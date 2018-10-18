CodeGuard Expands to Europe and APAC to Meet Global Demand for Website Backup, Maintenance, and Recovery Services

Comodo CA Brand Adds Data Centers in Six Countries, Helping Customers and Partners Protect Websites and Comply with GDPR

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA, the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority and a leader in web security solutions, announced that its CodeGuard brand has expanded to six locations in EMEA and APAC in order to meet demand for its services internationally. Comodo CA acquired CodeGuard, Inc., a global leader in website monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, in August 2018.

CodeGuard enables business owners to reverse damage caused by intentional cyberattacks or unintentional impacts of development issues, content management errors and server crashes.

Founded in 2010, CodeGuard has seen increased demand from businesses seeking simple website backup and one-click recovery, as well as compliance with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). In effect since May 2018, GDPR mandates that organizations operating within the EU, as well as any organizations outside of the EU that offer goods or services to customers or businesses in the EU, ensure that personal data is gathered legally and under strict conditions. In addition, the organizations that collect and manage the data are obliged to protect it from misuse and exploitation, or face penalties for not doing so.

CodeGuard’s expansion of Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, extends the company’s popular services beyond the U.S. to customers, hosting providers, and resellers located in:

Australia

France

Germany

Ireland

Singapore

UK

“The tremendous synergies between CodeGuard and Comodo CA since our acquisition in Q2 are benefitting our resellers, SMB customers, and growing number of enterprise accounts,” said David Moeller, President of Comodo CA’s CodeGuard division. “2018 has been an exciting time for the company. We are on track to see over 100% YoY revenue growth, fueled by Comodo CA’s global channel team and increased demand throughout the world.”

Comodo CA acquired CodeGuard in August 2018 and has kept the CodeGuard brand intact and operating independently out of its Atlanta location, while also working to integrate all current CodeGuard services and solutions into its offerings for customers and partners. (Check out daily updates of successful website restorations on Twitter @CodeGuard).

About Us

CodeGuard is the leading cloud-based website backup and maintenance solution in the world, with more than 250,000 customers and protecting more than 600,000 websites and databases. With industry-leading reliability, quality control, and performance, enterprises, web service providers and web-hosting companies rely on CodeGuard to protect their web assets and their customer’s web assets. CodeGuard’s patented recovery solution is available through its partners and to individual customers and scales with growing business needs. For more information, visit codeguard.com and follow @CodeGuard on Twitter.

Comodo CA is the web security partner with the industry expertise and innovative technologies needed to help businesses of all sizes across the globe protect, monitor, and manage their web presence and IoT. The world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority, with more than 100 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, Comodo CA has been trusted by enterprises for more than 20 years to provide digital identity solutions that protect their employees, customers, intellectual property, and overall brands from online threats. For more information, visit www.comodoca.com and follow @Comodo_SSL on Twitter.

