UFPI board approves semiannual dividend of $0.18 per share

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Universal Forest Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) Board of Directors approved a semiannual dividend payment of $0.18 per share at their October 16, 2018, meeting. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2018.

“We are once again proud to share the rewards of our success with our shareholders,” said Chairman William G. Currie. “We thank them for investing in Universal and making this success possible. We also want to thank the employees of Universal, who are working hard each day to grow this company so we can continue to share these rewards.”

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Universal announced record third-quarter 2018 results with net earnings of $41.2 million or $0.66 per share.

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial.  Founded in 1955, the Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about Universal Forest Products, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AT THE COMPANY

Lynn Afendoulis

Director, Corporate Communications

(616) 365-1502

