18/10/2018 15:06:23

Bridgeline Digital Chosen by Manufacturer for B2B and B2C Commerce Website Initiative

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today that they will be partnering with a manufacturer who is a global leader in signage and office workspace accessories. This engagement encompasses a full website evaluation and redesign strategy.

The engagement will utilize Bridgeline’s professional services to audit and evaluate the manufacturer’s existing website and digital presence and establish a digital strategy for a full website development project taking place in early 2019.

The goals of this initial engagement are to architect a solution that best presents the massive selection of the manufacturer’s products to its broad customer base. The solution will provide the ability to attract new customers across the various target audience segments and efficiently direct them to the appropriate product lines of interest.

The strategy will also determine how to best deepen relationships with customers by defining upsell/cross-sell opportunities and incorporating marketing automation to drive increased revenue. In addition, Bridgeline will define methods for increasing lead generation for the distributor/dealer channel with features such as dealer finder, request a quote, lead capture and routing.

Bridgeline will assess current manual processes to perform B2B transactions and define an automated plan for handling B2B commerce transactions and other calls-to-action online in an effort to streamline business processes and create efficiencies for the organization.

As an outcome of this engagement, Bridgeline will define a strategic roadmap and phased approach which could encompass multiple web properties in addition to the main corporate site, with potential for product line/brand sites and a B2B portal in the future.

“As a premium SaaS Cloud provider, the Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform is the core foundation to powering holistic digital experiences. Our unique position in this partnership comes from years of working with large manufacturers and other organizations to develop omnichannel commerce experiences that allow them to thrive in both B2B and B2C channels,” said Carl Prizzi, Bridgeline Digital’s EVP of Products and Solutions. “Our professional services team leverages the power of the platform and their deep digital strategy and industry expertise to help customers implement exceptional digital experiences that drive results.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound (formerly iAPPS®) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Carl Prizzi

Bridgeline Digital, Inc

EVP Products & Solutions

press@bridgeline.com 

bl social.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
32
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
14
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
3
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York
4
Retail Business Services Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients from All Private Brand Products for Consumers by 2025
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FND Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:47
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – FNKO
15:42
Listing of bond loan issued by Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (618/18)
15:37
Total Voting Rights
15:36
OV - First prostate cancer patient included in Oncology Venture's Phase 2 study of Irofulven for personalized treatment
15:34
Centering® Healthcare Institute and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Team Up to Improve Outcomes in New York City
15:33
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
15:30
Carbon Black, Inc. Named one of the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
15:30
Crescent Point Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call
15:30
Enlighten and Alion Experts Presenting New Technologies at Artificial Intelligence Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 16:05:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-18 17:05:02 - 2018-10-18 16:05:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY