Bridgeweave’s Fintech Platform to Guide $30 Trillion Generational Wealth Transfer through AI

UK Company launches AI-powered, regulatory compliant fintech product built on CognitiveScale’s software

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeweave , a UK based next generation asset intelligence company, today announced the launch of ‘Investment Insights,’ a new fintech product that has the potential to democratize investing by providing AI-powered trading insights to investors who want to participate in the stock market. For the first time, institutional asset management level insights will be available to individual investors seeking to take control of their financial future. Bridgeweave’s ‘Investment Insights’ product has been built using CognitiveScale ’s Augmented Intelligence software.

Market signals are generated every day from about 4 billion data points (rising to 16.4 billion data points in the future) spanning 7,000 global stocks and 600 UK exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with 350,000 updates every day. Bridgeweave’s proprietary platform will use CognitiveScale’s software to process such large amounts of historical, transactional and real-time data. The solution will reason across this wealth of information and generate insights and recommendations for investment opportunities for each customer. These AI-powered insights will be personalized for each customer based on their declared, observed and inferred behavior.

Bridgeweave aims to transform the wealth management and investment industry processes with a coherent set of end-to-end, regulatory compliant, AI-powered financial products and ‘Investment Insights’ is its first product. Bridgeweave’s target customers include retail banks, brokerage houses, wealth managers and advisory firms who will be able to deploy its next generation products rapidly and without the need for long and expensive internal projects.

“The industry is insufficiently prepared to deal with the changes in customer expectations, priorities, and preferred modes of interaction that come with the ‘great wealth transfer’ - the intergenerational movement of $30 trillion in wealth,” said Akshaya Bhargava, former CEO of Barclays Global Wealth and Investment Management, and now CEO and Founder of Bridgeweave.

“Our ‘Investment Insights’ product is an excellent demonstration of how AI will transform Wealth Management. All of BridgeWeave’s current and future products are being designed to take into account each investor’s unique needs, desires, circumstances and preferred assets, while matching them with a rich set of market signals, generated from decades of market, company and equity performance data. Fundamentally, there is no reason why every individual investor or investment advisor should not be as well-informed as any hedge fund manager,” he added.

“Relevant, personalized, and comprehensible financial data has been expensive, if not inaccessible,” said CognitiveScale CEO, Shay Sabhikhi. “Bridgeweave’s product will make institutional-grade financial information available and affordable to everyone. Powered by CognitiveScale’s augmented intelligence software, Bridgeweave’s platform will become stronger over time as it continues to learn from data, results and feedback from users.”

About Bridgeweave

Bridgeweave is a fintech firm founded by the former CEO of Barclays Wealth and Investments. The company has created a proprietary asset intelligence platform that uses new technologies (e.g., Cloud, AI etc.) to create next generation products for financial services industry that are not possible with conventional tech.

Bridgeweave’s primary target market is the wealth management and investments segment and its target clients are retail banks, brokerage houses, wealth managers and advisory firms. Bridgeweave products are sold to clients as fully formed, regulatory compliant, end to end, AI powered financial products that can be deployed rapidly and without the need for long and expensive internal projects.

Its first product, Investment Insights, is currently in Beta Test. The target customer in this case is the self-directed investor who does not need investment advice and the aim is to offer a low cost and highly affordable service. Bridgeweave believes that this is an underserved segment of the UK investment market, where investors who do not want investment advice have limited access to any quantitative research information on market movements that is relevant for their investment interests and are forced to use a mix of informal sources such as newspapers, financial websites, specialist publications and financial news channels.

Bridgeweave is headquartered in London, UK.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale’s augmented intelligence software powers cognitive processes, pairing humans and machines to transform customer engagement and process intelligence. It helps businesses apply artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to solve complex problems at scale for financial services, healthcare and digital commerce markets.

The company’s award-winning software is being used by global leaders such as USAA, Morgan Stanley, NBC, JPMorgan Chase, ExxonMobil, and MD Anderson to increase user engagement, boost operational decision-making and productivity, and deploy self-learning and self-assuring business processes.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 and USAA among others.

