Barton Creek Crossing products now available nationwide

Texas based food manufacturer expands distribution

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barton Creek Crossing, an all natural, farm to table manufacturer of natural apple and pumpkin butter spreads announced today, it has signed an agreement with national food distributor, KeHe Distributors. The agreement now makes Barton Creek Crossing products available to the 21,000 member stores of the National Grocers Association (NGA) and chains like Albertsons that buy from KeHe Distributors.

Barton Creek’s award winning line of pumpkin and apple spread products have previously only been available in about 300 Texas HEB stores, Texas Whole Foods locations, and a few other specialty grocers that focus on all natural,specialty foods and farm to table products.

Barton Creek Crossing

has been serving the Texas market for four years through formal distribution and has established itself in many homes as a staple item, in part because of its product’s taste and because smart consumers are searching for all natural food alternatives.

In the Spring of 2018, Central Market, a gourmet grocery store based in San Antonio with nine locations named Barton Creek’s Granny Smith Apple Butter “best new product” of its Spring new product show.

Willi Ann Kruse and her co-founder husband, Kenny, only use the best ingredients including triple filtered rainwater they collect on their farm.  Although the company only puts ingredients into its spreads that meet organic labeling standards, it has chosen not to seek and spend the money required for an organic label designation. “We chose to put our money into the product rather than a certification,” Mrs. Kruse said.

Barton Creek Crossing has spent over $1 million developing its product line, manufacturing techniques and establishing its local and regional markets. For a company that started as a hobby, the Kruse’s have not spared any costs to bring high-quality fruit spread products to market. Says Kenny Kruse, “we cook all of our products, jar them, and make sure every batch meets rigorous standards. We have developed a natural process to ensure a long stable shelf life while maintaining product taste and wholesomeness.”

Barton Creek Crossing products include Pumpkin Butter, Cinnamon Apple Pie Apple Butter, Classic Apple Butter, Granny Smith Apple Butter, and Unsweetened Apple Butter. “Pumpkin Butter is by far the best seller; year around,” says Mrs. Kruse.

Contact: Francoise Luca, 512-923-7663

Francoise.Luca@westviewmarketing.com

Barton Creek Crossing Pumpkin Butter logo.png

