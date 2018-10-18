CarGurus to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, after the close of the market on November 7, 2018.

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2018. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com .

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13684279. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com .

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq:CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the largest automotive shopping site in the U.S. based on monthly unique visitor traffic (source: comScore Media Metrix Multi Platform, June 2018). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Rodney Nelson

Head of Investor Relations, CarGurus

888-508-1190

investors@cargurus.com