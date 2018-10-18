18/10/2018 01:38:36

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRCY Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
16 Oct - 
Mercury Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 201..
08 Oct - 
Mercury Systems Adds Over 50 Models To Its Rugged Serve..
02 Oct - 
Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Wideba..

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY).  Our investigation concerns whether Mercury has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg published an article reporting that China had infiltrated 30 U.S. companies by inserting a chip into motherboards manufactured by Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro”).  On October 17, 2018, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report stating that “Spruce Point finds evidence to suggest that Mercury . . . could be one of the companies affected” by the infiltration described in the Bloomberg article, and asserted that Spruce Point “can demonstrate recent actions taken by management to obscure the relationship.”  Specifically, the Spruce Point report noted that Mercury and two of its subsidiaries - Themis Computers and Germane Systems - “each sells servers and other related IT equipment containing [Super Micro] motherboards to the Navy and other military branches” and that all three entities “listed [Super Micro] as a ‘technology partner’ on their respective websites until last week, when nearly all references to the relationship were abruptly and surreptitiously removed between October 8 and 9 without explanation.”  Mercury further asserted that “[t]he existence of [Super Micro] motherboards in Mercury’s rugged servers presents difficult-to-quantify tail risks, but could force product recalls and expensive supply chain adjustments, among other costly actions.”

On this news, Mercury’s shares fell over 18%, closing at $47.90 on October 17, 2018.  

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mercury shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Mercury please go to https://www.bespc.com/mercury/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:38 MRCY
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRCY Investors to Contact the Firm
16 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on October 30, 2018
08 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems Adds Over 50 Models To Its Rugged Server Product Line
02 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Wideband, OpenVPX Clock Module Optimized for System Flexibility
27 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $9.2M Order for Custom Radiation-Tolerant Solid-State Drive Devices
25 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $5.0M Order for Rugged Naval Radar Processing Subsystems
25 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems to Host 19th Annual Investor Conference November 6, 2018
19 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Military-Grade DDR4 Devices in High-Volume Production
17 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $20.5M Integrated Subsystem Order from US Navy
13 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Announces High-Performance Compute Blade for Artificial Intelligence and Other Advanced On-Platform Processing Applications

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
2
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud
3
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver
4
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
5
DANONE : Strong momentum in Essential Dairy & Plant-Based and Waters offsets Early Life Nutrition contraction in China

Related stock quotes

Mercury Systems Inc 51.29 1.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:48
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FND Investors to Contact the Firm
01:38
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRCY Investors to Contact the Firm
01:37
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. (BRMR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BRMR Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00
Archrock Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call
00:52
Abattis Bioceuticals Celebrates Legalization
00:31
Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7, 2018
00:24
PhaseBio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
00:24
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Continues Strong Growth
00:01
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Earnings of $1.57 Per Diluted Common Share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 02:12:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-18 03:12:26 - 2018-10-18 02:12:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY