s partnership, any business or platform can easily integrate secure payments for interactive voice response or live agent assistance.” With Stripe and future payment platforms, developers will be able to add these payment providers as a Connector through a simple interface within the Twilio Console. PCI DSS Compliance PCI DSS v3.2.1 is a standard that applies to any business that stores, processes or transmits cardholder data and/or sensitive authentication data. Twilio has made significant investments and undergone the rigorous certification process to ensure that Twilio’s Programmable Voice platform complies with the PCI DSS Level 1 standard so that customers accepting payments through Twilio have the option of not having to go through that process themselves. This provides an easy way for businesses to handle payment information in voice applications, regardless of whether they are PCI-compliant or not. Pricing and Availability Twilio is currently in public beta. Twilio will be will be generally available in the first half of 2019 in the U.S. and select international markets supported by our payment partners and priced at $0.10 per successful transaction. Out-of-the-box, will be supported by Twilio Flex and Twilio Studio. For more information, visit Twilio.com/Pay . About Twilio Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, and video by virtualizing the world’s telecommunications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers. Source: Twilio Inc. Twilio Media Contact: Twilio press@twilio.com