BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on October 30, 2018

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its third quarter 2018 earnings on Tuesday, October 30 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Tuesday, October 30, 2018.  The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com.  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote and wireless medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide cardiac monitoring, mobile blood glucose monitoring, centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing that serves both the Healthcare and Clinical Research industries.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Contact:

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Heather C. Getz

Investor Relations

800-908-7103

InvestorRelations@biotelinc.com

 

