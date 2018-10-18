AVX to Showcase its Innovative Technology in an Upcoming "Success” Television Production

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, will be featured in a nationally aired commercial on the Fox Business Network® on Thursday, October 18, and Sunday, October 21, as well as in an upcoming production of “Success,” hosted by actor Rob Lowe. “Success” is an award-winning program that highlights innovative concepts and stories stemming from a variety of topics, including education, health, business, and more, through short-form and long-form documentary presentation. AVX’s five-minute segment will focus on the company’s state-of-the-art components that are designed for real-word product applications, including aerospace, defense, consumer electronic, advanced automotive, and medical device technology.

“Our participation in the production of the ‘Success’ program is an ideal opportunity for us to give viewers insight into our company and technology,” said John Sarvis, president & CEO, AVX. “As a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components, AVX is looking forward to sharing information about our latest innovations with the Fox Business Network audience.”

A video of the broadcast will be available on the AVX website, as well as on AVX’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644. For more information about “Success,” please visit https://www.successroblowe.com/.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

