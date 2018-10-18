18/10/2018 21:37:23

COMMUNITY 1ST BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Community 1st Bank (OTC PINK:

    CMYF

    )?

     

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to October 11, 2018?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Community 1st Bank (“CMYF” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: CMYF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (“First Interstate”) (NASDAQ GS: FIBK) in a transaction valued at approximately $21.5 million.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of CMYF will receive 0.3784 shares of First Interstate common stock for each share of CMYF common stock.

If you own common stock of CMYF and purchased any shares before October 11, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

