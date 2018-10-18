Briggs & Stratton and STA-BIL Collaborate to Help Improve Engine Health & Fuel Education

Top engine manufacturer to endorse industry leading fuel stabilizer & ethanol treatment

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton , the world’s largest manufacturer of small engines for outdoor power equipment, and STA-BIL , America’s #1 selling line of fuel stabilizers and ethanol treatments, are joining forces to help homeowners protect their small engines and keep them running smoother and longer. Briggs & Stratton is recommending STA-BIL as the preferred fuel stabilizer to be used in Briggs & Stratton® engines.

In addition, the two companies will work together on a consumer education campaign launching in Spring 2019. The campaign will focus on reminding homeowners about the importance of using a fuel stabilizer to help combat problems related to stale gas and issues ethanol blended fuels can cause to small gas-powered engines.

“Most outdoor power equipment owners don’t realize that gas begins to degrade after 30 days. And stale gas can clog carburetors, resulting in repairs that can cost consumers close to $100. Stabilizing fuel prevents it from going stale,” said Carissa Gingras, director of marketing for Global Support at Briggs & Stratton. “Collaborating with STA-BIL will allow us to do even more to help educate consumers about the importance of using fuel stabilizer.”

In fact, the need for extensive education is peaking as a 2018 omnibus survey conducted by Briggs & Stratton of 442 homeowners with gas-powered lawn mowers uncovered a greater need for consumer education about the importance of fuel stabilizer and proper fuel management. More than a third (34 percent) of respondents who have primary responsibility for mowing the lawn said they have never used fuel treatment and only 27 percent reported using a fuel stabilizer on a regular basis.

“We are thrilled about this new collaboration with Briggs & Stratton and what it means for the industry and beyond,” said Matt Kosko, STA-BIL brand manager at Gold Eagle Co. “Together we will have a broader reach and greater impact helping to ensure consumers, dealers and retailers are properly educated and prepared to manage their small engine equipment from the inside out.”

For more information about Briggs & Stratton and STA-BIL, please visit www.basco.com and www.sta-bil.com .

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washers, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

About Gold Eagle Co.

Founded in 1932, Gold Eagle® Co. is a family owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award winning line up of products, includes STA-BIL®, 303® Products, TriNova®. HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, Start Your Engines!® , NO LEAK® Treatments, ALUMASEAL®, 104+® Octane Boost and Start Your Engines!®

For more information please visit www.goldeagle.com .

All trademarks, service marks and trade names, including STA-BIL®, TriNova®, HEET®, Start Your Engines!®, NO LEAK®, ALUMASEAL®, Gold Eagle®, Golden Touch®, 104+®, Cool Rides Online® and 303® Products used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. The aforesaid families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

