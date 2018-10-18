18/10/2018 01:48:03

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FND Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND).  Our investigation concerns whether Floor & Decor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 2, 2018, Floor & Decor released its 2018 second quarter financial results.  The company reported lower than expected revenue and thus decreased its full year guidance for revenue, comparable-store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share.

On this news, Floor & Decor shares fell 17%, closing at $39.53 on August 2, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Floor & Decor shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Floor & Decor please go to https://www.bespc.com/fnd/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

