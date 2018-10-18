18/10/2018 15:03:52

AVX to Showcase its Innovative Technology in an Upcoming "Success” Television Production

Related content
17 Oct - 
AVX Releases New Lambda-Bridge Thermal Conductors
03 Oct - 
AVX Introduces New 0805 Ultraminiature, High-Frequency ..
01 Oct - 
AVX Introduces New RC Equalizers

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, will be featured in a nationally aired commercial on the Fox Business Network® on Thursday, October 18, and Sunday, October 21, as well as in an upcoming production of “Success,” hosted by actor Rob Lowe. “Success” is an award-winning program that highlights innovative concepts and stories stemming from a variety of topics, including education, health, business, and more, through short-form and long-form documentary presentation. AVX’s five-minute segment will focus on the company’s state-of-the-art components that are designed for real-word product applications, including aerospace, defense, consumer electronic, advanced automotive, and medical device technology.

“Our participation in the production of the ‘Success’ program is an ideal opportunity for us to give viewers insight into our company and technology,” said John Sarvis, president & CEO, AVX. “As a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components, AVX is looking forward to sharing information about our latest innovations with the Fox Business Network audience.”

A video of the broadcast will be available on the AVX website, as well as on AVX’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644. For more information about “Success,” please visit https://www.successroblowe.com/.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

Attachment

Nick Kovalsky

AVX Corporation

(864) 228-8869

nicholas.kovalsky@avx.com

Christina Sandidge

BtB Marketing Communications

(919) 872-8172

christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

AVX to Showcase its Innovative Technology in an Upcoming "Success” Television Production

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:03 AVX
AVX to Showcase its Innovative Technology in an Upcoming "Success” Television Production
17 Oct AVX
AVX Releases New Lambda-Bridge Thermal Conductors
03 Oct AVX
AVX Introduces New 0805 Ultraminiature, High-Frequency Integrated Thin Film Band-Pass Filters
01 Oct AVX
AVX Introduces New RC Equalizers
25 Sep OHI
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for AVX, The Carlyle Group, American Midstream Partners, LP, Physicians Realty Trust, Northwest Natural Gas, and Omega Healthcare Investors — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
10 Sep AVX
AVX is Exhibiting & Presenting at the 2018 Space Passive Component Days International Symposium
05 Sep AVX
AVX Honored with 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award in the EMEA Region
28 Aug AVX
AVX High-Temp Max-Cap Wet Tantalum Supercapacitors Now Rated for Maximum Operating Temperatures of 175°C
27 Aug AVX
AVX Receives 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon
15 Aug AVX
AVX Will Participate in a Panel Discussion About Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Commercial Vehicles at COMVEC™ 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
3
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York
4
Retail Business Services Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients from All Private Brand Products for Consumers by 2025
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FND Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

AVX Corporation 16.56 -1.6% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:47
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – FNKO
15:42
Listing of bond loan issued by Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (618/18)
15:37
Total Voting Rights
15:36
OV - First prostate cancer patient included in Oncology Venture's Phase 2 study of Irofulven for personalized treatment
15:34
Centering® Healthcare Institute and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Team Up to Improve Outcomes in New York City
15:33
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
15:30
Carbon Black, Inc. Named one of the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
15:30
Crescent Point Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call
15:30
Everi Holdings to Report 2018 Third Quarter Results on November 6 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 16:05:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-18 17:05:17 - 2018-10-18 16:05:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY