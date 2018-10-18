CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA, PVG, ADNT and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA) Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Allegations: Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) Class Period: July 21, 2016 - September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Class Period: October 31, 2016 - June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN) Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Allegations: Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had not agreed to key elements of the Company’s Phase 3 trial for oliceridine (TRV130); (ii) the FDA was unlikely to approve oliceridine (TRV130) based on the Company’s Phase 3 trial; and (iii) as a result, Trevena’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

