Casa Systems' Axyom™ 5G Core Scores a 4.5 Diamonds Rating from BTR's Diamond Technology Review 2018

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable, fixed and converged broadband networks, is proud to announce that its Axyom 5G Core solution received a 4.5 Diamonds score from Broadband Technology Report (BTR) Diamond Technology Reviews 2018. Recognized for its ability to bring new levels of flexibility to mobile networks, Casa’s 5G Core delivers the performance and service delivery needed to realize potential new revenues and operational efficiencies from mobile core transformations.

“We are pleased to receive outstanding recognition for our Axyom 5G Core - designed to give service providers the performance, flexibility, and economics they need to capitalize on growing demand and new 5G / IoT use cases,” said Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems. “5G networks open up new revenue opportunities for service providers with new network capabilities such as Network Slicing and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) for applications that require high speed connections and lower latency. Our solutions accelerate the move to 5G enabling providers to introduce new business models and realize new revenue streams today. This represents a significant upgrade cycle over the next 3-5 years as customers are still in the early stages of network transformation.”

Built on the Axyom Software Platform, Casa’s 5G Core was developed for the unique demands on mobile, cable and fixed broadband networks in edge computing and data center environments. The Axyom 5G Core architecture incorporates industry standards including a micro-service based architecture, as well as separation of control and user plans, but also leverages Casa’s design innovations that dramatically improve performance, reduce resource requirements, and increase ease of operation.

Each year, the Diamond Technology Reviews invite vendors serving the broadband cable industry to submit information about products and solutions that have been released or upgraded in the past year. Judges rate each entry on a score of one to five “diamonds” based on its uniqueness, innovation, ease of use, efficiency, reliability and contribution to profitability. Entries that achieve a score of 3.5 diamonds or higher are recognized for achieving “elite” score status.

Casa at Cable-Tec Expo

Learn more about Casa Systems’ Axyom Software Platform and 5G Core solution at next week’s Cable-Tec Expo, October 22-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Drop by Casa booth #320 to meet with a solution expert and see the latest demonstrations and innovations at work.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 450 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.casa-systems.com

