VirtualArmour Engaged by International Airport to Provide Managed Cybersecurity Services

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (3V3:F) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has expanded upon its professional service engagement with an international airport to now include managed security services.

The annual contract value for the managed services totals approximately $214,000, which is in addition to the continued professional services that include engineering and device deployment. The managed services portion will include monitoring the airport’s Palo Alto Networks firewalls and Cisco Identity Service Engine (ISE), where VirtualArmour will provide 24/7 monitoring from its global security operations centers.

“This valued client has followed the path of an increasing number of our existing clients who begin using our professional services and then discover it makes perfect sense to engage VirtualArmour to provide 24/7 monitoring and ongoing support,” said VirtualArmour CTO, Andrew Douthwaite. “They needed a skilled and trusted partner to manage their network security, and VirtualArmour fit the bill.”

According to the International Journal for Traffic and Transport Engineering , Aviation is recognized by the U.S. Homeland Security as one the most critical infrastructure sectors, and among all transportation modes, the avionics industry is one of the most advanced in its use of cybersecurity standards.

VirtualArmour’s meets these high standards with a cybersecurity platform that employs a wide range of technologies to manage, monitor and maintain network security systems and prevent security breaches. Its team of expert analysts can actively hunt for security threats before they become a problem, alert the customer to a possible security threat within 15 minutes of detection, and provide thorough breach analysis.

VirtualArmour’s managed services include CloudCastr , a proprietary monitoring and reporting platform that provides 24/7 security visibility for both the client and VirtualArmour’s global security centers. CloudCastr integrates all network devices and security software across locations into one web-based dashboard. Its easy-to-use interface provides real-time dynamic monitoring and reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security, and allows VirtualArmour customers to understand and mitigate threats in real time and for VirtualArmour to provide rapid, 24/7 response time.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. The company’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com.

Im

portant Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning a service contract VirtualArmour has entered into with a current client, VirtualArmour’s continued relationship with various suppliers, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of the Company in performing the IT implementation and migration, performance under the contract by all parties, the ability of VirtualArmour to meet timelines, the continued availability of necessary hardware, the absence of any trade war or tariffs affecting VirtualArmour’s ability to perform, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Russ Armbrust

CEO

VirtualArmour International Inc.

Tel (720) 644-0913

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact