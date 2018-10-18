18/10/2018 22:17:36

Corizon Health Helps Raise the Bar on Correctional Healthcare Excellence

Company healthcare leaders to present a series of seminars and educational sessions at national conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health’s correctional healthcare expertise will be on full display at this year’s National Conference of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), as healthcare professionals from across the company offer a number of important educational sessions designed to help increase the nation’s overall quality and effectiveness of correctional healthcare.

Now in its 42nd year, the National Conference kicks off Saturday, October 20, in Las Vegas, with two days of preconference seminars, followed by three days of educational sessions. Thousands of correctional healthcare professionals will gather to enhance their knowledge of the unique considerations of delivering health services in correctional and juvenile detention environments.

Beginning with the preconference seminar “A Multidisciplinary Approach to Pain Management,” sessions taught by Corizon Health leaders will address a range of issues critical to a safe and effective correctional health program including team building, integrated care, chronic disease management, and promoting a healthy work environment to improve patient safety.

Corizon Health’s Senior Vice President of Nursing Becky Pinney, MSN, RN, CCHP-RN, said the company makes a significant investment in supporting its staff’s participation in the annual conference and other NCCHC educational events hosted throughout the year to raise the bar on the overall quality of correctional healthcare throughout the nation.

“Healthcare professionals who build their careers in the field of correctional healthcare, do so because of a personal mission to improve the lives of this population, and as a company, we share that mission,” Pinney said. “But there are challenges to overcome, like limited taxpayer resources, maintaining the security of the correctional environment, and understanding the medical complexities of these patients.

“As a leader in correctional healthcare, our commitment doesn’t stop at the gates of the correctional institutions we serve.”

Pinney, along with Corizon Health Senior Correctional Nurse Specialist Clayton Wheat, RN, will be presenting a session at the conference entitled “The Role of the Nurse in Chronic Disease Management,” which explores the importance of clearly defined processes for patients with chronical medical conditions and the essential elements of a successful chronic care program.

Other Corizon Health presenters include:

  • Corizon Health Director of Oncology Services Richard Kosierowski, MD, CCHP, and Director of Clinical Pharmacy Mark Moyers, RPh, CCHP, who are presenting the pain management preconference seminar;

  • Elmeada Frias, MAS, CCHP, and Latasha Deer, MSN, RN, CCHP, both of whom are Health Service Administrators (HSA) for Corizon Health within the City of Philadelphia prison system, will lead the educational session, “How to Build Effective Teams to Enhance Medical Operations;”

  • Corizon Health’s Michigan Medical Director Jeffrey Bomber, DO, CCHP, and Michigan Psychiatric Director Danielle Bradshaw, DO, will present a case study on the positive outcomes of the integrated care program in Michigan’s state prisons; and

  • Corizon Health’s Missouri Regional Director of Nursing Tara Taylor, BSN, RN, CCHP, and Missouri Regional Mental Health Director Elizabeth Atterberry, PsyD, CCHP will lead a session on recognizing and preventing negative behavior among nursing teams.

    • Organized in 1976, by the American Medical Association, NCCHC sets the standards recognized by the medical profession and the courts as the benchmark for establishing and measuring a correctional health services system. NCCHC also administers the Correctional Health Professional certification program (CCHP). Correctional health programs are not required to be NCCHC accredited, nor is the CCHP required to work in correctional healthcare, but achieving these designations indicate that the program or the professional has undergone rigorous professional review that must be maintained to retain the designation.

    Corizon Health, which has one of the highest percentages of CCHP-certified professionals among correctional healthcare providers, adheres to NCCHC standards in its delivery of care regardless of whether the individual correctional facility has undertaken the rigorous process of achieving NCCHC accreditation.

    About Corizon Health

    Corizon Health is the leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country. Corizon offers individual or comprehensive solutions for physical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and reentry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

    Media Contact: Martha Harbin

    martha.harbin@corizonhealth.com

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/894ecb7b-b589-4606-9b0e-aa8b2137cd2d

    corizon.jpg

