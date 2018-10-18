18/10/2018 22:30:00

CEO Kevin Ford Resumes Full Duties at Calian Group

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) is pleased to report that Kevin Ford has resumed full duties as President and CEO following a temporary health setback.

“I’d like to thank all Calian employees, and our customers, friends and partners for the tremendous support while I was on temporary leave,” said Kevin, President and CEO, Calian Group.

“I knew full well that the company would be in good hands during this period. The management team and all employees at Calian have proven what a strong, talented and dedicated team I truly have behind me. Calian did not skip a beat. Now that I am back in the saddle at full speed, I look forward to further executing our business plans and growth strategy,” he added.

Kevin had been ramping up his work schedule over the past couple of months to ensure a smooth and healthy return to full-time duties, which he resumed effective this week. Calian has now formally ceased the CEO Operating Committee that was struck in April to cover Kevin’s temporary absence.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,000 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets.  The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions.  The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED), located in Saskatoon, provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford   Jacqueline Gauthier Media inquiries:
President and Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial OfficerSimon Doyle
613-599-8600613-599-8600 613-599-8600 x 205

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664· General Info email: info@calian.com

calian_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
33
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
14
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
3
Total Voting Rights
4
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
5
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18 Oct
RLH Corporation Announces Leadership Changes
18 Oct
UPDATE: Arbitrade, Ltd. Selects AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano GPUs for its Cryptocurrency Mining
18 Oct
Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
18 Oct
Imperial Reports Third Quarter Production Results
18 Oct
Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Calendar Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results Highlighted by Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Continued Strong Loan and Deposit Growth and Exceptional Asset Quality
18 Oct
Krystal Biotech Announces Pricing of $60.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
18 Oct
Riviera Resources Raises Third Quarter 2018 Upstream Guidance, Revises Up Its EBITDA Range on Its First Midstream Processing Plant and Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
18 Oct
Matrix Surgical USA Receives 510(k) Clearance for OmniPore® DUROMAX® Surgical Implants for Orbital Reconstruction
18 Oct
CORRECTION - Elite Petro & Gas broadens financial services and signs a deal with Tabarak Investment Capital Limited

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 00:15:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-19 01:15:13 - 2018-10-19 00:15:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY