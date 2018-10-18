Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Cerus, AdvanSix, Spark Therapeutics, Imperva, Central Garden & Pet, and Francesca's — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

Related content Recent Analysis Shows Insteel Industries, Sparton, LSC .. New Research Coverage Highlights Alexander & Baldwin, T.. Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ad..

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA), and Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CERS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CERS ASIX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASIX ONCE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ONCE IMPV DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMPV CENTA DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CENTA FRAN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FRAN

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA), and Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CERUS CORPORATION (CERS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cerus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cerus reported revenue of $19.47MM vs $11.19MM (up 73.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cerus reported revenue of $51.33MM vs $39.28MM (up 30.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.56 vs -$0.62. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.38 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

To read the full Cerus Corporation (CERS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CERS

-----------------------------------------

ADVANSIX INC. (ASIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

AdvanSix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, AdvanSix reported revenue of $400.46MM vs $361.44MM (up 10.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $0.85 (up 9.41%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AdvanSix reported revenue of $1,475.19MM vs $1,191.52MM (up 23.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.81 vs $1.12 (up 329.46%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.24 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASIX

-----------------------------------------

SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ONCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Spark Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $25.19MM vs $1.48MM (up 1,598.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.15 vs -$2.40. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $12.07MM vs $20.18MM (down 40.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$7.63 vs -$4.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.71 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ONCE

-----------------------------------------

IMPERVA, INC. (IMPV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Imperva's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Imperva reported revenue of $84.80MM vs $74.44MM (up 13.92%) and basic earnings per share -$0.66 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imperva reported revenue of $321.72MM vs $264.46MM (up 21.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.68 vs -$2.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.52 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Imperva, Inc. (IMPV) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMPV

-----------------------------------------

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY (CENTA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Central Garden & Pet's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Central Garden & Pet reported revenue of $657.94MM vs $574.59MM (up 14.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.81 vs $0.64 (up 26.56%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Central Garden & Pet reported revenue of $2,054.48MM vs $1,829.02MM (up 12.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.57 vs $0.91 (up 72.53%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.92 and is expected to report on November 27th, 2018.

To read the full Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CENTA

-----------------------------------------

FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION (FRAN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Francesca's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Francesca's reported revenue of $113.03MM vs $119.71MM (down 5.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.20 (down 95.00%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Francesca's reported revenue of $471.68MM vs $487.19MM (down 3.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.43 vs $1.09 (down 60.55%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 4th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.33 and is expected to report on March 26th, 2019.

To read the full Francesca's Holdings Corporation (FRAN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FRAN

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.