Abattis Bioceuticals Celebrates Legalization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (the “Company" or "Abattis") (CSE:ATT) (OTC:ATTBF) is pleased to celebrate the legalization of cannabis in Canada. This is a truly a newsworthy day in Canadian history, as we formally recognize the end of cannabis prohibition in our country. Abattis Bioceuticals is proud to recognize all of the activism, efforts and hard work completed by many Canadians throughout the years, culminating in this historical day.

Bill C-45, which legalizes the recreational use of cannabis in this country, was introduced on April 2017 and passed by the House of Commons seven months later. As Ottawa subsequently, decreed Legalization on Oct.17th, 2018 - Canada is now the second country in the world, and first G7 nation to legalize marijuana production, sale and consumption country-wide. Legalization is creating a whole new industry and the Company is very excited to be a part of this movement.

Abattis is moving forward in legalization, evolving continuously alongside the industry. Current highlights include the pending release of “Comfort”, a nutraceutical designed to target chronic pain and inflammation scheduled for public release on Cyber Monday (November 26, 2018), as well as continuing to build the Company’s foundation as a fully-integrated downstream service cannabis company, providing a wide range of products, as well as services including testing, growing, extraction, and infusion. Another major component of this evolution will continue to be in conjunction with the continued growth and development of Gabriola Green Farms (“Gabriola”), which the Company anticipates will be granted a license to produce (an “LP”) within the next year. With an LP, and together with the Company’s investments in health products (through Vergence Naturals Ltd.) and vaporizers (through Green Tree Therapeutics Inc.), the Company intends to continue to solidify connections with license holders. The Company will integrate its access to CBD and THC ingredients, to be added to current and upcoming products, enriching them through cannabinoid infused enhancements.

“We’re thrilled to recognize this momentous day in Canadian history,” stated Robert Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis Bioceuticals. “This thriving new Canadian industry will increase future growth in Canada’s technology, marketplace, industry and job creation sectors. Canada has an opportunity to set the ‘global standard’ in crop production, cannabis science, product quality and patient care. Abattis Bioceuticals is optimistic about the future and plans to use our diverse interests in the cannabis space and strong financial position to take advantage of the continued growth in our industry,” added Mr. Abenante.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

