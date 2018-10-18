Archrock Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will release its third quarter 2018 earnings report prior to the conference call. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-517-2458 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-847-413-3538 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference Archrock conference call number 7645 721.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Archrock’s website for approximately seven days. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-630- 652-3042 for international calls. The access code is 7645 721#.

About Archrock

Archrock is a pure play U.S. natural gas contract compression services business and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in the major oil and gas producing regions in the United States, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.

For information, contact:

Paul Burkhart, Vice President Finance

281-836-8688

investor.relations@archrock.com