CTD Holdings Posts Recording of its Webinar on US Clinical Trial

Webinar recording is on the Company website

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, announced today that a recording of the October 16, 2018 webinar on the Company’s US clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) is available HERE and on its website, www.ctd-holdings.com . Trappsol® Cyclo™ is CTD’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin. Niemann-Pick Disease Type C is a rare and fatal genetic disease that causes cholesterol to accumulate in every cell in the body, ultimately causing cell and organ dysfunction and death. The US-based clinical trial that was the subject of the webinar uses intravenous administration of Trappsol® Cyclo™.

Featured speakers on the webinar are:

CTD’s Chairman and CEO, N. Scott Fine;

CTD’s Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, Sharon Hrynkow, PhD;

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland’s (California) Caroline Hastings, MD, also Principal Investigator for CTD’s Phase I Clinical Trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ for NPC;

Morristown Medical Center’s (New Jersey) Darius Adams, MD, also Principal Investigator for CTD’s Phase I Clinical Trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ for NPC;

and, CTD’s Family Liaison, Shannon Reedy.

Families wishing to have additional information on CTD’s US clinical trial are invited to contact:

Dr. Caroline Hastings at chastings@mail.cho.org or Oakland Study Coordinator Allen Hodgson, Ahodgson@mail.cho.org

Dr. Darius Adams, Darius.Adams@atlantichealth.org or Morristown Study Coordinator Christina Flora, Christina.Flora@atlantichealth.org

Or, for CTD’s Family Liaison, Shannon Reedy at Shannon.Reedy@Hotmail.com

Physicians and other healthcare professionals who would like more information about CTD’s US clinical trials, EU/Israel clinical trials, or Expanded Access programs should contact Dr. Hrynkow, at sharon.hrynkow@cyclodex.com

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Investor/Media Contact:

Sitrick and Company

Wendy Tanaka

(415) 369-8447

wtanaka@sitrick.com

Thomas Mulligan

(212) 573-6100, Ext. 395

tmulligan@sitrick.com