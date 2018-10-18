18/10/2018 02:44:46

Aclaris Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACRS), a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet patient needs in aesthetic and medical dermatology and immunology, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,645,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.75 per share.  In addition, Aclaris has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,296,750 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The gross proceeds from the offering to Aclaris are expected to be approximately $92.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. The offering is expected to close on or about October 22, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.  

Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as lead manager for the offering.  Guggenheim Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 2, 2016 and declared effective by the SEC on November 14, 2016.  The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement.  A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC.  When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in dermatology, both aesthetic and medical, and immunology. Aclaris' focus on market segments with no FDA-approved medications or where treatment gaps exist has resulted in the first FDA-approved treatment for raised seborrheic keratoses and several clinical programs to develop medications for the potential treatment of common warts, alopecia areata, and vitiligo.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., including statements about Aclaris’ public offering related to expected gross proceeds and anticipated closing date, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings Aclaris makes with the SEC from time to time.  In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Aclaris’ views as of the date hereof. Aclaris anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Aclaris’ views to change. However, while Aclaris may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Aclaris specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aclaris’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contact: 

Aclaris Contact

Michael Tung, M.D.

Senior Vice President

Corporate Strategy/Investor Relations

484-329-2140

mtung@aclaristx.com  

Media Contact

Sheila Kennedy

Vice President, Corporate Communications

484-321-5559

media@aclaristx.com 

