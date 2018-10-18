CEO Kevin Ford Resumes Full Duties at Calian Group

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) is pleased to report that Kevin Ford has resumed full duties as President and CEO following a temporary health setback.

“I’d like to thank all Calian employees, and our customers, friends and partners for the tremendous support while I was on temporary leave,” said Kevin, President and CEO, Calian Group.

“I knew full well that the company would be in good hands during this period. The management team and all employees at Calian have proven what a strong, talented and dedicated team I truly have behind me. Calian did not skip a beat. Now that I am back in the saddle at full speed, I look forward to further executing our business plans and growth strategy,” he added.

Kevin had been ramping up his work schedule over the past couple of months to ensure a smooth and healthy return to full-time duties, which he resumed effective this week. Calian has now formally ceased the CEO Operating Committee that was struck in April to cover Kevin’s temporary absence.

Calian employs over 3,000 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED), located in Saskatoon, provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

