B. Braun Space Infusion Pump Systems Compatible with Allscripts Sunrise

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced today it has completed the bi-directional integration testing with Allscripts Sunrise™ electronic health record (EHR). The completion of this phase enables hospitals using Sunrise the ability to integrate B. Braun’s Space Infusion Pump Systems with Allscripts Sunrise™ EHR.

The interoperability collaboration is designed to help improve patient safety and efficiency through the bi-directional interface capability. Using Allscripts Sunrise EHR platform, nurses send infusion order data to the Space Infusion Pump System via the smart pump programming feature, AutoProgramming. The nurse then reviews the data for verification prior to the nurse manually starting the pump. This feature has the potential to reduce the occurrence of manual programming errors which may result in a decrease in pump infusion related adverse drug events (ADEs). Real-time data is then transmitted from the pump through B. Braun’s DoseTrac™ Infusion Management Software to Allscripts Sunrise Clinical Manager for incorporation into Flowsheets to complete clinical documentation.

“Today’s milestone marks the successful testing completion of our Synchronized Intelligence platform with Allscripts. This interoperability is designed to improve infusion safety while maximizing the value of infusion data for targeted analysis and accurate documentation,” said Tom Sutton, Vice President, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Systems at B. Braun. “We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Allscripts and expand our customer portfolio. We continue to remain committed to improving patient outcomes and operational efficiencies," Sutton added.

B. Braun Medical Inc. offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company leads the market with their space efficient design and a unique dual processing architecture that is designed to safely integrate with major EMR systems. B. Braun’s DoseGuard™ Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portali. This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software. In addition, B. Braun offers DoseTrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. B. Braun’s Synchronized Intelligence™ Infusion Platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100% drug library compliance and reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%ii.

B. Braun exhibited at the Allscripts Client Experience (ACE) User Group Hospital & Health Systems Conference from October 3-5, 2018.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .

Contact:

Brad Lane

B. Braun Medical Inc.

610.997.4721

brad.lane@bbraunusa.com

i Quinlan, Pamela. Director of Strategic Alliance, FDB Infusion Knowledge™ (personal communication, October 3, 2018).

ii Versus™ Locating Advantages for Healthcare™: Asset Management Case Study: McLaren Flint, 2017.