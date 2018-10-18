18/10/2018 19:49:27

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA, PVG, ADNT and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
16:54 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
16:49 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
14:26 - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline..

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Qurate Retail Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 - September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.  On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

To learn more about the Pretium Resources Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 - June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

To learn more about the Adient plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had not agreed to key elements of the Company’s Phase 3 trial for oliceridine (TRV130); (ii) the FDA was unlikely to approve oliceridine (TRV130) based on the Company’s Phase 3 trial; and (iii) as a result, Trevena’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:49 TRVN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA, PVG, ADNT and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:54 CPB
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, MCHP, CPB and TRVN
17 Oct CPB
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP ALNY MGTI CPB CHGG ADNT TRVN SFIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17 Oct TRVN
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)
16 Oct TRVN
TREVENA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Trevena Inc.
16 Oct TRVN
Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline – TRVN
16 Oct GOOG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN and GOOG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Oct TRVN
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Trevena, Inc. and Certain Officers – TRVN
15 Oct TRVN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Oct TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
3
Total Voting Rights
4
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
5
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 1.070 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Pretium Resources Inc Or.. 8.500 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Adient PLC Ordinary Shar.. 29.57 -3.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:04
Tyson Foods Expands OneEgg Partnership to Nepal, Honduras and Ethiopia
20:00
RAJANT, OSIsoft PARTNER TO BRING ENHANCED INDUSTRIAL IOT OFFERING TO MINING, TRANSPORTATION, ENERGY AND OIL & GAS SECTORS
20:00
New Kenshoo Research: Growth of Social and Search Advertising Stable While Newer Entrants to the Digital Advertising Space Make a Strong Case for Marketers
20:00
Fairfax Announces Conference Call
20:00
Verizon and Urbanova work with the City of Spokane to create a smarter, more sustainable and more connected place to live
19:58
Casa Systems' Axyom™ 5G Core Scores a 4.5 Diamonds Rating from BTR's Diamond Technology Review 2018
19:49
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA, PVG, ADNT and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:48
UVI Announces Winners for 2018 Fall Student Research Symposium
19:45
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 20:36:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-18 21:36:38 - 2018-10-18 20:36:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY