Edgewater Announces Fixed Exchange Ratio for Arrangement with Alithya, Confirmation of Support from Stockholders Holding Majority Vote and Recommendation by Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS to Vote “For” the Arrangement

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Technology, Inc. (“Edgewater”), a Delaware corporation listed on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: EDGW), announces that Edgewater has entered into amendment no. 2 (the “Amendment”) to the Arrangement Agreement, dated as of March 15, 2018 (as amended by both amendment no. 1 dated as of September 10, 2018 and the Amendment, the “Arrangement Agreement”), among Alithya Group inc. (“New Alithya”) (f/k/a 9374-8572 Québec Inc.), Alithya Group Inc. (“Alithya”), 9374-8572 Delaware Inc., and Edgewater. The Amendment fixes the Equity Exchange Ratio, as defined in the Arrangement Agreement, at 1.1918 New Alithya Class A subordinate voting shares for each share of Edgewater common stock. Prior to the Amendment, the Arrangement Agreement provided that the Equity Exchange Ratio would be 1.3118, but subject to reduction (without limitation) based on the extent, if any, to which the volume-weighted average trading price of Edgewater common stock on NASDAQ was less than $5.25 per share during a 10 consecutive trading day period occurring shortly prior to the closing of the transactions. On October 16, 2018, the closing trading price of Edgewater common stock was $4.80.

Based on the fixed Equity Exchange Ratio, Edgewater and Alithya now anticipate that, immediately following the consummation of the transactions contemplated in the Arrangement Agreement (and excluding any shares of New Alithya which may be issued to investors in Alithya’s anticipated C$50 million private placement), the current Edgewater stockholders will receive approximately 40%, and the current Alithya shareholders approximately 60%, of the total issued and outstanding shares of New Alithya. The Amendment does not affect the provision of the Arrangement Agreement that the current holders of Alithya multiple-voting shares will receive multiple-voting shares in New Alithya. Accordingly, based on the fixed Equity Exchange Ratio, Edgewater and Alithya anticipate that the current stockholders of Edgewater and the current shareholders of Alithya will own approximately 16% and 84%, respectively, of the voting power of the total outstanding New Alithya shares.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, which will be filed as Exhibit 10.1 to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Edgewater and incorporated herein by reference. Edgewater will also file a supplement to its previously mailed proxy statement dated September 28, 2018 as soon as practicable to provide additional information regarding the Amendment and other updates to the combination with Alithya.

Additionally, Edgewater has received separate confirmations from Ariel Investments, LLC and certain of Edgewater’s other significant existing stockholders, that, after each doing its own independent review of the transactions as amended, each of them intends to vote its shares in favor of the approval and adoption of the Arrangement Agreement, as amended by the Amendment. The shares held by or under the control of such stockholders, together with (i) the shares held by stockholders who have previously entered into support agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the Arrangement Agreement and (ii) the proxies received to date voting in favor of the Arrangement Agreement, constitute, in the aggregate, more than fifty percent (50%) of all of Edgewater’s issued and outstanding shares, which constitutes the requisite vote necessary to approve the combination with Alithya. Notwithstanding the foregoing, such stockholders (other than those which have previously entered into support agreements) are not bound by any contractual obligation to vote their shares as indicated, and could legally change their votes or withdraw their proxies at any time prior to the previously announced special meeting of the Edgewater stockholders, to be held on October 29, 2018.

In addition, Institutional Shareholder Services, a leading independent corporate governance and proxy advisory firm, has concluded its analysis and issued a recommendation that Edgewater stockholders vote to approve the arrangement.

The Edgewater board of directors has reaffirmed its support in favor of the Arrangement Agreement and recommend that the Edgewater stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to approve and adopt the Arrangement Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein at the special meeting.

About Edgewater

Edgewater (NASDAQ: EDGW) helps business leaders drive transformational change through its unique selection of business and technology services and specialized product-based solutions.

Classic consulting disciplines (such as business advisory, process improvement, organizational change management, and domain expertise) are blended with technical services (such as digital transformation, technical roadmaps, data and analytics services, custom development, and system integration) to help organizations get the most out of their existing IT assets while creating new digital business models.

Delivering both on premise and in the cloud, Edgewater partners with Oracle and Microsoft to offer Business Analytics, BI, ERP, EPM and CRM solutions. Edgewater Ranzal, an Oracle Platinum Consulting Partner, provides Business Analytics solutions leveraging Oracle EPM, BI, and Big Data technologies. Edgewater Fullscope delivers innovative Microsoft ERP, CRM and BI solutions. The award-winning company is one of the largest resellers of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (formerly Dynamics AX and CRM).

