CORRECTION - Elite Petro & Gas broadens financial services and signs a deal with Tabarak Investment Capital Limited

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the President of Elite Petro & Gas, Mr. George Matharu and the President of Tabarak Investment Capital Limited (Investment Bank), Dr. Mohamed Ahmadi announced a deal in which the two companies will use their combined resources to execute physical commodity trades, and provide banking and finance facilities for oil and gas transactions.

The alliance between the two entities will also allow compliance related activities to be carried out from two major international hubs of London and Dubai. This increases the international presence of both companies.

Additionally, Elite Petro & Gas (“EPG”) has recently formed relationships with the owners of a number of high profile European, South American and Chinese projects, which EPG and Tabarak can work on together.

Tabarak Investment Capital Limited is a regulated investment bank by Dubai Financial Services Authority and incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre. Tabarak supports its clients to expand and improve their Global Wealth Management and Trading business by providing expert services through a proven and secure platform.

Elite Petro & Gas is a Finance, Trading and Advisory firm with a focus on downstream activities in the global Oil and Gas markets. They are a results-driven business, working closely with their clients to deliver tangible solutions and outcomes.

Elite Petro & Gas owned by Kuwaiti businessman Dr. Faisal Khazaal has made strategic alliances with Tabarak Investment Capital Limited which have given them access to Middle East and GCC region. This has given Elite Petro & Gas a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services they offer. The aim of EPG is to facilitate the commencement and completion of petroleum & gas projects, stimulate economy, create employment and combat poverty.

“This relationship will serve to enhance our growing client relationships and business reputation in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council” Mr. George Matharu, President and General Manager of Elite Petro & Gas, said.

Dr. Mohamed Ahmadi, President and Executive Board Member of Tabarak Investment Capital Limited, agreed and commented that “our Middle Eastern and Gulf Cooperation Council clients have been doing business in Europe and China for many decades, and through this alliance we will be able to offer them a more tailored and personal service”.

Mr. George Matharu and Dr. Mohamed Ahmadi concluded their statement by saying “We are excited about these opportunities and cementing our business relationship”.

